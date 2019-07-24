Recent And Upcoming Credit Issues For PennantPark

Buying a BDC is like buying a car. Please take a "look under the hood" before purchasing. If you do not have time to do this yourself, find someone who does to avoid making common mistakes.

This article discusses the recent and potential impacts from credit issues for PNNT and PFLT which are currently yielding 10.7% and 9.8% (respectively) due to trading under book value.

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states, and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 7% and 13% annually, see details below) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

Assessing BDC Risk

As discussed earlier this month in "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs Yielding 10%+":

Most retail investors do not have access to research that properly assesses relative risk for BDCs and how it applies to pricing these stocks. The most common mistake that new BDC investors make is comparing them to closed-end funds ("CEFs") or other non-actively managed funds, believing that trading at a large discount to NAV/book value is a good thing. Buying a BDC is like buying a car and there are typically very good reasons for the wide range of dividend yields and price-to-book values. I see plenty of articles pushing risky BDCs that are trading at a large discount to book value

This article will "take a quick look under the hood" for PennantPark Investment (PNNT) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT).

PNNT Risk Profile Update

As mentioned in previous articles, PennantPark Investment is in the process of "de-risking" the portfolio which is currently invested 55% in senior first-lien secured debt, 28% in second lien secured debt, 4% in subordinated debt and 13% in preferred and common equity. Management has its "three-point plan" that includes rotating the portfolio into higher credit quality first and second-lien lower-yielding debt that will likely result in continued lower portfolio yields:

We are focused on lower risk, primarily secured investments, thereby reducing the volatility on our earnings stream. Investments secured by either a first or second lien are about 83% of the portfolio. We are also focused on reducing risk from the standpoint of diversification. So number two, as our portfolio rotates, we intend to have a more diversified portfolio with generally modest bite sizes, relative to our overall capital. And number three, we look forward to continuing to monetize the equity portion of our portfolio. Over time, we're targeting equity being between 5% to 10% of our overall portfolio. Our portfolio is constructed to withstand market and economic volatility. In general, our overall portfolio is performing well. We have a cash interest coverage ratio of 2.7 times and a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2 times at cost on our cash flow loans.

Source: PNNT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Similar to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, its investment in Hollander Sleep Products, was added to non-accrual status and marked down by $1.8 million during the quarter, representing 1.4% of the overall portfolio on both cost and fair value basis. During calendar Q2 2019, Hollander filed for bankruptcy "citing a severe cash squeeze due in part to substantial price increases for materials". A Chapter 11 reorganization plan negotiated with lenders would convert about $166.5 million of Hollander's $233 million debt burden to equity, but the company said it "will also be running a marketing process to determine whether there are alternative transactions to ensure that the company maximizes value."

On June 25, 2019, Hollander announced that the company is closing its Munfordville production plant this year. Hollander acquired the Munfordville plant, which manufactures mattress pads, with the acquisition of Louisville Bedding Company in 2013. According to a news release, the decision to close the plant was a direct result of decreased customer demand for mattress pads as well as a shift in the market to import goods, which greatly impacts the profitability of this location in the future.

Closing the Kentucky plant was a necessary but difficult decision to make as we maintain our strategic focus on becoming more efficient and cost-effective in our distribution to the industry, said Marc Pfefferle, Hollander's Chief Executive Officer.

Last month, Hollander announced that it could be closing its plant in Thompson, Georgia. In addition, Hollander has been spending money to integrate Pacific Coast Feather Co., which it acquired in 2017. PNNT management discussed Hollander on the recent call, but it was before the company had filed for Chapter 11:

Hollander we think is a good company. It's the leader in its space of pillows and sheets. And we think in that space, we know it's the leading company, but it was three different companies put together. The last add on acquisition, the integration did not go well, which is why you have the situation you have today. But this is indicative, Hollander is just one example of kind of the risks of what has gone to the new market and why we think activity levels probably slowing down a little bit in '19 as we and everybody else, buyers and financers look and say, "Hey, before we buy this deal or finance this deal, we really want to do extra diligence on the add on acquisitions and the pro forma adjustments." So, Hollander, unfortunately, hit a road bump because they were trying to do too much at once operationally. It hasn't worked out as well as they would have hoped. So, that deal is in restructuring right now, but it is indicative a little bit of what's going on in the overall market.

