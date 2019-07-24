Momo: Tantan Is Back With A Bang

Trading at approximately 12 times free cash flow, Momo is undervalued despite having all the traits of an outstanding secular grower.

This development confirms that management was able to work efficiently under government scrutiny and clears the path for growth ahead.

Tantan is back with a bang: Less than 24 hours after being back online, the app roared to the top of the grossing ranks in China.

After a 10-week hiatus, the app is available again on Chinese app stores.

On April 29, popular dating app Tantan was removed from app stores in China at the direction of government authorities.

In February 2018, the mobile-based social and entertainment platform Momo (MOMO) acquired popular dating app Tantan for about $700 million. Tantan is widely considered the "Tinder of China" due to its leading position in the mobile dating segment in the PRC.

When Momo announced on April 29th that Tantan had been removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of governmental authorities, I was a bit concerned.

Social platforms under government scrutiny can be temporarily suspended when they need to improve their moderation and clean their community from users that violate regulations. At the time, Momo's management explained that they would be taking time to undergo “self-inspection.”

Not only was the app removed from digital shelves, its monetization was put on hold based on the sudden disappearance of Tantan from the Chinese iOS app store.

You see, I have been very bullish on Momo for quite some time. I consider the company a true secular grower. But my bullish thesis is built around the rise of Tantan and its potential to be the future growth engine of the company. An easy way to grasp the profound impact that Tantan could have on Momo's performance is to look at the growth of Match Group (MTCH) since the company released Tinder in 2012.

On June 29, after a two-month hiatus, Tantan was relaunched on Chinese app stores. Android at first, and a couple of weeks later on iOS. The fact that the app was back on digital shelves was a relief, given the particularly long suspension.

A social platform that comes back online after such a process is likely to be working on firmer ground thanks to management working hand-in-hand with regulators. But I was curious to see how long it would take for Tantan to resume its growth story. Would monetization resume as if nothing happened? Would the audience prove to be fickle and move on to greener pastures?

Let's review the details.

Image Source: Google Play

Where Tantan left us in May

Let's rewind a little and put Tantan's performance before the suspension in context. In Q1 FY19, Tantan achieved $44 million in revenue (RMB295 million), about 8% of Momo's $555 million overall revenue for the quarter.

CEO Tang Yan's explained with confidence during the recent earnings call:

Our goal is to make Tantan a new engine for the company in the coming two to three years.

China is no exception to the rise of mobile dating worldwide, and Tantan - the leading Chinese dating app - already has more than 5 million paying users and growing. More importantly, Tantan only started monetizing its audience early 2018, with an approach similar to Tinder with VIP subscription including features such as "see who likes me."

Tantan delivered astonishing growth in Q1 FY19 with 1.1 million net addition in paying users. With 5 million paying users, Tantan is now ahead of Tinder.

Tinder Tantan Additional paying users Q1 FY19 +0.4 million +1.1 million Total paying users end of Q1 FY19 4.7 million 5.0 million

Source: Momo Q1 Earnings Transcript and Match Group Investor Presentation

Let's look at the trend over the past year.

Chart by App Economy Insights. Source: Momo earnings call transcripts: 2Q18, 3Q18, 4Q18, 1Q19

Th first quarter of the year is usually strong in user additions for Tantan due to the Chinese New Year. Overall, paying users are growing at an accelerating pace, with an impressive 1.9 million net addition in the last 12 months.

Chart by App Economy Insights. Source: Momo earnings call transcripts: 2Q18 (revenue based on June run rate) 3Q18, 4Q18, 1Q19

Tantan reached $44 million revenue in Q1 FY19, a 32% growth from Q4 FY18. This revenue comes predominantly from VIP subscriptions.

But here is the most important comment from Wang Yu - Founder-CEO of Tantan - during the last call:

We believe that having a good a la carte paying experience is important for providing better use consumer experience to those users. If we can figure out the right a la carte paying experience for them, the ARPPU ceiling will be removed and the monetization potential of the Tantan community can be fully unleashed. As compared with a few months ago, we now have a better idea in how to make it happen. Our plan on that front will gradually unfold, have to do regulatory issues are resolved and different operational data is back on a growth track.

I explained in my Huya (HUYA) article the reasons why virtual gifts are a big deal in China and hard to understand from a western perspective. Viewers want to maintain Guanxi and Mianzi and are willing to spend a fortune for social status online.

To date, Tantan has been only monetizing the "Tinder" way, by offering features that people come to expect via a subscription model that enhances the free experience. But with the right a la carte options, such as virtual gifts to other users or ways to increase your visibility and social status on the platform, the monetization won't be capped by a fixed subscription fee anymore. ARPPU (average revenue per paying user) could grow at an exponential level thanks to the surge of whales (heavy spenders) similar to profiles you can find in the gambling or gaming industry. That's very much what Wang Yu means when he refers to the monetization potential being "unleashed."

