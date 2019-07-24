Johnson & Johnson's Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) stock may be too cheap in this low-interest-rate environment. The current stock sports a dividend yield of about 2.85%, nearly 80 basis points higher than the 10-Year US Treasury rate. That is the widest the spread has been since late 2016. It likely means the stock has further to climb in this low interest rate environment.

The company just reported solid second quarter results with revenue coming in about 1% better than estimates, while earnings beat estimates by over 5.5%. The company is now trading at just 14.1 times its 2020 earnings estimates of $9.12 per share, a valuation that's very low for JNJ historically.

High Yield

JNJ has increased its dividend by almost 19% over the past three years to $0.95 per quarter. It gives the stock a dividend yield of around 2.85% currently. That means that the dividend yield trades at a premium of about 80 basis points over the 10-Year Treasury's roughly 2.05%. Since 2014 the spread between the two has been a range of -0.85 bps to 1.13%. Since that time the average spread has been 0.32 bps with a stand deviation of 0.46 bps. It gives the spread a lower bound of -14 bps and upper bound of 0.79 bps. It would suggest that the current dividend yield for JNJ is higher than average and above the range of the historical norm. It indicates that JNJ's stock price is likely too low and should rise. Should the spread revert to the mid point of the average and the upper bound of roughly 0.55, that would mean JNJ's yield would fall to 2.25%. It would give the stock a price of approximately $170, about 31% higher than its current price.

Cheap On Historical Valuation

Meanwhile, the stock also is trading at its lowest one-year forward PE ratio in some time. Over the last three years, the PE ratio has averaged about 16, with a standard deviation of about 1. It creates a range of 15 to 17, suggesting the stock is undervalued at its current 14.

The stock also is nearly tied with Pfizer (PFE) for the lowest valuation in the group. Both Eli Lilly (LLY) and Merck (MRK) trade with one-year PEs of 16 and 15, respectively.

Assuming that JNJ can trade back at the lower end of its historical range of say 15, the stock's price would rise to around $137. That would be a gain of nearly 6% from its current price of $129.25 on July 24.

Bear Case

There are several risks associated with JNJ currently, with the most glaring issues surrounding its Talc powder, with claims that the company knew it contained asbestos. Starting on Monday, there will be a hearing that could result in all 11,000 current Talc cases to be thrown out. However, a lot is riding on the result of this case. At this point, it seems unclear just how much the liabilities may come too.

One reason why JNJ trades at a discount to the other big pharma companies on a price to earnings basis could be because JNJ is expected to deliver slower earnings growth. Currently, analysts are estimating that JNJ's earnings grow by just 5.9% in 2020. Meanwhile, Lilly is expected to see earnings growth of 16%, while Merck is forecast to grow by 12%. JNJ's slower growth is undoubtedly worth paying a lower earnings multiple. It's likely the main reason for the depressed earnings multiple.

Final Thoughts

It would seem when thinking about JNJ purely from a number perspective the stock is likely undervalued at current levels. The stock appears cheap when compared to its own historical valuation and versus the 10-year Treasury rate. The two should help to push the stock price higher over the longer term.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Also, I now use audio to provide mid-day market updates, and explainers on Articles. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.