Francesca's Looks Headed To Bankruptcy

Throughout my investing career (and in life), I’ve found that the ability to follow the philosophy of legendary economist (and investor) John Maynard Keynes invaluable:

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?”

The facts have only gotten worse at Francesca’s (FRAN) over the past eight months. Initially, I evaluated the situation and thought the company might be worth a gamble below book value. At the time, I posited that the situation would be a great turnaround or the beginning of the death spiral. Just one month later, the company posted horrendous Q3’18 results, and I flipped to characterize the situation as the risk exceeding the reward. Given recent financial performance as well as the continued departure of the executive leadership team, I believe the company will ultimately become a zero. Let’s take a look at why Francesca’s seems destined for bankruptcy.

Recent Financial Performance Highlights Continued Deterioration

Bad quarters happen in retail. Sometimes bad quarters happen for multiple periods. However, the comp sales numbers Francesca’s has posted over the last three years have been downright pathetic.

2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Comps -5% -3% -18% -15% -16% -13% -14% -14% -13%

Source: SEC.GOV

As we can see in the above cart, comps have been in the negative teens for a whopping six straight quarters with no end to the freefall in sight. Consider for a second that the average sales at a Francesca’s boutique have fallen by 34% during Q1 since 2017. This is one of the quickest deteriorations in public markets that I have ever seen.

Because the miss on fashion is so material, gross margin continues to dip materially as the company discounts merchandise to attempt to move product. Gross margin fell a whopping 340 basis points y/y in Q1 to 34.8% due to lower merchandise margin and an increase in occupancy expense with comps falling. Although management noted that new merchandise is selling through 4-6x faster than older inventory, it is clear to me based on the company’s e-commerce site that the company still needs promotional behavior to drive sales. In fact, the banner on top of the website visibly advertises aggressive discounting.

Also troubling, Francesca’s e-commerce business is underperforming its boutiques. This is a fairly unique phenomenon, and it speaks to the company’s under investment in e-commerce over the past few years.

Source: Francescas.com

On the SG&A front, SG&A jumped 320 basis points y/y to 45.9% of sales, though absolute spending declined 7% y/y to $40 million. Management remains confident in its ability to shave $15 million in annual cost off SG&A, but with the current deterioration in margin, it won’t be enough to mitigate the impact of sales declines. Also interesting to note – around $640 thousand, or 22% of the SG&A reduction came from a decline in stock-based compensation, of which $220 thousand was an accrual reversal. So, the actual cost structure of the business improved, but not as materially as advertised.

Structurally, costs seem out of whack even as the company seeks to reduce corporate overhead by $8 million and in-store labor by $7 million. Although the company is looking to close 30 negative contribution margin stores by the end of 2019, I suspect the company will experience some fixed cost deleveraging and reducing purchasing power, so overall operating margin may not improve materially.

From a balance sheet perspective, Q1 was awful. Inventory per boutique jumped 1% y/y, though management noted that total units were down 8% y/y – still not declining nearly fast enough to compensate for declining sales. The company also drew down receivables by nearly $9 million from Q4’18, while cash declined by about $2.6 million. As I noted previously, Francesca’s balance sheet took a beating when the company decided to massively repurchase shares over the past few years, leaving the firm with little margin of safety to accomplish its current turnaround strategy.

Management Disruption a Clear Negative

Earlier in the year, the company released a kitchen sink announcement. CEO Steve Lawrence resigned, replaced by an Alvarez and Marsal senior director, Michael Pendergrast. The company also noted that it would explore strategic alternatives including a sale process and financing. Ultimately, I have no view positive or negative on Pendergrast, but I think it’s indicting that Francesca’s couldn’t attract a full-time hire and needed to rely on a consulting firm to staff its top role. It sounds like a sinking ship.

Further, CFO Kelly Dilts resigned at the beginning of July to become the CFO of Dollar General (DG). I won’t speculate on her reasoning, but I think the CFO leaving during financial duress is unlikely to be a positive sign for the company.

With a new senior leadership team, I suspect employee moral could be low and I would not be surprised if there was considerable turnover occurring below the c-suite level.

Why Bother with Francesca’s

Over the last six quarters, Francesca’s has demonstrated an inability to hit on key fashion trends. Store traffic declined in the high single digits in the latest quarter, and I think this cycle will continue, as Francesca’s remains further and further out of favor.

Francesa’s current situation looks awful. With just $17.5 million in cash, a high level of stale inventory, and declining comps, I believe the company will be forced to liquidate in the next 3-6 months, leaving equity holders with nothing, as the company holds over $215 million in operating lease obligations. I’m staying away from the company at current levels, and I see little chance for a turnaround.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.