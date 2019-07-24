Discover Financial Services: 3 Takeaways From Q2 2019 Earnings

Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced second quarter diluted earnings per share of $2.32, exceeding consensus expectations of only $2.11 per share. As expected, the beat was positively received by the market and the stock closed 2.15% higher.

Beyond the headline figures that exceeded market expectations; we believe there are more positive and interesting developments that prudent investors should note from the second quarter earnings. We'll take you through all three and close with our recommendation.

Asset quality conditions improve in personal loans

First, we're pleased to find that asset quality metrics for the personal loans improved in the second quarter. This has been a point of concern for us considering the favorable macroeconomic environment. If personal loans are already deteriorating without any pressure from the unemployment or inflation front then the losses in a more challenging macro situation may be unacceptably damaging to capital reserves.

Chief Executive Officer Roger Crosby Hochschild explains in the second quarter earnings call:

In personal loans, our recent credit tightening has achieved its desired effect with both charge-off and delinquencies declining from the prior quarter and loan growth consistent with our target. We remain focused on originating loans that will generate satisfactory long-term returns rather than pursuing faster growth in what remains a very competitive environment.

We also want to highlight that the company's second quarter delinquency rate of 1.49% is far below the 2.33% delinquency rate on consumer loans among commercial banks as of the first quarter of 2019. Delinquency rates for consumer loans as a whole seem to be on an uptrend but is still far below the heights reached during the financial crisis.

The data above is consistent with management's comments regarding the sources of delinquency formation and the implications for provisioning. Here is Chief Financial Officer Mark Graf during the second quarter earnings call:

Looking at the provision for loan losses, roughly 3/4 of the 6% increase was driven by the seasoning of loan growth, with the remaining 25% reflecting continued supply-driven normalization in the consumer credit industry.

While we will continue to be vigilant regarding asset quality pressures in the sector; our concerns have been somewhat alleviated by this favorable development. In fact we this trends in other parts of the consumer lending market (such as credit cards).

Strong returns allow for capital return but CECL remains a risk

Second, we are continue to like the company's strong return on equity generation: DFS posted a return on equity of 26% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 26% in the prior quarter and 25% in the prior year.

Since the company is only growing assets by upper single-digits (e.g., 6-7%) then it can afford to pay back the excess capital to investors. Recall that financial services companies need to retain capital in order to grow assets (the degree to which is driven by regulation). By generating returns well above the growth in assets, DFS creates excess capital that it can return to shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks. They did so in the second quarter by announcing an increase in the quarterly divided to $0.44 per share and share repurchases amounting to $1.63 billion over the next twelve months.

Despite the increase in payouts, DFS is able to maintain a 'well-capitalized' (according to regulatory standards) capital position because of the strong return profile. A perpetual 25% or more return on equity combined with an 80% payout ratio and asset growth of 6% will allow DFS to earn a meaningful premium over the long-term (as few companies can achieve those financial results).

We also got more insight on the impact of the upcoming current expected credit loss (OTCPK:CECL) model from Chief Financial Officer Mark Graf during the second quarter earnings call:

In terms of where that [CECL] impact comes in, it's longer duration, higher lifetime loss content assets, and actuarially managed asset classes are obviously pretty heavily dependent on a macro forecast in a CECL environment. So the volatility going forward, I think, is really going to be the speed and level of change, and macroeconomic forecasts will really be the driver in volatility as you sit and look at those things in addition to loan growth itself, right? There's a penalty for growth under CECL. So those would be the moving parts and pieces. I think our #1 concern remains comparability across issuers is going to be challenging. So it's going to be incumbent upon us to provide really good disclosure and for all the users of the financial statements to really dig in there.

Based on the commentary above, long duration loans such as mortgages and student loans (which DFS has exposure to) would be more negatively affected by the implementation of CECL (versus let's say credit card debt or auto loans). If CECL is expected to have a relatively larger impact on DFS compared to other companies in the consumer lending space, then it may be an overhang in the stock price until more details come out later in the year about how the implementation will pan out in 2020.

Asset sensitivity and deposit franchise

Third, we also like the steps that management is taking to reduce its sensitivity to interest rates (as the Fed moves towards reducing rates rather than increasing them).