Source: PNNT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As mentioned earlier, Hollander accounted for around 1.4% of PNNT's portfolio as of March 31, 2019, but was not contributing to earnings as it had been put on non-accrual. The worst-case scenario is a complete writedown and would impact its net asset value ("NAV")/book value per share by around $0.25 or 2.9%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, PNNT's NAV per share declined by $0.22 or 2.4% (from $9.05 to $8.83) mostly due to unrealized depreciation from four investments Parq Holdings, Superior Digital Displays Holdings (same as previous quarter), Affinion Group Holdings, and Hollander Sleep Products. However, these markdowns were partially offset by appreciation in energy-related investments MidOcean JF Holdings, USWS Holdings, ETX Energy, and RAM Energy.

The positive fair market value increases of our energy portfolio this past quarter was more than offset by valuation declines in other assets as we move towards the exit of investments that are largely equity positions. As a result, our overall NAV was down for the quarter. The accretive effect of our share buyback was $0.03 per share.

Source: PNNT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the likely exit of its investment in Superior Digital Displays Holdings that will drive $55 million or $0.82 per share in realized losses but will not have a meaningful impact NAV per share as the investment has already been mostly written off:

Q. On Superior Digital. It looked like maybe your dead investment was converted or at least a portion of it was converted to a preferred equity and then written down the quarter. Was there some sort of restructuring or something that one on an investment? A. Yes. That investment has underperformed. There was a restructuring in that all investments valued at very low dollar amount at this point. So it's essentially a coming to its end, it hasn't been pretty, but it's coming to its end.

Source: PNNT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energy, oil & gas exposure increased to 12.3% of the portfolio fair value (previously 11.1%) due to the previously discussed unrealized appreciation and an additional $15 million debt investment in RAM Energy.

RAM is focusing on its Austin Chalk position in eastern Texas. The company commenced the limited drilling program. Their early results have been strong on an absolute basis and relative to other operators in the area. We are encouraged by their early performance. RAM plans to solely focus on the development of the Austin Chalk assets and monetize all of their assets over time. When RAM was started, it had a wide variety of different fields in a wide variety of areas. They did have a concentration in the Austin Chalk and the Austin Chalk position in East Texas seems to be a very attractive position. So, the idea is exit the ancillary positions where you can't get enough concentration focus on the Austin Chalk in East Texas where you can have a concentrated position in an area that looks very, very good. They've drilled three wells in this area and they're all in the top 10 wells in that region, including the top producing wells. So, the region is starting to get some, some focus. So, the idea is prove out this eastern Texas Austin Chalk position, drill a few more wells, prove it out a little bit more, and perhaps it will be an attractive ad on acquisition candidate for one of the big strategies that surrounding that area.

Source: PNNT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As shown in the table above, its investment in U.S. Well Services (USWS) is a common equity position, which is a publicly-traded company that has not done so well since the end of Q1 2019 as shown below. I am expecting unrealized losses over the coming quarters.

As discussed in previous articles, RAM Energy and ETX Energy have previously sold non-core assets to generate liquidity/stability. Its investment in RAM Energy was previously restructured to reduce the amount of PIK income and ETX Energy was restructured resulting in realized losses but potential equity upside potential. These investments will likely be monetized/sold at some point and were discussed on the recent and previous calls:

With regard to our energy-related portfolio, we are pleased that we've made progress monetizing some of those investments at reasonable values over the last year. We are also pleased to see higher energy prices over the last few months which resulted in increases in the fair market value or our energy investments in this past quarter.

Source: PNNT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

My primary concerns for PNNT are mostly related to still having a higher-yielding portfolio with energy and commodity-related exposure without the protection of a "total return hurdle" incentive fee structure to shield shareholders from capital losses.

PNNT Earnings Miss & Downward Revised Projections?

I am projecting lower portfolio growth in calendar Q2 2019 and lower portfolio yield due to the exit of its largest investment Parq Holdings in May 2019 that was yielding 14.6%.

