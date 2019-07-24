We Are Staying Away From Halliburton

While Halliburton Company showed signs of improvement during the second quarter of 2019, we are staying away from the name and its large net debt load.

Image Source: Halliburton Company - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

The oilfield services industry faces major headwinds that no operator in the space can fully escape. Downward pressure is coming from a steep drop off in offshore upstream spending since the oil price bust of late-2014, intentional production declines from the OPEC+ cartel which included curtailing upstream investment in the relevant nations, and overcapacity in the oilfield services space that caters to North America’s unconventional upstream industry. Halliburton Company (HAL) posted a second quarter 2019 earnings report that was positively received by the market, but we remain firmly on the sidelines as declining margins and top-line pressure points towards continued weakness ahead. Shares of HAL yield 3.1% as of this writing.

Financials Overview

Halliburton posted $5.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter, good for a 4% year-over-year decline, however, note that its revenue was up 3% sequentially. Management made it very clear right from the start of 2019 that Halliburton’s performance would improve heading into the second half of the year, considering the precipitous drop in raw energy resource prices at the end of 2018 followed by a slow and uneven recovery since then.

‘Completion and Production’ revenue fell 9% year-over-year while ‘Drilling and Evaluation’ revenue was up 7% year-over-year in the second quarter, keeping in mind ‘Completion and Production’ activities represent about two thirds of Halliburton’s sales. North American revenue dropped 13% year-over-year, keeping in mind this division is responsible for ~60% of Halliburton's sales.

When removing $247 million in restructuring and other charges, Halliburton’s operating income slumped 30% year-over-year in the second quarter. Adjusted for those restructuring charges, Halliburton’s operating margin dropped by almost 360 basis points in the second quarter of 2019 versus last year’s levels, highlighting the intense pressure a weak macro environment for oilfield services providers is having on margins. Oilfield services providers need to keep offering reduced rates to win over customers, and due to the overcapacity in the industry (such as in American pressure pumping services), those discounts can become quite large. Halliburton’s diluted GAAP EPS dropped to $0.09 in the second quarter of 2019, down from $0.17 in the first quarter and $0.58 in the same quarter a year ago.

During the first half of 2019, Halliburton generated $0.4 billion in net operating cash flow versus $0.8 billion in capital expenditures, resulting in negative free cash flow. In the same period last year, Halliburton generated $0.5 billion in positive free cash flow. A large working capital build during the first half of 2019 played an outsize role in holding down Halliburton’s net operating cash flow. The company’s $0.3 billion in dividend payments were covered by free cash flows during the first half of 2018, but clearly were funded by the balance sheet during the first half of 2019. Halliburton's quarterly dividend has been flat since late-2014, due to the need to save cash flow during the raw energy resource pricing downturn and related collapse in upstream development activities.

Management also allocated $0.1 billion towards share repurchases this year through the end of June, which we don’t see as a good use of capital in light of Halliburton’s large net debt load. At the end of June 2019, Halliburton was sitting on $1.2 billion in cash & cash equivalents and $10.3 billion in long-term debt, good for a net debt position of $9.1 billion. Considering ongoing weakness in the oilfield services space, it doesn’t make sense in our view for Halliburton to buyback stock when management should be positioning the company’s balance sheet so the firm can outlast the necessary consolidation in the space.

Once an oilfield services giant, Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTIQ) filed for bankruptcy this year as a mountain of debt crushed its ability to function. The company collapsed under ~$8.35 billion in debt and mounting losses. We don’t see Halliburton going under anytime soon but want to caution that even giants are being felled by macro headwinds, which is why we would prefer management prioritize strengthening the balance sheet over modest share buybacks.

Going Forward

As mentioned previously, Halliburton is banking on a second half recovery to turn things around. Internationally (ex-North America), management was happy to tout 6% sequential growth in sales in the second quarter while Halliburton’s North American sales rose by less than 2% sequentially. Halliburton’s Chairman and CEO Jeff Miller stated:

International revenue increased 6% sequentially, confirming our expectation of high single-digit international growth for all of 2019. Momentum is building internationally and activity improvement should continue into 2020. Halliburton has the footprint and the expanded technology portfolio to capitalize on this international growth… I’m pleased with how Halliburton performed in North America in the second quarter. Both of our divisions made meaningful contributions to growing North America revenue and margins in the second quarter. We are successfully executing our strategy of controlling what we can control and managing our business to perform well in any market conditions… As international growth continues and North American unconventionals mature, we remain focused on delivering consistent execution, generating superior financial performance and providing industry-leading shareholder returns.

What we think is most interesting is how Halliburton mentioned that the North American upstream unconventional industry, colloquially referred to as “frackers” or something similar, is maturing. That doesn’t sound like the kind of assessment one would give if you were expecting a sharp rebound in the North American oilfield services industry and highlights how Halliburton seeks international growth to offset weakness in its domestic market. A mature industry plagued by overcapacity is hard to generate meaningful shareholder value in, and going forward, it doesn’t look like Halliburton sees a North American fracking rebound as the silver bullet to its problems. Down below is an excerpt from our 16-page Stock Report covering Halliburton;

The energy equipment industry is heavily tied to the exploration and production (upstream) expenditures of oil and gas producers across the globe. Many industry constituents participate in a number of different market segments to offer a complete range of products/services to customers. The fortunes of the group are levered to energy prices (crude/natural gas), as higher prices make drilling projects more attractive and increase the demand for oilfield equipment and services. However, falling prices have an opposite effect, creating long boom and bust cycles. We’re neutral on the structure of the group.

Concluding Thoughts

While Halliburton’s financial performance improved sequentially, that’s off a very low base. Exogenous factors, namely relatively subdued raw energy resource prices, intense competitive pressures in North America, and reduced activity due to the OPEC+ production curtailment deal, are stymieing Halliburton’s ability to perform. When Halliburton publishes its 10-Q SEC filing we will have more to say on the name, but we caution that its large net debt load, weakening cash flows, margin contraction, and top-line pressures will really strain its financials. We are staying away from Halliburton, even after its second quarter earnings beat.

