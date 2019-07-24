Steel Dynamics Hoping To Put A Rough First Half Behind It

STLD management is looking for a stronger second-half driven by restocking and healthy end-markets across autos, construction, energy, and general industrial, but that could be too bullish.

I’ve been relatively bearish on the outlook for U.S. steel companies this year, and so far that call has mostly worked out, with earnings coming in lower than initially expected for both the first and second quarters. While Steel Dynamics (STLD), Nucor (NUE), U.S. Steel (X), and Commercial Metals (CMC) are all up on a year-to-date basis, their performance has lagged the broader markets and the industrial sector. More specific to Steel Dynamics, while I thought this one looked a little better than Nucor from a valuation perspective last quarter, I thought Nucor had a better product mix for the near term conditions, and the share price performances have been pretty similar.

Both Nucor and Steel Dynamics managements are more bullish than I am about their second-half prospects. I see the key non-residential construction market continuing to slow (still growing, but a decelerating rate), I’m not optimistic about a big recovery in auto volumes, and I see more risk of inventory destocking across machinery and manufacturing leading to more sluggish steel demand growth. Although Steel Dynamics’ valuation isn’t bad, I see more downside risk to expectations and performance than upside risk, and I’m inclined to stay on the sidelines with U.S. steel companies.

Missing A Lowered Bar

Like Nucor, Steel Dynamics provided a negative mid-quarter update, prompted largely by lower than expected steel prices (U.S. spot HRC prices dipped below $550 at one point). Even with that warning, Steel Dynamics came in below expectations for the second quarter, although perhaps not to the extent that investors had already expected.

Revenue fell 10% yoy and 2% qoq and came in a bit below expectations. Weaker prices did most of the damage in the quarter, as shipments increased across the business on a sequential basis. In the core Steel operations, revenue fell less than 10% yoy and 1% qoq, with external shipments up about 2% qoq, but prices down more than 2%. Given Steel Dynamics’ higher exposure to sheet steel and spot markets, the relative performance to Nucor was actually rather encouraging.

In Fabrication, revenue rose 6% qoq with strong shipment growth (up 8%) offsetting modest price pressure (down 2%). Recycling saw an 8% qoq revenue decline, with a modest shipment increase (up less than 3%) offset by a 10% decline in realized prices.

Margins continue to decline, though, as Steel Dynamics struggling to offset input and production costs. Gross margin declined another 20bp qoq and overall EBITDA declined 38% yoy and 4% qoq, missing expectations by 4% (and missing the pre-update estimate for the quarter by about 8%). Steel EBITDA declined 40% yoy and almost 4% qoq, with the metal spread basically flat qoq (better than I expected) and EBITDA per ton down 41% yoy and 6% qoq to $130 – slightly ahead of the $124/ton reported from Nucor’s Mills business. Fabrication EBITDA was down 26% yoy and 11% qoq, while recycling was down 25% and 45%, respectively.

A Lot Comes Down To Building

Steel Dynamics is slightly underexposed to the construction market relative to the industry as a whole (about 35% versus 40%), but non-residential construction remains critical for Steel Dynamics, Nucor, and Commercial Metals not only for volume but margins – construction is a major consumer of higher-value long products like structural steel and merchant bar, where pricing has been holding up better than in sheet steel.

Looking at the non-residential market, the Architectural Billings Index had been bumping along at relatively healthy levels above 50, but the index has weakened throughout 2019. Likewise for the Dodge Momentum Index which is still at a very healthy level on an absolute basis, but down about 4% relative to last year for the first six months of 2019. Completion activity should be really strong in the second half of the year (and weather could very well have played a role in the first half numbers), but I’m not sure that completion activity will help steel companies. Herein lies one of the tricky issues with following markets like “non-residential construction” – it’s generally talked about in monolithic terms, but the various components can move in different directions (Honeywell’s (HON) Building Tech segment, for instance, reported 5% growth in the second quarter).

Outside of construction, Steel Dynamics management talked about “continued positive activity” in sectors like autos and industrial, and pointed to particularly strong energy markets. I’m in agreement on the energy side – there’s too much need for midstream carrying capacity for me to expect a meaningful slowdown there, but I’m not so confident on the industrial side. While I do think the steel sector saw some meaningful destocking, I’m concerned that reduced industrial activity in the second half will sap demand.

The Outlook

I didn’t really hear anything from Steel Dynamics on the call that changes my basic view. The industry has been trying to push through price increases, including two $40/ton hikes in June and July, and ArcelorMittal (MT) just announced a similar hike this week. Between destocking rolling off and those price hikes, hot-rolled coil prices should firm up, but I’d note that it doesn’t look like all of that first price hike stuck, so we’ll see what happens over the next couple of months.

Long term, I still expect low single-digit revenue growth from Steel Dynamics, but over 3% annualized growth on a peak-to-peak basis. I believe mid-to-high FCF margins are still manageable, but there will be a lot of year-to-year variation, particularly with the large upcoming investments for the new 3M-ton plant in Texas.

Valuation is tricky on the EV/EBITDA side. Since I expect EBITDA to decline next year and possibly in 2021 as well, I’m not really comfortable with a trough multiple. I suppose an average multiple to full-cycle EBITDA is an option, but that sometimes feels a bit like just blurring many guesses into one. In any case, based on various EV/EBITDA approaches (6.5x 12-month EBITDA, 6x full-cycle EBITDA, et al), I believe Steel Dynamics shares should trade in the low-to-mid $30’s.

The Bottom Line

At this point, I think Steel Dynamics may be a little undervalued, but with my concerns about end-market demand risks skewing more negative than positive, I don’t see enough upside to take the plunge. This is a good company and it pays a decent dividend, but I think this is a challenging time in the cycle to make a big direction bet.