As of March 31, Parq Holdings was our largest debt investment. We are pleased at the recapitalization and exit of that investment closed yesterday. It was a complex situation and we are thankful of the efforts of everyone to make the deal happen, including the existing ownership, new investors, government agencies, and regulators who all worked tirelessly to make it happen. We received our interest and principal at about 98% of original cost. This resulted in a realized IRR of 13.8% and a multiple on invested capital of about 1.6 times. We're thrilled with the realized returns of this investment and we're looking forward to using these proceeds to further our strategic direction of a more diversified portfolio with more modest bite sizes, which are higher in the capital stack.

Source: PNNT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

This will have a meaningful impact on dividend coverage in the coming quarters as the company reinvests the proceeds in smaller investments at lower yields which will improve diversification and the amount of first-lien.

Source: SEC Filing

As of March 31, Parq Holdings was our largest debt investment. We are pleased at the recapitalization and exit of that investment closed yesterday. Parq Holdings is a nice big coupon, it was a big chunky position and we enjoyed the yield of that for a while, and that was great and the thrill we got out of it at a reasonable price and good return. But you know, we're not going to snap our fingers immediately to replace it, thoughtfully, methodically, prudently up capital stack, more diversified bytes, and -- you know, when it does clears, whenever it clears, it might take us a couple of quarters, it might take us two or three quarters, have a lower risk portfolio and a very attractive ROE.

Parq Holdings accounted for 6% of PNNT's portfolio but 10% of its interest income, and there is a chance that PNNT will miss the analysts expected earnings of $0.19 per share as well as lowered expectations for the following quarter, which is currently $0.20 per share:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PFLT Risk Profile Update

Many of the recent portfolio credit issues for PFLT have been discussed in many of my previous public articles/reports as management was clearly marking their values. PFLT's short-term target price was previously reduced to "take into account markdowns and the possibility for New Trident HoldCorp and LifeCare Holdings to be added to non-accrual status".

My previous article mentioned New Trident HoldCorp, Country Fresh Holdings, and American Teleconferencing Services that accounted for around $6 million (or $0.15 per share) of 'unrealized losses' during calendar Q4 2018 and "need close attention over the coming quarters".

During calendar Q1 2019, New Trident HoldCorp and LifeCare Holdings were added to non-accrual status along with Quick Weight Loss Centers and Hollander Sleep Products, representing 3.2% and 1.5% of the overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively.

It's been two years since we have a non-accrual of PFLT and that run had to end at some point. As of March 31, 2019, we had four non-accruals. These names represented by 3.2% of our overall portfolio at cost and 1.5% on the market value basis. The four non-accruals along with a mark-up of our credit facility and bonds contributed to most of the NAV decline in the quarter.

Source: PFLT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As mentioned above and below, PFLT has not experienced non-accruals over the last two years, and "it's unfortunate that they all happened in this one quarter":

Non-accrual is they stopped paying us interest. So, that's what happened. Look, we haven't had a non-accrual and over two years, it looks lumpy here and we're certainly disappointed, but non-accruals are part of this business. It's unfortunate that they all happened in this one quarter. But we normally, they'd be smoothed out overtime and we had, as you said, we already had already marked them down by and large. So, this should not have been a big surprise to people to know for them were exhibiting weakness in the past. So, as part of our business, again our track record over a long period of time PFLT now eight years is really only annualized loss of 6 basis points.

Source: PFLT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Montreign Operating Co., Country Fresh Holdings, and American Teleconferencing Services are still considered to be performing assets but could be restructured and/or added to non-accrual status over the coming quarters. As shown below, these investments accounted for $16.1 million or $0.42 per share of unrealized losses during the quarter, resulting in NAV per share decline of $0.43 or 3.1% (from $13.66 to $13.24).

Hollander Sleep Products (mentioned earlier) and LifeCare Holdings filed for bankruptcy in May 2019 and are both working to reduce costs to improve overall profitability and/or selling assets. If the current non-accruals were completely written off, the impact to NAV per share would be around $0.38 or 2.8%. However, management believes that these investments have been valued appropriately and with the potential for some restructurings and "getting value back for our shareholders":

The loans have been marked fairly by independent third-party evaluations terms. We agree with the marks and inherent in the marks gives you a sense of what we think a least value is today. We do have a really good long-term track record, working things out and getting really good recoveries overtime. We've, had a lot of experience, when we have to convert that equity. We've had a very good track record working things out, getting value back for our shareholders. In some cases, the equity security that we end up owning performed very, very well. So, the current marks are accurate, but currently may or may not reflect future value.

