Look For Netflix To Bounce Back In Q3

Netflix (NFLX) is flourishing and is not in trouble. The key to Netflix future success is content. They can attract eyeballs, which leads to increased subscriptions. It appears timing events may have caused the miss in second quarter subscribers additions. But with extremely popular programs like "Stranger Things" returning in the third quarter, Netflix is on track to continue growing its subscriber base, its revenues, and its profits.

It was recently announced that NBC Universal will be pulling "The Office" from Netflix and is working on its own streaming service. Disney (DIS) is also pulling content from Netflix as it gets ready to launch its own streaming service. Netflix is about to lose the popular show "Friends" as well. The original content Netflix is producing will be able to offset these losses.

"The Office" accounted for 7% of all watched programming on Netflix, and "Friends" accounted for 4% of all watched programming on Netflix. The reason for that is in addition to being popular, both "The Office" and "Friends" had a lot of seasons and a lot of episodes. Both shows were produced in an era when a season would be between 22 and 26 episodes, and not the 8 to 10 episodes of the current era. "The Office" aired 201 episodes over 9 seasons. "Friends" aired for 10 seasons and had 236 episodes. Both these shows have far more hours of content than any original show airing on Netflix. It is a mistake to draw a conclusion that time spent watching "The Office" and "Friends" should be equated with an intensity and passion about watching those two programs versus other content.

For example, Netflix had Tina Fey produce an original zany comedy on par with "The Office" called "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." However, that program only has four seasons and 51 episodes. A person who watches "The Office" has four times as many episodes to watch versus "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." So, naturally, "The Office" would accrue more viewing time. Netflix doesn't have any original content with 200 or more episodes. But in time that will change as the company's most popular shows add additional seasons.

Netflix is not a commodity business. The entertainment business is based on attracting paying eyeballs. Unlike a commodity business, a television show is not a television show. There are hits, and there are bombs. The key to success in the entertainment business is developing very popular shows that can attract large audiences. Netflix is having a lot of success in developing original content that is attracting large audiences. And the television industry itself agrees with that sentiment.

Consider that Netflix original programming received 117 Emmy nominations in 2019, second only to HBO with 132 Emmy nominations. HBO is owned by AT&T (T). HBO's success in Emmy nominations is partially driven by two shows that are in their final season: "Game of Thrones" and "Veep." Those two programs alone combined for 41 Emmy nominations, and both will be out of production this upcoming year.

When you look closely at the Emmy nominations one thing stands out, there were no nominations for "Stranger Things." That is because "Stranger Things" didn't air a new program during the Emmy 2019 eligibility calendar, which ran from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019. Season three of "Stranger Things" dropped on July 4, 2019. I have already watched all eight episodes and highly recommend this Netflix original series.

Clearly I am not alone in being a big fan of "Stranger Things." The company just released data last week that showed 40.7 million households have already watched an episode of "Stranger Things" Season 3 in less than a week after is was launched. Incredibly, 18 million households had already watched all eight episodes and completed the season in the first week after its launch. Obviously more people have tuned in since then. Word of mouth about "Stranger Things" should be driving new subscribers for Netflix for the third quarter of 2019.

Just how big are these viewership numbers for "Stranger Things'" third season? Consider HBO's mega-hit "Game of Thrones" has been announced to have been seen by 45 million people. Netflix announced households and not people, so it may or may not be an apples to apples comparison. But the point is that "Stranger Things" is currently on par in popularity with "Game of Thrones."

Furthermore, Fortune reported Super Bowl LIII (53) had a decline in viewership to 98.2 "viewers," and 2.6 million digital subscribers. The Super Bowl is normally the most watched television program each year. A lot of those viewers are at parties and are casually watching the game. People tuning in to "Game of Thrones" or "Stranger Things" are intently viewing those shows. They are talking about those shows with the people they know. They are not cancelling Netflix just because they can no longer watch a re-run of the "The Office" or "Friends."

With the success of "Stranger Things," the company may be close to reaching a critical mass with its original content. Netflix reported a slow down in subscriptions for its second quarter that failed to meet its own forecast and analysts expectations. Here is a historical look at the company's subscriber addition forecasts versus actual results:

The above chart shows Netflix had 9.6 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2019, but only 2.7 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2019. But according to Netflix that appears to be a timing issue. Management believes the first quarter pulled forward some subscribers from the second quarter and the new original content available in the second quarter was not strong enough to pull in more subscribers.

Here is a look at the company's subscriber additions and its third quarter forecast:

As can be seen above Netflix is forecasting 7 million global subscriber additions in the third quarter. If the company hits the target it will be the fourth largest quarterly subscriber addition in the company's history. And let's not forget the 2019 first quarter addition of 9.6 million subscribers was the largest addition in company history. Management states "Q3 has started with the release of 'Stranger Things' season 3, and the first two weeks of Q3 subscriber additions are strong." The strong start to the third quarter is due to the strong interest in the original content produced by Netflix.

Netflix is not in trouble due to the changing landscape in streaming services. Netflix is taking the leading position in producing original content and not looking back. That should become obvious when the 2020 Emmy nominations roll around and "Stranger Things" season 3 becomes eligible for awards. The entertainment business is not a commodity business. The future for Netflix looks bright based on its ability to produce high quality original content. Investors should buy into this dip in Netflix. Investors considering buying Netflix should do their own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.