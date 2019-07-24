How Central Banks Paved The Way For The Best 6 Months In Decades

With the first half of 2019 having delivered exceptionally strong results in most asset classes, market ebullience remains strong. Asset prices continue to rise, as major U.S. indices reach levels that would have been considered unattainable few years ago. Amid this environment of overabundant risk-appetite, astute investors remain skeptical of what lies ahead. It is worth taking a closer look at the main drivers that have been fueling this frantic market rally, and evaluate their sustainability going forward.

Interestingly, this broad-based strength in financial markets occurred against a souring macroeconomic backdrop. The risk of recession in the U.S. has risen significantly, while global growth projections have declined precipitously, prompting the world's major central banks to abruptly alter their policy in favor a surprisingly more dovish approach. The IMF cut its forecasts for the third time this year, citing "trade and technology tensions that dent sentiment and slow investment; a protracted increase in risk aversion that exposes the financial vulnerabilities continuing to accumulate after years of low interest rates; and mounting disinflationary pressures that increase debt service difficulties, constrain monetary policy space to counter downturns, and make adverse shocks more persistent than normal".

Source: IMF.org

Clearly, the lingering trade tensions have exacerbated this trend, with global trade and industrial production suffering a major setback in the face of escalating tariff threats and the fear of a potentially irreversible fragmentation of the global economy. Yet, markets again managed to surprise investors with their counterintuitive reaction, which was largely predicated on the hope of looser central bank policies and increased liquidity.

There is no denying that market participants have been conditioned to expect subdued volatility, accommodative central banks and ongoing liquidity injections. Ominously, these factors have become more crucial for asset markets relative to actual economic developments. This can only have dire consequences over the longer term, especially if the next major economic crisis finds most systemically important central banks with exhausted ammunition.

Nonetheless, persistently low inflation in tandem with the short-term but potent boost as a result of lower taxes and financial deregulation continues to foster the illusion of sustainability in the pace of corporate profit growth. The longer this illusion endures, the more decoupled asset prices will become from underlying economic and corporate fundamentals, materially increasing the probability of a major crash. And, unfortunately, the perception of central banks' omnipotence may crumble at the worst possible time for the world economy.

Ironically, the historically improbable and surprisingly protracted, simultaneous rally in both U.S. stocks and bonds, which also coincided with a stellar, across the board asset performance, was underpinned by the implicit promise of the Federal Reserve to support asset prices at all costs, irrespective of the ongoing strength in the U.S. economy. As asset valuations continue to balloon, investors would be wise to calmly and objectively assess the long-term outcome and the implications of this unhealthy overreliance financial markets have developed with regard to unconditioned central bank support, even when it is clearly unwarranted.

Back in January I had stressed the crucial role central banks would play in shaping this year's market action. This consequential and historic policy pivot, that saw the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, and even the People’s Bank of China adopt a drastically looser stance, has resulted in the pause of the planned balance sheet reductions, and has actually given rise to the hope for a fresh round of monetary stimulus in the months ahead. In fact, many expect rate cuts from both the Fed and the ECB in July. While, the correlation between major central bank policies and asset valuations is becoming increasingly clear, their benefits in terms of stimulating economic growth and safeguarding global financial stability remain unconvincing at best. In fact, one could argue that their recent U-turn betrays a lack of confidence in allowing financial markets to operate without this source of artificial support, which over time can only create more problems than it solves.

Apart from the moral hazard involved, a growing number of economists and investors spot a stealthy effort by the Federal Reserve to depreciate the dollar, caving to political pressures. If this view gains traction the credibility damage to the institution will significantly lower the effectiveness of its policymaking tools. It could also trigger a period of unusual foreign exchange volatility, following the signal that the era of close coordination between major central banks is giving way to a period of competitive devaluations, either implicit or explicit. Such a development would inevitably alter the foundation of today's market environment of ultra-low volatility and disrupt financial stability. As such, I believe the Fed chairman Jerome Powell should steer clear from a 50-basis-point cut when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week.