Source: PFLT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

During calendar Q1 2019, there was an additional markdown in its first-lien loan to Montreign Operating Company which owns and operates a resort casino in Monticello, New York. However, the company previously received $130 million of additional equity capital from its sponsor and was discussed on a previous call:

In terms of the largest investment changes, was unrealized in Montreign, I'll point out Montreign which is the Resorts World casino up in the Catskills, which as has had a slower ramp than expected since quarter end and this was actually announced yesterday before. The sponsor has been agreed to inject more junior capital to sponsors, KT Lim, who is a global gaming entrepreneur at Malaysia. So these sponsors agreed to put in about $130 million more of equity and also that company cut a deal to do betting which it helps. So if you look at the stock of the underlying company its up quite substantially and in fact, the level of the quote on the paper is up substantially since those announcements, but Montreign was the big, at least temporarily unrealized mover in the quarter.

Source: PFLT CEO Art Penn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed New Trident and LifeCare on the recent call:

The two healthcare deals Trident and LifeCare have been marked down for a while. They're both relatively small. They were on the wrong side of changes in healthcare. Those should not have been surprises and you said it was unexpected. I guess if you had no non-accruals for two years, it is unexpected to have four on one quarter. But hopefully, people understand non-accruals are part of this business. We get them from time to time and we had marked to these. The vast majority of deals already down.

Source: PFLT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Country Fresh Holdings is also held by Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) will be restructured at the end of June and will likely result in realized losses in calendar Q2 2019 of around $6 million or $0.16 per share but will not impact NAV unless there are additional markdowns.

Q. As far as Country Fresh goes that was a - it's a fairly sizable investment that had a pretty big markdown this quarter. It's still on accrual status. Obviously, it's still paying you guys interest income, but any sort of outlook on that investment given that is now at 66% of your cost? A. You're going to see a restructuring of that investment in this quarter end of June.

Source: PFLT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

However, PFLT and GSBD have different positions in Country Fresh as PFLT's is first-lien secured (mostly at a coupon of P+400 or ~9.5%), which is why it is marked at 67% of cost compared to GSBD's, which is second-lien (at L+875 or ~11.4%) and marked at 10% of cost. Country Fresh was also discussed on the recent GSBD call:

In the first quarter of 2019, we became aware of some significant liquidity concerns at the company that really prompted both the first lien and second lien lender groups to start focusing on a restructuring. It definitely did happen quite quickly given sort of the updated liquidity situation and frankly some updated information that we got about the company at the end of the fourth - about 2018 results. In the first quarter, we moved quickly with other lenders to focus on restructuring. And so we have marked the position down to reflect kind of a view given the new information that we got during the first quarter. I will say that subsequent to the quarter end, we have now completed a restructuring of the position. It's very small even at the end of the first quarter, so any changes in the second quarter are likely to be quite insignificant.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PFLT has now had 9 out of 349 investments on non-accrual status since its IPO with a previous recovery rate of around 98%:

Our credit quality since inception eight years ago has been excellent. Out of 349 companies in which we have invested since inception, we've experienced only nine non-accruals. Since inception, PFLT has made 349 investments totaling about $3 billion and an average yield of 8%. This compares to an annualized loss ratio, including both realized and unrealized losses of only about six basis points annually.

Source: PFLT CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: PFLT Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Slides

The portfolio remains predominantly invested in first-lien debt at around 76% portfolio, and the PSSL has grown from 9% to 18% over the last three quarters. It is important to note that its PSSL is 100% invested in first-lien debt. Also, management mentioned that it will likely not invest in second-lien assets as they "roll off".

