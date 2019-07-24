Capital One Financial: Strong Corporate Governance And Aligned Management Incentives

This article will focus on the corporate governance and management compensation practices at Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). This is part of our ongoing coverage of financial services companies focused on the consumer lending space. We have done a similar analysis for Raymond James Financial (RJF) in this article and for Discover Financial Services (DFS) in this article.

We recognize that, in most companies, the management team plays a critical role in generating shareholder returns. Said responsibility is magnified for management in financial services companies. Financial services companies operating with a high degree of operating and financial leverage: a small loss that puts a minor dent in the balance sheet of a manufacturing company can be enough to wipe out the entire market cap of a financial services company.

Analyzing the corporate governance and management incentives is the first step in determining the risk-reward opportunity for a financial services company. Only after that step can an analysis of business quality, competitive advantage, and valuation be made.

I have used a similar framework in my prior articles related to corporate governance (as seen if you follow the links above). Do check out those articles to learn more about our general framework and how we've applied them in the past. With that said, let's start with the board of directors.

Board of directors

We are pleased to find that ten out of the eleven board members of the company are independent and that the only non-independent board member is the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Founder of COF. We generally like to see a lot of independent directors on a board. Said independent directors are more likely to challenge management on key issues including strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and compensation. However, we recognize that this generalization has several exceptions and that is why we can't simply look to independence as the only criterion for assessing a board.

Second, we enjoyed seeing that board members are elected annually by a majority vote of the shareholders. The alternative, which is a staggered election of the board of directors, prevents shareholders from fully exercising their power as owners of the company. Board members are more likely to execute their fiduciary duty if they are subject to an annual election process: grave shortcomings by the board can be punished by a strong shareholder resolution.

Third, we were impressed to find a meaningful annual board evaluation led by the Lead Independent Director. We find the activity meaningful as it has led to very constructive changes in the way corporate governance is implemented for the company.

A key example of that would be the change in the metrics used to determine the performance share awards. Prior to 2019, the primary basis for granting performance share awards was adjusted return on assets. In 2019, the primary basis was changed to the combination of dividends and growth of tangible book value per share and adjusted return on tangible common equity.

The adjusted return on assets metric had a key flaw with respect to performance management measurement: it did not award or penalize management for their ability in managing leverage. A strong company with a favorable long-term outlook will be more likely to raise debt financing and, therefore, raise return on equity versus a company with a similar return on asset profile but a less favorable long-term outlook. Conversely, a company that takes on too much debt will run up a massive financial cost and, therefore, a much lower return on equity profile (and return to shareholder profile) compared to a company that did not have enough debt (yet have a comparable return on asset profile).

Shifting the performance metric to adjusted return on tangible common equity resolved that issue without introducing new major weaknesses. The addition of a shareholder return metric (e.g., dividend and growth in tangible book value) only strengthened the alignment between shareholders and management.

Our only criticism is that the two metrics are highly correlated and more likely than not will generate the same outcomes for the management team's compensation whether they are taken together or separately/independently.

Audit Committee

The various board committees all play an important role in setting the direction of the company. However, we tend to focus on the audit committee for our corporate governance framework. Financial services companies like COF are very reliant on management estimates, including those relating to provisions (e.g., loan loss provisions) which directly impact earnings. Specifically, the 2018 annual report states:

We have identified the following accounting policies as critical because they require significant judgments and assumptions about highly complex and inherently uncertain matters and the use of reasonably different estimates and assumptions could have a material impact on our results of operations or financial condition.

Four major categories are affected by management estimates: loan loss reserves, asset impairment, fair value of financial instruments, and customer rewards reserve. An example pertaining to loan loss provisions from the 2018 annual report is below:

Although we examine a variety of externally available data, as well as our internal loan performance data, to determine our allowance for loan and lease losses and reserve for unfunded lending commitments, our estimation process is subject to risks and uncertainties, including a reliance on historical loss and trend information that may not be representative of current conditions and indicative of future performance. Accordingly, our actual credit loss experience may not be in line with our expectations.

Therefore, shareholders of financial services companies are heavily reliant on a strong audit committee to maintain internal controls and to present financial statements according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. We believe that the audit committee of COF is capable of delivering on those shareholder expectations.

Our personal preference is for more accounting and audit professionals in the audit committee (with at least one member being a Certified Public Accountant). Financial services companies face a constantly changing set of financial reporting and regulatory requirements. Most of the changes are technical in nature and require a deep understanding of (potentially arcane) accounting concepts. Furthermore, we believe that critical estimates (specifically those related to fair value of financial assets or loan loss reserves) require industry-specific accounting knowledge (second only to companies operating in the insurance industry).

Nonetheless, the audit committee (as a whole) brings a wealth and diversity of experience to the job. For example, Catherine G. West was the former Chief Operating Officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; this experience allows her to contribute her unique insights on consumer lending regulation to the company. Another example, Pierre E. Leroy brings a wealth of experience in the digital analytics field; this experience allows him to contribute to discussions surrounding analytics and its impact on financial reporting. On balance, we are confident that this team can deliver above and beyond the needs of the shareholders with respect to the audit committee function.

Management incentives are exceptionally aligned

Next, we'll discuss the top management compensation and the different aspects of the compensation program that lead us to believe that management incentives are exceptionally aligned with shareholder interests. In order to facilitate this discussion, we will be referring to the table below which summarizes the 2018 compensation of the Chief Executive Officer and the Named Executive Officers (NEOs).

The first compensation component is the salary. We were amazed to find that the Chief Executive Officer does not earn a cash salary: 100% of the Chief Executive Officer's compensation is at-risk based on his and the company's performance. While the NEOs earn a cash salary; the compensation committee actually decreased the total target compensation (for the NEOs) in the form of a cash salary from 35% to 20% in 2018. This increases the proportion of their compensation at risk and further aligns shareholder interests with their own. We also note that the compensation committee claims that it does not guarantee incentive awards and, therefore, the performance-based compensation is truly 'at-risk'.

The second compensation component is performance-based compensation.

The first performance-based compensation we'll discuss is performance shares. Performance shares are given as incentive for future company performance. These shares vest at the end of a three-year performance period based on the achievement of the performance factors (e.g., dividends and growth of tangible book value per share and adjusted return on tangible common equity) relative to peers. These shares are also subject to a performance share reduction (which we will discuss below), misconduct clawback, and financial restatement clawback.

Note that the performance shares vest based on the company's performance versus its peers. It must at least be in the upper half among its peers in order to achieve full vesting. It is also rewarded for exceeding the performance of its peers (up to an increase of 50%).

There is also an absolute threshold of performance for the performance shares. Management is penalized for negative adjusted return on capital employed through the forfeiture of performance shares (as seen in the table below). We believe this further helps mitigate the risk that management takes large risks on the credit or balance sheet side of things in order to generate a massive return on one year at the expense of the subsequent years.

Overall, we like the concept of the performance shares especially because we agree with the performance factors. We also like the comparison to peers and the absolute return thresholds. We have seen other companies who reward management based on earnings per share or earnings per share growth, and we think those aren't appropriate performance measures for financial services companies (which are capital constrained).

Given all the things we like about the performance shares, our only apprehension is that the peer group of the compensation committee contains companies that are very much larger than COF and may not be representative of the company's primary competition. We have included the list below. On the other hand, these larger competitors have strengths such as breadth of product offerings, balance sheet, and branch network which make it challenging for COF to compete against them directly.

The second performance-based compensation we'll discuss is the year-end incentive opportunity. The incentive opportunity is awarded based on four elements of performance: financial and operating performance; governance and risk management; strategic performance; and winning with customers and associates. The form of the incentive can be deferred cash and/or an equity-based award. Both completely vest at the end of three years and are subject to clawback provisions.

We think that the elements considered by this compensation are comprehensive as a whole. For example, it accounts for credit performance and underwriting in the governance and risks management section; disciplined investments in infrastructure, technology, and growth initiatives in the strategic performance section; and employee engagement and retention in the winning with customers and associates section.

We think that the incentive opportunity is a good complement to the performance shares as it accounts for the more qualitative aspects of performance. While this increases the subjectivity of the process and makes it more prone to management pressure and manipulation - we think that these risks are manageable.

In sum, we find that management incentives are exceptionally aligned with the best practices in corporate governance: a high degree of at-risk compensation, a mix of quantitative and qualitative performance measures, and a set of objective and quantifiable performance targets. We think that the program as a whole is well implemented and our complaints are very limited: none of the mechanisms stands out as particularly weak.

Conclusion

We find that corporate governance and management incentives are strong in the case of COF. We especially like the annual performance evaluation of the board and the high degree of at-risk pay for top management. We also like the key performance metrics used by the company.

Consequently, investors should proceed to take a closer look at the other aspects of the investment: balance sheet strength, business quality, and valuation.

Look out for our future articles on COF and other companies in the financial services industry. Don't forget to like our articles and follow us to get the latest on these under-covered equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.