Global Ship Lease Container Rates Improve In The Sunshine

Rates have improved during the summer and are now close to the 5-year high for 6,500 TEU vessels.

The sun is shining and it is time for a brief update on Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) ahead of the Q2 report, which will be out on Thursday next week (August 1st). The share price for GSL continues to move higher and I still see high upside potential in the stock for the coming years, as I have highlighted in previous articles on the company.

So just sit tight on your shares in the company as the investment case unfolds.

Charter rates continue to improve

Source: Harper Petersen & Co.

Rates for the larger vessels (6,500 TEU and 8,500 TEU) have improved further during the summer. The better rate environment has been driven by the limited supply of new vessels in combination with robust global demand. There are no changes to the forecast of demand outstripping supply in 2019 and 2020, which I wrote extensively about in my article from May 29 (Investment Case Improving On Global Ship Lease).

Rates for the smaller vessels remains fairly stable at a level that is probably close to cash cost (daily OPEX, interest and loan amortization) for most ship owners. A normal 2,700 TEU feeder vessel is currently realizing rates just above $9,000/day. However, I expect the rates for these smaller vessels to improve in the remaining part of the year.

GSL almost sold out for 2019

GSL has during the summer entered into 3 new time-charter contracts for some of the smaller vessels (GSL Keta, GSL Valerie, and Orca I) in the fleet. The rates are in line with the market, which, as mentioned above, is not that impressive in the feeder segment right now. However, with these new contracts, GSL is now almost sold out for 2019 with only “white space” for Maira. The new contracts are marked in yellow below.

Source: Global Ship Lease

No news on refinancing

GSL has not released new information about refinancing of its debt, which the company discussed on the Q1 call. This is slightly disappointing, given that the company mentioned the negotiations during the Q1 call and hence there seems to be more work in the process than expected.

However, I still expect GSL to be able to refinance at lower interest rates, which will improve earnings and be a positive catalyst for the share price.

Q2 preview

My estimates for Q2 are shown below. I expect an EBITDA of $41M and net profit of $14M, which translate into EPS of $0.63.

For 2019, I continue to expect EPS of $2.72, equivalent to a P/E ratio of 3.0X.

Source: Created using author's own calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.