Source: SEC Filing

Article Summary & BDCs Reporting Q2 2019 Results

PNNT summary:

Hollander accounted for around 1.4% of PNNT's portfolio as of March 31, 2019, but was not contributing to earnings as it had been put on non-accrual. The worst-case scenario is a complete writedown and would impact NAV per share by around $0.25 or 2.9%.

as it had been put on non-accrual. The worst-case scenario is a complete writedown and would impact NAV per share by around $0.25 or 2.9%. There will likely be lower portfolio growth in calendar Q2 2019 and lower portfolio yield due to the exit of its largest investment Parq Holdings in May 2019 that was yielding 14.6%.

in May 2019 that was yielding 14.6%. This will have a meaningful impact on dividend coverage in the coming quarters as the company reinvests the proceeds in smaller investments at lower yields, and the company will likely miss the analysts expected earnings as well as lowered expectations for the following quarter.

in the coming quarters as the company reinvests the proceeds in smaller investments at lower yields, and the company will likely miss the analysts expected earnings as well as lowered expectations for the following quarter. Management discussed the likely exit of its investment in Superior Digital Displays Holdings that will drive $55 million or $0.82 per share in realized losses but will not impact NAV per share as the investment has already been mostly written off.

PFLT summary:

Country Fresh Holdings will be restructured at the end of June likely resulting in realized losses in calendar Q2 2019 of around $6 million or $0.16 per share but will not impact NAV unless there are additional markdowns.

will be restructured at the end of June likely resulting in but will not impact NAV unless there are additional markdowns. Montreign Operating Co. and American Teleconferencing Services are still considered performing investments but marked well below cost and could also be restructured and/or added to non-accrual status.

and are still considered performing investments but and could also be restructured and/or added to non-accrual status. Hollander Sleep Products and LifeCare Holdings filed for bankruptcy in May 2019 and are both working to reduce costs to improve overall profitability and/or selling assets. If the current non-accruals were completely written off, the impact to NAV per share would be around $0.38 or 2.8%.

One of the key takeaways from this article should be that investors need to do their due diligence when investing in higher-yield assets, especially BDCs which are complicated and need close attention. Buying a BDC is like buying a car. Please take a "look under the hood" before jumping in and understand that there are reasons for the current pricing. If you do not have time to do this yourself, find someone who does to avoid making the common mistakes discussed in previous articles. BDC pricing can be volatile especially during earnings seasons which is coming up. After PFLT reported calendar Q1 2019 results, the stock quickly corrected:

PNNT is trading at a 24% discount to book value for a reason, and PFLT's stock price has recently declined and is now trading a 12% discount to book value for a reason. I'm a big fan of Art Penn (founder of PNNT and PFLT) and have been following him since being a co-founder of Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) in 2004. PNNT and AINV are outside of my risk profile (for now), and I own shares of PFLT with my most recent purchase (shown in the chart above) on December 18, 2018, at $11.39 and have collected $0.76/share in dividends for a total return of 9% (16% annualized).

Given the "bombshell" Q1 2019 quarter for PFLT, I believe these are still adequate returns but well below my average as I made 28 purchases of safer BDCs throughout 2018 (with an average yield on cost of 10.5%) and currently averaging 23% annualized returns. I will not be purchasing additional shares of PFLT until the current credit issues are mostly resolved.

As BDCs start to report June 30, 2019, results over the next two weeks (including PNNT and PFLT - see schedule below), investors should be watching for the issues discussed in "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs Yielding 10%+" last week and be ready to make changes (buy more or sell).

PNNT Overbought or Oversold?

Relative Strength Index ("RSI") is an indicator that I use after I already know which BDC I would like to purchase (or sell) but waiting for a good entry point. This is the definition from Investopedia:

The relative strength index (RSI) is a momentum indicator developed by noted technical analyst Welles Wilder, that compares the magnitude of recent gains and losses over a specified time period to measure speed and change of price movements of a security. It is primarily used to attempt to identify overbought or oversold conditions in the trading of an asset. Traditional interpretation and usage of the RSI is that RSI values of 70 or above indicate that a security is becoming overbought or overvalued, and therefore may be primed for a trend reversal or corrective pullback in price. On the other side of RSI values, an RSI reading of 30 or below is commonly interpreted as indicating an oversold or undervalued condition that may signal a trend change or corrective price reversal to the upside.

This is a complicated formula because it takes into account changes in daily pricing over a rolling 365 days. I have not found this indicator available in table format with other online services but have included in my BDC Google Sheets. As shown below, PNNT is headed into overbought territory:

