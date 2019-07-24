A Deeper Analysis Of Yield Curve Inversions

Academics and financial news media favor using the 3M-10Y spread, I provide evidence that it is worth looking at 1Y-10Y spread.

Is the current yield curve inversion any cause for concern? I argue that it is not.

Investment thesis

With the current US Treasury yield curve being inverted since mid-May, the equity market as measured by the S&P 500 appeared to freak out and drop to its lowest closing level in 3 months at the start of June 2019.

(Data source: U.S. Department of the Treasury, Yahoo! Finance)

However, I provide evidence that it is worth looking at another portion of the yield curve, which is currently not inverted. Until the shape of the yield curve further evolves to resemble past yield curves in periods before recessions, there should be no need to worry about an economic downturn and your equity investments.

History of yield curve inversions

The US Treasury yield curve shows the relationship between the short- and long-term interest rates on US Treasury debt instruments. Yield curve inversions, where the yield of short-maturity bills is higher than the yield of long-maturity notes/bonds, have been considered a predictor of economic recessions. I will not go into the reasons in this article, but here are some links on the reasons and impact of inverted yield curves. This article shall analyze in a simple way the inversion's prediction power using different term spreads, 2 different definitions of economic recession, and the inversion's relationship with equity markets.

The most commonly used term spread to specify the yield curve inversion is the spread between the three-month bills and 10-year Treasuries (3M-10Y spread). The following chart displays the 3M-10Y spread overlaid with NBER-dated recessions.

(Data source: Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed, NBER)

In the 1950s to mid-1960s, the 3M-10Y spread never moved into the negative region, i.e. the yield curve was not inverted, yet 2 recessions happened in the period (Aug. 1957-Apr. 1958 and Apr. 1960-Feb. 1961). For 5 months at the end of 1966 (Circle A), the curve inverted but a recession did not happen anytime soon after.

From the late 1960s onward (Circle B), the yield curve inversions preceded every one of the 7 recessions, by a maximum of 17 months (in the case of 2007's recession). 2 of those inversions (Circles B and C) were of a double-dip of the 3M-10Y term spread into the negative area. This shows that the 3M-10Y spread is a fairly good predictor of future economic activity.

But you knew that already. The above analysis has been independently done and repeated by many others, so let us go even deeper into the data.

Analyzing the prediction power of other term spreads

Using Treasury yield data from FRED, I overlaid various term spreads onto the above 3M-10Y chart:

3M-3Y:

3M-5Y:

1Y-5Y:

1Y-10Y:

1Y-20Y:

1Y-30Y:

3Y-10Y:

5Y-10Y:

5Y-20Y:

5Y-30Y:

(Data source: Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed, NBER)

All data was taken from FRED and certain maturities have incomplete data, such as the 30Y yield missing data from before 1977 and also the time period 2002-2006. The various missing data is easily seen in the charts where there is no black line for the compared spread.

Reviewing all the data, certain conclusions can be made. Bringing down the long end of the spread to focus on the shorter end of the yield curve (3M-3Y and 3M-5Y) does not change the chart much, with the inversions happening at the same time (as compared with the 3M-10Y). Bringing up the short end of the spread to focus on the middle portion (relatively speaking) of the yield curve, however, shows that the middle portion of the yield curve (1Y-10Y and 3Y-10Y) does invert for the 2 recessions (Aug. 1957-Apr. 1958 and Apr. 1960-Feb. 1961) that the 3M-10Y did not predict.

However, bringing up the short-end of the spread too much (5Y-20Y and 5Y-30Y) and focusing on the long-end of the yield curve results in too much volatility in the spread level, dipping into the negative areas too often and too early to be useful for prediction of recessions.

This suggests that the middle portion of the yield curve should be given the most attention should one investigate the relationship between term spreads and economic activity, and a visual examination of the charts suggest maybe the 1Y-10Y spread might be most important spread to watch. However, a more definitive conclusion should be left to academics performing more rigorous analysis than me.

NBER-dated recession or OECD composite leading indicators

NBER defines a recession as:

a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real GDP, real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales.

An alternative definition sometimes used is the OECD composite leading indicators (CLI). The OECD CLI is:

based on the growth cycle approach, where business cycles and turning points are measured and identified in the deviation-from-trend series. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is used as the reference for identification of turning points in the growth cycle.

The technical differences between the 2 are best left for economists to explain, and I shall only focus on using the OECD CLI as an alternative indicator of a recession. The OECD CLI for the United States found on FRED.