For more context, Tantan had been hovering around the top 35 grossing apps on the Chinese app store during Q1 FY19.

Source: AppAnnie - Tantan grossing ranks in China (iOS) Q1 2019

The market reaction

MOMO shares were trading around $36 before the announcement of the suspension of Tantan. The situation was likely aggravated when management announced it would temporarily suspend newsfeed posts on the Momo platform between May 11 and June 11.

The share price fell more than 25% over the course of May. At this point in time, shares have rallied back up, close to their price pre-suspension. But it looks like the market hasn't paid much attention to the most recent developments over the past week.

Let me explain.

Tantan is back with a bang

Tantan was finally available again on Chinese Android stores as of June 29, but the performance of apps on these stores can be very hard to track in China. The missing piece of the puzzle came two weeks later, when Tantan was made available for download again to iOS users, with in-app-purchase allowed.

The question that remained was whether the community would be back in full force and be willing to spend money on re-activated in-app-purchase on iOS.

The answer? A resounding yes.

Tantan rarely cracked the top 25 before the suspension. But the dating app instantly roared to the top 15 most grossing apps on iOS in China as soon as it was available on July 14.

Better yet, as illustrated below, Tantan even reached the top 3 for a brief moment last week, illustrating how eager the users had been to use premium features over the past 10 weeks. Management is definitely doing something right.

Source: AppAnnie - Tantan grossing ranks in China (iOS) 4/23/19 to 7/21/19

Not only does this mean that Tantan made it through the recent government scrutiny and satisfied the requested moderation effort, but also that it was able to instantly surge back in popularity despite missing in action for weeks.

I see this as a reinforcing sign that Momo has an outstanding platform on its hands with strong staying power.

Is this monetization surge a temporary situation? Probably not if we look into Tantan's grossing ranks over the past three months in India.

You can see below how this past week in China is mostly matching the improved rankings achieved in India over the past three months. A success that can be attributed to an efficient marketing strategy.

Source: AppAnnie - Tantan grossing ranks in China and India (iOS) 4/23/19 to 7/21/19

Once again, this is a signal that Tantan is poised to be the next growth engine for Momo. By dominating the Chinese market and rising in the Indian market, Tantan could eventually generate a revenue and cash flow similar to Tinder today.

And if you need a reminder, Tinder has been privately valued at $10 billion, which makes perfect sense, given that the app represents about half of Match Group's business.

And let's not miss the forest for the trees. Momo already has an entire business going that's mostly the same size as Match Group's. And that's before the Tantan story eventually shows in its financial performance. For reference, I added below the comparison of these two cash machines over the last three years.

Match Group (in $M) FY16 FY17 FY18 Revenue 1,118 (+23%) 1,331 (+19%) 1,730 (+30%) Net Income 178 (+34%) 356 (+100%) 473 (+33%) Operating Cash Flow 264 (+7%) 315 (+19%) 603 (+91%)

Source: Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Momo (in $M) FY16 FY17 FY18 Revenue 553 (+313%) 1,318 (+138%) 1,950 (+51%) Net Income 145 (+961%) 319 (+119%) 410 (+31%) Operating Cash Flow 218 (+292%) 428 (+96%) 484 (+13%)

Source: Q4 Earnings and Yahoo Finance

If Tantan continues on its path to mobile dating domination in China and other parts of Asia in the next few years, it will command a bigger market cap than the entire Momo Group today ($7.2 billion as of this writing).

A slowdown to expect in Q2, before a ramp-up in Q3

I believe the market is not paying attention yet to this very positive development, with Momo trading at only ~12 times free cash flow.

Keep in mind that Tantan has been missing from app stores for almost the entirety of Q2 FY19. Given that Tantan represented 8% of Momo's top line in Q1 FY19, the sequential growth in Q2 will suffer when the company reports numbers in August.

But as you know by now, I'm focusing on the long term. I believe that the business will be better than ever in Q3 and beyond, with the Tantan growth story back in full force.

I believe that investors who accumulate shares of Momo with the intent to hold onto them for the next five years will be handsomely rewarded. And I'm one of them.

Conclusion

If you are reading this, you won't be able to say "I didn't know!"

The same way Tinder has created more than $10 billion worth of market cap for Match Group, Tantan is about to become a true growth engine for Momo. Now that the recent regulatory issues and performance concerns have been cleared for Tantan, I believe more than ever that investors not buying shares of Momo when it's trading at a $7 billion market cap will be regretting it dearly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO MTCH HUYA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.