Netflix: This Could Be The New Normal

Netflix (NFLX) delivered an earnings beat in Q2 and its $4.92 billion in revenue was in-line. The company added 2.7 million new subscribers, less than the 5 million expected. This disappointed the market and NFLX sold off violently. The stock is off about 15% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Volatility In Subscriber Growth Could Be The New Normal

In the past, Netflix had enjoyed gaudy subscriber growth. Subscriber growth not only meant it was taking eyeballs away from traditional media outlets, but that the company also had a sustainable business model. The other hurdle was whether Netflix could provide content on par with premium cable. Last year, Netflix cleaned up at the Emmys with 23 wins. The content questioned has been answered thus far. At least, it has made a believer out of me.

The next hurdle is to find a way to fund original content. Its additional content streaming costs were $3.3 billion during the quarter. For the first half of 2019, Netflix incurred additional content streaming costs of $6.3 billion, up from $6.0 billion in the year-earlier period. The costs could continue to melt up unless management makes a concerted effort to rein them in. Content boss Ted Sarandos has asked film and TV executives to be more efficient pursuant to content spending. Studious are great at spending money. I am not sure it works in reverse over the long term.

To help fund content costs, Netflix is hiking subscriber fees. Netflix's low monthly subscriber fees was a hit with millennials and a major reason its subscriber base grew so rapidly. I thought fee hikes were a savvy move. If consumers valued Netflix's content quality, then they should be willing to pay up for it. That theory may have been tested this quarter. Management faulted the company's content lineup for the recent subscriber miss. However, I believe the jury is still out.

There are several events at play. Rising fees likely caused some subscribers to drop the service. The company is also facing competition from Disney (DIS) (and others) that are offering their own streaming services. It could take several quarters for the company to understand what variables are impacting its subscriber growth. In the meantime, volatility in subscriber growth and the stock could become the new normal.

While domestic subscribers fell slightly Q/Q, there was a silver lining. Revenue, average monthly revenue, and EBITDA all grew.

Revenue from domestic streaming and international streaming grew Q/Q by 11% and 8%, respectively. The double-digit growth in domestic streaming was likely driven by the increase in monthly fees. Netflix's EBITDA also grew by double digits. Rising EBITDA should allow the company to better fund its content costs. In effect, its fee hikes and revenue growth could outweigh the subscriber miss.

Cash Burn Continues

Free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter was -$594 million. The company issued $2.2 billion of new debt to help fund its burgeoning content costs and cash burn. Total debt and content costs (on and off-balance sheet) was $31 billion. This equated to 2.8x run-rate EBITDA (first half 2019 EBITDA annualized). With $31 billion in obligations and counting, Netflix could be vulnerable given new entrants into the streaming space. If its subscriber count, EBITDA or cash flow become disrupted, then it could be difficult for the company to fund its obligations.

If Netflix's credit quality deteriorates, then it could amplify its funding costs. This is a near-term risk unless management can keep content obligations from rising. The fee hikes demonstrated a concerted effort to improve cash flow. Reining in content costs could prove more difficult.

Conclusion

NFLX is down over 10% Y/Y. Netflix's earnings fundamentals could become important going forward. NFLX trades at over 14x run-rate EBITDA. This appears too robust, given its runaway content costs. Sell NFLX.

