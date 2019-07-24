Equinix Offers A Compelling Story At A Rich Valuation

We are keeping an eye on Equinix and its impressive growth story, but are staying on the sidelines due to its lofty valuation.

Image Source: Equinix Inc – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

The 21st Century is built on data and network connectivity, and Equinix Inc (REIT)">EQIX) is happy to cater to that need. Equinix operates as a REIT that invests in data centers, growing alongside global growth in data consumption. Shares of EQIX yield 1.9% as of this writing after a stellar run since the end of the Great Financial Recession, which saw shares of Equinix rally 10-fold since March 2009. Equinix restructured itself as a REIT at the start of 2015 to realize significant corporate income tax savings (which it successfully did). We value shares of EQIX at $379/share based on its estimated discounted future free cash flows, with the top end of that range standing at $455/share, indicating the market is richly valuing Equinix for several reasons, largely due to its growth trajectory and the possibility of the US Fed beginning a cycle of rate cuts. While we aren’t buyers at these lofty levels, there are several things working in Equinix’s favor that may make it more interesting in the future.

Big Upgrades

On July 1, Equinix was happy to issue out a press release highlighting how Fitch had upgraded its credit rating to an investment grade BBB- with a stable outlook. This follows an upgrade Equinix received from S&P back in February 27, which saw Equinix’s credit rating bumped up to an investment grade BBB- with a stable outlook. Readers should note these are very important events as REITs live and die by their ability to keep cost of capital contained, largely by keeping a lid on cost of debt. We strongly appreciate Equinix’s ability to achieve investment grade credit ratings, but caution that management should strive to push those ratings further north of the investment grade cutoff to provide for a better buffer should things change (with an eye on exogenous events, like a global recession).

At the end of March 2019, Equinix had a net debt load of $8.1 billion (defined as cash & cash equivalents plus short-term investments less current portion of loans payable less current portion of long-term debt less long-term loans less long-term debt). Historically, the REIT isn’t consistently free cash flow positive (like almost all REITs outside of the self-storage space) and while it was marginally free cash flow positive in 2017 (negative free cash flows were generated in 2016 and 2018), that wasn’t enough to cover its dividend payments.

REITs are capital market dependent, meaning they require constant access to debt and equity markets to maintain their business models. Equinix issues out debt and equity to acquire new properties, invest in existing properties, and cover its payouts to shareholders as its internal cash flows aren’t able to do (a cash flow outspend is built into the business model of most REITs). Winning these two upgrades represents a big vote of confidence in Equinix, keeping in mind its credit rating is sitting right on the nose of investment grade. The chance of a cycle of interest rate cuts from the US Fed would go a long way in behooving Equinix’s financial performance by pushing down on its cost of debt.

Financials Overview

Equinix expects its adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) will grow from $20.69/share in fiscal 2018 up to $22.37 - $22.73/share in fiscal 2019, or $22.55/share at the midpoint. That’s good for 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, and please note that Equinix raised its AFFO guidance for 2019 during its first quarter earnings report. We appreciate companies that have a high degree of confidence in their forecasts as that indicates management has a good idea of where the business and the industry at-large are going over the next 12 months.

Image Shown: Equinix’s guidance for 2019 calls for material AFFO growth. Image Source: Equinix – IR Presentation

After becoming a REIT at the start of 2015, Equinix embarked on an impressive payout growth story that arguably represents a key reason why shares of EQIX performed so well since then. Equinix traded at $227/share at the start of 2015, climbing all the way to $506/share as of this writing. Payout growth on a per share basis was made possible through strong AFFO per share growth, a product of its aggressive expansion in the data center space. The firm’s payout ratio is quite low which provides for a great buffer in the event anything should happen, with an eye on exogenous shocks negatively impacting its financials in the short-to-medium-term.

Image Shown: Equinix is targeting 8% annual dividend growth per share this year, continuing a trend of strong payout growth since becoming a REIT in 2015. Image Source: Equinix – IR Presentation

We caution that there’s a degree of foreign currency movement risk in Equinix’s financials. Management actively hedges Equinix’s foreign currency movement risk but that doesn’t completely remove potential downside swings in its overseas performance. A strong US dollar poses a long-term headwind to Equinix’s financial performance.

Image Shown: Equinix comes with a degree of foreign currency movement risk. Image Source: Equinix – IR Presentation

This risk is a product of Equinix’s big growth ambitions. The company is targeting data center and network connectivity investments all of the world as you can see in the graphic below. We caution that this strategy comes with a lot of risks including; having to deal with numerous regulatory structures and bodies, geopolitical concerns as it relates to trade wars and world stage posturing, and foreign currency movements. However, this is how Equinix grew to become the behemoth it is today, which lends credence to its overseas ambitions keeping the aforementioned risks in mind.

Image Shown: Equinix is targeting growth opportunities all over the world. Image Source: Equinix – IR Presentation

What We Think

Down below is a concise summary of our thoughts on Equinix from our 16-page Stock Report:

Equinix connects 9,800+ companies to their customers and partners through a platform of interconnected data centers and networks. Businesses use the Equinix interconnection platform in ~50 markets across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. It was founded in 1998, and is headquartered in California. Equinix is now a REIT, and the conversion has significantly reduced its income tax burden. For example, in 2018, it recorded income tax expense of only ~$68 million compared to more than $345 million in 2014. Roughly half of revenue is generated in the Americas, with the EMEA region at ~30%. Numerous trends are driving traffic to multi-tenant data centers. Equinix has been scooping up data center assets in hopes of capitalizing on such trends. It recently acquired Verizon's (VZ) data center business (29 data centers) for $3.6 billion. However, the concentration of power in a select few hyperscale data center operators has the potential to impact leasing spreads in the years ahead. Equinix has solid revenue mix. As of the end of 2018, its top ten customers account for 17% of monthly recurring revenue, while its top 50 account for 36%. Its top industry segment exposures are cloud & IT services at 28% and network at 24%. Monthly recurring revenue churn has been in the low 2% range in recent quarters. We generally think Equinix has disciplined risk management processes in place, and we like its focus on ROIC and margin improvement. The firm is well positioned to capture multi-tenant data center growth. The fourth quarter of 2018 marked its 64th consecutive quarter with positive revenue growth.

Concluding Thoughts

Equinix’s credit rating upgrades, payout increases, upward guidance revisions, strong payout ratio, and impressive growth story are all great. Our problem with Equinix isn’t that it’s a bad company, quite the opposite. Due to these favorable factors (more specifically, the market picking up on these tailwinds and bidding shares of EQIX higher), shares of Equinix have gotten a little ahead of themselves. We are firmly on the sidelines for now but will be keeping an eye on Equinix given its impressive performance of late.

