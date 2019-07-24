Gladstone: They Aren't Making Any More Land, Buy What You Can

Food production and farmland will always be in demand due to the need to eat.

Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) is a growing and acquisitive REIT that has recently seen its share price pull back. Since I last wrote about Gladstone Land a year ago the company has increased the number of farms it owns from 79 to 87. This also increase the amount of acreage it owned from 67,060 acres in 9 different states to almost 75,000 acres in 10 states across the U.S. The company has begun to cover its dividends with FFO (funds from operations) and pays them monthly. As the company continues to expand, it will be able to reduce its payout ratio and further increase its dividend.

Performance

Gladstone recently reported earnings that looked not so good at first glance.

However, a deeper look and we see the company continued to improve. Despite the headline above showing a decline in revenue, the company actually grew revenue from the year ago period as we can see below.

This represented revenue growth of over 17%. Quite impressive, but let us remember it is on a small base. The company reported FFO of $2.74M, or 12 cents per share, which was a slight increase increased from $2.20M, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company ended the quarter with cash on hand of $23 million and recently did another equity raise of $22 million which will allow it to further pay down debt and acquire new properties. David Gladstone the CEO has said he sees acquisitions picking up in the coming months.

Recent Pullback

Recently, shares have pulled back close to a 52-week low. I find this interesting as interest rates are seen being cut and REIT's provide attractive income compared to bonds. They also do better in low interest rate environments due to the ability to borrow at a lower cost.

I always enjoy picking up shares of good companies at new 52-week lows. Since nothing has fundamentally changed in the operating business in a negative way, I took advantage of the opportunity to add some more shares to my portfolio.

Due to the pullback, shares now also offer a compelling yield.

Lucky us we get a 4.7% yield that pays monthly. Not only does the company pay a monthly dividend, but it also has been increasing it quarterly. This will give us a faster yield on cost along with a faster compound on our DRIP.

Lastly, the net asset value of the company as of March 31, 2018, was $12.30 per share. This means we get to acquire shares 10% below the value of the physical assets it owns. So we know we are not paying more than the company is worth. However, it is important to note that this is a decline from the NAV of over $13 seen a year ago.

Acquisitions Lead The Way

The company has continued a strategy of acquiring farms in the fresh produce category. It focuses on these farms as it believes they have better value and land price appreciation, less volatility related to commodities, and the land is closer to urban areas. Meaning should it have the opportunity, it could sell for development purposes.

Its most recent acquisition was for an olive orchard in California, paying $16,974 an acre.

Now, from what I found, this is a bit higher than the average price paid for land in this particular county.

However, this may be due to the history of the property, the tenant, and the long term triple net lease which increases value. The company will more than make back its initial investment with this lease and then still own the property in the end.

Farmland has a naturally growing scarcity. The amount of farmers who are willing to work the land each year declines, and the amount of fertile land available is limited by nature. This will cause an increase in land value due to simple economics. As we can see below, the available land has decreased and will continue to do so.

In the meantime, world population has steadily increased. The need for farms and the crops they produce is inherent in nature. We will not see the Internet destroy this business model. Additionally, there is a growing demand for natural and organically grown food.

This is important as I have seen some mention worries of indoor-grow farms. While indoor growing is popular, it is harder and more expensive to grow organically indoors due to maintenance costs of a building. Additionally, fruits and vegetables made up 36% of all organic food sales which was a 5.6% increase.

The company has a high focus on these categories as well as others that are seeing strong consumer trends. This will obviously ensure the tenants operating on its land are successful. Furthermore the company's strategy for investing is to buy farms producing highly profitable crops. The more profitable the crop the more value the land has.

This focus also leaves the company with a long runway for growth as there are not a huge number of players in this space. Most of these farms are owned by private individuals. As these farmers are more land rich than cash rich they will look to increase their liquidity by selling to companies such as LAND.

The company highlights the fact that 101 acres of strawberries can produce the same revenue for a farmer as 10,000 acres of corn. This is becoming a stronger trend as only a year ago it was 143 acres of strawberries needed for the same revenue. The reason it invests in fresh produce farms is due to the higher return on the crops; its farmers are more likely to have a higher net income covering their rent and land costs. It should be noted the farms are triple net lease, leaving them responsible for all costs related to maintaining the land. Clearly the trends are working in the company's favor and as noted by management.

While the company is heavily invested in California, it is diversifying its portfolio in other states as well.

The company has been a steady acquirer of land and continues to target purchases that will fit in its portfolio.

With such a fragmented industry and many farmers being close to a typical retirement age, there is a lot of opportunity for acquisitions.

Lastly, the company will sell a farm should it be able to recognize an attractive return on what it paid. Recently it sold a farm at a large premium to its value.

With this sale, it was able to immediately direct the funds into the new acquisition and reduce tax liability. The company also added to its already discounted net asset value. With the acquisition pipeline being healthy, we can only assume more attractive farms with higher cap rates exist at this time.

Rising Dividends, Paid Monthly

As the company grows its portfolio of assets and raises its outstanding shares it should become a more liquid and cash flow producing machine.

Remember, all REIT's started somewhere and eventually become larger through acquisitions. This company is clearly on the trend to become a large land owner in the United States.

Since the company has gone public, it has made more than 75 monthly dividend payments.

The company continues to raise its dividend and has it covered by its funds from operations.

With this rise in FFO in the recent quarter to $0.12 per share, the dividend of $0.13365 for the same quarter was not covered. I expect moving forward the company will continue to outpace its dividend growth with its funds from operations growth, leading to a safer payout ratio. This will be an important metric I keep my eyes on. I become uncomfortable with any company unable to safely pay its dividend.

The sources of its debt are listed below and as we can see despite the company being relatively small, it is able to borrow at attractive rates.

The company has much of its debt allocated at fixed rates and due many years out. The company has started to keep its leverage fixed to around 35% of portfolio value which I think is plenty safe and leaves liquidity if needed.

Conclusion

Due to the recent unexpected sell-off in shares, I have started a position in Gladstone Land. The company trades at a discount to net asset value, has had no negative fundamental change in business operations, and is a monthly dividend paying stock. I believe anything under $12 a share is an attractive price to acquire shares. While it continues to grow in a space with strong catalysts and limited headwinds, I will continue to acquire shares when priced correctly. In the meantime, I will be paid to wait and continue to enjoy growing monthly dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.