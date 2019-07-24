AMD: Critical Time Approaches

It's still a good time to be bullish on AMD, but I would recommend investors to remain vigilant to ensure it's actually making progress.

AMD (AMD) is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings next week. The chipmaker has been going through a bit of a slowdown over the past few quarters, so everyone would be paying particularly close attention to its sales figure for the period. But in addition to just tracking its headline GAAP items, investors should also closely monitor its shipment and ASP growth trends, the extent of its gains from Intel's yield issues and its management's guidance for Q3. These items are likely going to determine where the chipmaker as a company and its shares would head next. Let's try to gain a better understanding of it all.

Financial Impact

Anyone closely following AMD would know that it released its new line of Navi GPUs and Ryzen 3000-series processors earlier this month. But investors shouldn't expect the financial contribution of these new SKUs in its upcoming Q2 earnings report. I say this because AMD's past Q2 filings with the SEC typically had a cutoff date sometime in the last week of June, which in this case, is before these new SKUs were launched. So it's likely that its Q2 FY19 financials will be driven by sales from products that were launched last year.

This quarter is actually expected to be rather uneventful for the company if we were to talk strictly from a financial standpoint. AMD's management is forecasting their Q2 revenues to be $1.52 billion at the mid-point, plus or minus $50 million, which would mark a sequential increase of 13% but a year-on-year decline of about 19%. The community of professional analysts seem to agree. The analyst consensus for AMD's Q2 revenues is amounting to $1.53 billion. The overlap or rather convergence of estimates from AMD's management and analysts suggests that neither of the two sides is going overboard with expectations.

One thing that can really act as a wild card here is that AMD's primary rival in the computing space, Intel (INTC), has experienced yield issues. Its supply crunch has eased very recently but it's unclear at this point if its yield issues are completely over. If Intel experienced a supply shortfall in Q2 as well, then AMD may have gained market share at under supplied price-points and processor categories. AMD's management has acknowledged in the past that Intel's yield issues had opened up pockets of growth for AMD but we have to wait and see how meaningful this growth driver was for the latter during Q2.

Secondly, if AMD's management does confirm during its upcoming earnings call that it benefited from Intel's CPU supply crunch, then how big of a revenue driver was it? Also, is AMD's management expecting this growth opportunity, arising from Intel's yield issues, to remain open in the next quarter as well? Answers to these questions would provide us with much-needed clarity on how well AMD has been able to capitalize on this market dynamic and if it's been able to gain market share from Intel.

ASP and Shipment Growth

Investors should also closely monitor AMD's ASP and shipment growth metrics. These items would indicate how well AMD's product portfolio from last year has been performing so far. Both Intel and AMD have tweaked their prices over the past few weeks and so it'll be interesting to see how that has impacted AMD's financials and how its product portfolio has been holding up so far.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

If AMD indulged in deep discounting in a bid to boost its shipments, then its ASP growth would be rather muted for the period. Another scenario would be that if AMD was trying to capitalize on Intel's supply crunch and seeing growth opportunities in the low or mid-range processor categories, then again, AMD's ASPs may remain flattish while its shipments may rise. Long-side AMD investors would ideally want its ASPs and shipments to grow steadily over time but that's not always possible in the cutthroat semiconductor industry.

Secondly, its ASP and shipment growth metrics would highlight the state of its channel inventory normalization. AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) have seen their sales dwindle over the past few quarters as their channel demand has been sluggish due to a mix of escalating trade-related tensions between US and China, macroeconomic slowdown in China, consumers awaiting the release of new SKUs and the fall in blockchain-related demand.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Naturally, investors should be closely listening to AMD management's commentary about when their channel inventories and demand is likely going to normalize. But in the meantime, as far as Q2 is concerned, its shipment growth rate would shed light on how well its inventory is being taken up by its channel partners.

Guidance for Q3

With that said, investors should pay particularly close attention to AMD management's revenue guidance for Q3. The company started building inventory of new products during Q1 to ensure that its commercial launches are smooth and its channel partners don't run out of stock. From their Q1 earnings call:

Inventory was $955 million, up $110 million sequentially, primarily due to an increase in inventory of new products in anticipation of higher revenue.

Also, AMD's Q3 would register the financial contribution of its just-released Ryzen 3000-series processors and Navi GPUs. The financial contribution of its server-grade Rome processors would start rolling in Q3, when these are eventually launched, but their sales contribution may be limited initially as this segment tends to involve long sales cycles. Hence, I believe its consumer-grade GPUs and CPUs would largely drive its sales during the next quarter.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of revenue growth is its management forecasting for Q3. If the company was hit by production or supply-chain related snags, or the initial response to its product launches isn't very positive, then its management might issue a conservative revenue guidance.

On the other hand, if the response to its products is overwhelming, like it's evident here, then AMD's management may issue a rather aggressive revenue and shipment-growth guidance. The metric will basically reveal whether the initial response to AMD's products was better or worse than its management's expectations, so investors should be closely monitoring this key item.

As far as numbers go, analysts are estimating AMD's Q3 revenues to be $1.95 billion which would mark a significant increase of 18.5% year on year and 27.5% rise on a sequential basis. So, AMD's Q3 is pegged to be its inflection point and it remains to be seen whether its management is also equally optimistic about the future, if not more.

Your Takeaway

AMD is nearing an inflection point and its sales are poised to surge in Q3, but amidst all this optimism, we need to also ensure that things are actually going per management's plan. Tracking its shipments and ASP growth, its Q3 revenue guidance and Q2 headline figures would reveal if AMD is on top of things or if it's lagging behind in some way. Overall, I continue to believe that AMD is a good stock to own but investors should stay vigilant and shouldn't go overboard with expectations. Good Luck!