(Data source: Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

The OECD CLI flashed a recession way more often than NBER, and in cases where they agree, the OECD CLI showed the recession started earlier than NBER. The 3M-10Y portion of the yield curve has only inverted once before the OECD CLI flashed a recession in 2006 (Circle D), and this was the case with the longest lead time before the NBER-dated recession. In all other cases, the recession started before the 3M-10Y portion of the yield curve inverted, if it inverted at all, making the 3M-10Y spread almost useless in predicting OECD CLI recessions.

As the previous section suggested that the middle portion of the yield curve (1Y-10Y) might be the most important part of the yield curve, I compared the 1Y-10Y spread with OECD CLI recessions.

(Data source: Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

The 1Y-10Y portion of the yield curve inverted 7 times before the OECD CLI flashed a recession, with a lead time of between 1 and 17 months. While it did not predict every OECD CLI recession, this adds support to the earlier suggestion that the middle portion of the yield curve might be more important than previously thought.

The last chart in this section combines both NBER-dated recessions and OECD CLI recessions for a comparison on when they overlap and when they do not.

(Data source: Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed, NBER)

It can be observed that when the NBER-dated recessions and OECD CLI recessions do overlap, the OECD CLI generally dates it as starting earlier than NBER.

Should you use the yield curve in equity investing?

We do one final investigation on the relationships between the term spread and OECD/NBER-dated recessions by adding in a broad equity index to see their relationships over time. It is important to note that the S&P 500 has been plotted on the right axis, using a logarithmic scale, so earlier movements (when the index value was low) are not compressed by later data (when the index value is high).

(Data source: Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed, NBER, Yahoo! Finance)

A visual examination of the data reveals a few interesting points. Before the 1980s, equity market down moves coincide with all the OECD CLI recessions. After the 1980s, equity market down moves coincide only with the NBER-dated recessions, but the period of the down move lasted as long as the OECD CLI recession that overlapped the NBER-dated recession. This suggests that we might want to focus on NBER-dated recessions (of which the yield curve inversion is a good predictor), but prepare for a sell-off when the OECD CLI flashes a recession.

A possible strategy would be: hedge your equity positions when both yield curve inverts and OECD CLI flashes a recession and keep the hedge until OECD CLI shows that the economy is out of the recession.

The shape of the entire yield curve

Due to the high correlations between the term spreads, it appears likely that the entire yield curve inverts just prior to a recession, instead of just a portion. In this section, we take a look at the entire yield curve during those times. Due to limited data on some maturities in earlier years, the missing data is filled in using interpolation/extrapolation and the calculated maturity is highlighted in blue.

(Data source: U.S. Department of the Treasury)

A visual examination of the individual curves showed that in all cases, the yield curve inverts in the mid and long end. The short end of the yield curve may be either inverted and higher than the long end or be upward sloping leading to a humped yield curve.

Let's compare it with the current yield curve (19 July 2019 as at the time of writing). The current 3M-10Y spread is negative (-0.01%) and raising alarm bells on various financial news media, the 1Y-10Y spread is still positive (+0.11%) and the long end of the yield curve is still upward sloping. Look at the current yield curve, compare it with the previous cases of inversions before recessions, and see how different it is.

(Data source: U.S. Department of the Treasury)

Conclusion

My concluding point will be an update on the state of the equity market since the opening paragraph. As if proving my points, it appears that the S&P 500 has shrugged off its declines in May and has risen through June to close at record highs in July, despite the 3M-10Y spread remaining in the negative region.

(Data source: U.S. Department of the Treasury, Yahoo! Finance)

I have shown in this article that the 1Y-10Y spread might have a slightly better predictive power of recessions than the 3M-10Y spread commonly used by financial news media and academics. In addition to the 1Y-10Y spread not being inverted, the current shape of the long-end of the yield curve is also very different from other cases right before a recession. Until the 1Y-10Y spread inverts and/or the shape of the long end of the yield curve changes to be inverted, there should be no cause for alarm that an economic recession is coming and that an equity hedge is required.

There are more aspects to yield curve inversions than what is usually presented in the financial news media. By using different definitions of the term spread and also different recession indicators, additional insight can be gleamed beyond a simple recession predictor based on only the 3M-10Y spread. Overlaying the S&P 500 also shows the timing of equity market moves coinciding with yield curve inversions and gives us a possible active investment strategy.

On a side note, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is currently predicting a 32.88% chance of recession in the twelve months ahead (as at the time of writing 19 July 2019).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is important to note that the yield data from FRED consist of monthly averages instead of a point in time, so the term spreads are differences of 2 averages instead of a spread at a point in time. The S&P 500 data has been taken from free public sources and has not been vetted for accuracy. As such, the data, and even the investment strategy recommendation, in this article are not to be used for investment decision making. You should do your own due diligence before putting money at risk.