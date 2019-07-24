Crash Protection For Altria

My site is currently bullish on Altria, but I present ways Altria shareholders can stay long but limit their risk in the event Biotech Beast's bear case comes to pass.

His short case was based in part on declines of traditional cigarette sales and regulatory challenges related to e-cigarettes.

Biotech Beast Is An Altria Bear

In a recent article ("Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short"), Seeking Alpha contributor Biotech Beast made a short case for Altria (MO) based in part on declining sales of traditional cigarettes and new regulatory obstacles to e-cigarettes. In this, Biotech Beast has taken a brave stand, as most Seeking Alpha contributors, including this author, are bullish on Altria.

In the event Biotech Beast is right, and most of the rest of us are wrong, below are ways that cautious Altria bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their downside risk.

Downside Protection For Altria

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each MO hedge below, two of which expire in early August (shortly after Altria's scheduled earnings release at the end of this month) and two of which expire in January. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his MO shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring Next Week

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts - as of Tuesday's close - to hedge 1,000 shares of MO against a >20% decline by a week from Friday.

The cost here was $70 or 0.14% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 5.67% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In January

This hedge uses the same parameters, except it expires in January.

The annualized cost here was higher at 4.62% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expiring Next Week

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar - as of Tuesday's close - to hedge against a >20% decline by August 2nd if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 9% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, you would have had a net cost of $40 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to a cost of 0.08% of position value or 3.24% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Expiring In January

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in January.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $160 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -0.32% of position value or -0.66% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I have given Altria a "bullish" rating here, as opposed to the "neutral" rating I gave it last time I wrote it about it, I have done so because in addition to passing Portfolio Armor's two preliminary screens on Tuesday, this time, the site's potential return estimate for it was higher than that for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Of the 2,082 securities that passed both of Portfolio Armor's initial screens on Tuesday, Altria ranked #555 out of them in terms of the site's potential return estimate for it over the next six months.

In the event my site's bullish take on Altria is wrong and Biotech Beast's bearish take is correct, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