In response to a question regarding asset sensitivity during the second quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Mark Graf comments:

Principally, what we've been doing is over the course of the last several months, we've been adding to our investment portfolio specifically buying short-dated treasuries 2 years in. It's been the primary vehicle we've used to accomplish that dampening on the asset sensitivity side. I think realistically, there's a little bit more room there to add a little bit more on the treasury book but then there will also be some synthetic activities we'll engage in to do. Principally, plain vanilla asset swaps will be the way to think about it. We are in market today with an ABS floater, a 2-year ABS floater. Specifically, we won't swap that effect the way we have done over the years with a number of our ABS floaters as well. That will also help in that capacity. That's about an $800 million deal roughly, give or take.

The company is also doing well on the deposit-taking side (which reduces funding costs regardless of the interest rate environment). Here is Chief Executive Officer Roger Crosby Hochschild during the second quarter earnings call:

The benefits of checking compared to other products actually gets tougher in a lower rate environment just because in checking, you're not paying interest but you're paying OpEx. And so as rates become lower, the advantage of checking versus, say, savings starts to get compressed. We continue to be excited about how checking is performing. The average age of new customers is about 35. Our card actually does well with students and millennials, too, but we're excited about the product. About 1/4 of the new customers are also opening a savings account. So we're excited about that. We've seen good growth year-over-year in new accounts. So it continues to be a good product for us, but I would caution you, we view it as a long-term build before checking deposits become a meaningful piece of our funding. Overall though, the debt -- direct-to consumer deposit portfolio is doing very well. And as we mentioned on the call, it's now over half of our funding.

We recognize that building a strong deposit franchise takes time (in addition to significant brand-building and branch-optimizing costs). We are pleased to see that the company is committed to this initiative and we continue to like the progress it has made.

Valuation

We now estimate a fair value for DFS based on the second quarter earnings, management's comments, and our own views. In particular, we will be using a justified price to book valuation methodology. It is an approach we feel comfortable using for financial services companies. We used a similar valuation methodology in this article pertaining to Raymond James Financial (RJF) and in this article pertaining to E-Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC).

Note that this approach was detailed in-depth in the Equities section of the Chartered Financial Analyst (NASDAQ:CFA) Level II materials. The summarized version of this can be found in The CFA Glossary Blogspot. It is essentially an implication of the Dividend Discount Model as seen in the derivation below:

We prefer this valuation method as financial services companies are primarily constrained by capital. More capital retained by the entity will almost always result in more earnings. Thus, we prefer to use a book value-based valuation model rather than an earnings-based valuation model.

We use the trailing twelve months average return on equity of 26% as the base case return on equity. We assumed a 2% risk-free rate based on the ten-year US treasury rate; a 6% implied equity risk premium based on the research of Professor Aswath Damodaran ; and a market beta of 1.25 which we feel is appropriate for a financial services company concentrated in consumer lending (e.g., credit cards, personal loans, student loans). Cost of equity is the sum of the risk-free rate and the product of the implied equity risk premium and market beta. Since our calculated upside of 19% is greater than our buy recommendation threshold of 15% - we recommend that investors go long DFS.

Run-rate return on equity 26.00% Trailing twelve months return on equity Cost of equity 10% Author assumption Sustainable growth rate 2% Author assumption Justified Price to Book 3.00 2Q19 book value per share 35.97 2Q19 press release Target price 107.91 Upside 19% Current price 90.74

However there is a major weakness to our estimate that may make more prudent investors wait and see before heading into this investment: the last twelve months return on equity may not be representative of the mid-cycle return on equity for the company. Cyclical companies have to be evaluated based on mid-cycle returns rather than just the most recent quarters. However, we point out that from an asset quality standpoint - the US consumer loan market as a whole is at a halfway point between the low levels of delinquencies in 2015 and the high levels of delinquencies in 2009.

Compared to the other companies in our coverage, we believe that DFS should earn a premium for generating above average return on equity relative to its peers and to its cost of capital. The earnings generation premium of DFS is likely to be due to its recurring income from the payments business and its niche exposure to student and personal loans.

Company SYF ETFC RJF DFS Return on equity 22% 13% 20% 26% Cost of equity 10% 8% 8% 10% Sustainable growth rate 2% 2% 2% 2% Justified price to book 2.67 1.88 3.08 3.00

Conclusion

DFS beat earnings in the second quarter and delving deeper into the results leaves us with a good impression. Asset quality is improving as changes in underwriting have taken root. Excess capital is being returned to shareholders and expectations are being managed with respect to new regulations. The balance sheet is being re-positioned to accommodate the changes in the interest rate environment. Finally, the price seems to have enough margin of safety to warrant a long recommendation.

