The Summer Of Fear

With the latest reporting season well underway, disappointing earnings from a few high-profile companies have made a nervous Wall Street even more apprehensive. While there have been a fair share of positive earnings surprises, the tendency for investors to focus on the negatives is typical of this market. Since the broad market decline in May, participants have been only too ready to believe that the worst lies ahead for equities. In today’s report, we’ll discuss the continuing high levels of fear in the equity market and why this fear is a double-edged sword. On the one hand it will enhance volatility during the earnings season, but on the other hand it will help keep the market’s intermediate-term rising trend intact.

Geopolitical tensions and expectations for a smaller Fed rate cut have been among the growing number of worries to weigh on the broad equity market. Iran has admitted to seizing a British oil tanker, which alarmed traders to the increasing dangers on the geopolitical front. Elsewhere, The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Federal Reserve signaled only a 25 basis point rate cut at its upcoming July policy meeting. This has naturally disappointed many participants who were expecting a 50-basis rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the likelihood for a quarter-point cut has increased to 77.5% as of July 22, from around 40% last week.

Another persistent worry plaguing investors is the belief that the U.S. economy may be on the precipice of a downward slide. This fear was given credence last week when the CEO of a major U.S. railroad, James Foote of CSX Corp, admitted to being “baffled” by the state of the economy.

Commenting on the company’s disappointing earnings in the latest quarter, Foote said that the current economic environment is one of the most "puzzling" he has ever experienced. He added that seasonal tendencies in the railroad industry aren’t currently being observed, which makes it difficult to predict a recovery in rail traffic volume.

As you can see from this growing list of potentially troubling developments, investors now have even more fuel to feed their preexisting fears. As we’ve talked about in past reports, fear is typically good for the overall health of a bull market. Fear tends to increase short interest, which in turn can be used to fuel massive short-covering rallies once those fears temporarily fade away. For this reason, the bull market is said to climb the proverbial “wall of worry.”

By the same token, when fears begin to proliferate and build to a crescendo they can also become self-fulfilling. While fear alone is insufficient to end a bull market, sustained fear on the part of investors can promote increased volatility. And when the market enters a particularly vulnerable stage like earnings season, negative headlines can produce outsize effects on the stock market.

Moreover, the odds that the market’s heightened fear will translate into a choppy market environment have increased now that there are signs of internal weakness in a select few industries. For the last few days, for instance, there have been an abnormally high number of stocks on both major exchanges making new 52-week lows. On the NYSE, the new lows have expanded from 34 on Tuesday (July 16), to 62 on Wednesday, 94 on Thursday, 64 on Friday, and most recently to 72 on July 22. This of course is well above what I regard as normal, healthy levels of new lows (i.e. less than 40). There is therefore some sub-surface selling pressure now present, and it appears to be mainly relegated to the healthcare, retail, and energy sectors. While I don’t consider these sectors to be as critical to the broad market outlook as, say, the financial sector, it’s still disconcerting to see the continued expansion in new 52-week lows on almost a daily basis.

That said, it’s not just the number of stocks making new 52-week lows which ultimately determines the market’s short-term trend. It’s the relationship between the new 52-week high and lows which provides insights into the overall demand for equities. When, for instance, the new highs are outpacing the new lows by a daily ratio of around 3-to-1 or greater, it can be assumed that the demand for stocks is strong enough to allow the bulls to maintain control of the market’s short-term trend. But when the differential between the number of stocks making new highs and lows shrinks – as it has done in recent days – it’s time for the bulls to temporarily pull in their horns and raise some cash.

On the Nasdaq, the new 52-week highs-lows differential has actually turned negative in the last two weeks. That’s not a healthy sign for the tech sector on a short-term basis. In the latest session on July 22, for instance, there were 114 new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq compared to only 69 new highs. If this negative performance continues then Nasdaq stocks will be far more vulnerable to disappointing earnings than NYSE stocks. Until the number of new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq falls below 40 on a daily basis, I recommend that investors raise protective stops on Nasdaq stocks in their portfolios and refrain from initiating new long positions in the tech sector.

Last week, I made reference to the Thomson Reuters Insider Transaction Ratio, which was at an extremely high level and suggested that corporate insiders were selling the shares of their companies. This happened last July, as well, and it didn’t result in an immediate decline in the broad market. Therefore, we must be careful to not read too much into this admittedly fickle indicator. Nonetheless, it’s one of a growing number of signs that the market is becoming vulnerable to negative news on a very short-term basis.

Another sign that this market is vulnerable to bad news (earnings or otherwise) can be seen in the following indicator. This is my Composite Gauge and I use it to determine whether the market is “overbought” or “oversold” from a technical as well as a psychological basis. It also indicates whether “smart” traders have begun buying stocks after a decline.

The Composite Gauge is comprised of four major inputs: the OEX put/call ratio, the AAII bull/bear differential, the insider buying/selling ratio, and the SPX 20-day price oscillator. It has nearly always fallen into negative territory below the zero level (green line) when a market bottom has been firmly established. As of July 19, the Gauge reading was 39. In the last several days it has been as high as 65. I consider a reading of 45 or above to be a sign that the stock market is “overbought” and therefore technically vulnerable to a news-related pullback.

Source: CBOE

Needless to say, there is still room for some additional downside in this indicator before the large-cap stock market becomes completely sold out and therefore vulnerable to a major short-covering rally. Until this indicator shows additional improvement, I recommend that participants avoid initiating any new long positions in individual stocks.

The positive aspect of this market, however, is that as touchy and easily spooked as investors are right now, it won’t take much for the market to become quickly “oversold” and therefore ripe for another rally. One sign that fear remains fairly high right now can be seen in the following chart exhibit. This shows the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. This indicator is a useful way to gauge the intermediate-term outlook of traders in the Rydex series of bull/bear mutual funds. Although the Rydex Ratio has fallen below zero, which is encouraging from a bull’s perspective, there is still room for some additional downside in this indicator before the next short-term buy signal is confirmed.

Source: Market Harmonics

As we’ve discussed in previous reports, the dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend for equities remains up and the bull market is still intact. This can be ascertained by the continued rising trend in S&P 500 forward earnings and revenues (see chart below), as well as high levels of liquidity and narrow credit spreads. For this reason, investors shouldn’t panic and can maintain their core investment positions in stocks and ETFs during this latest earnings season in spite of the choppiness which lies ahead.

Source: Yardeni Research

On a very short-term basis, however, there are a few pockets of weakness which can’t be ignored, particularly in the Nasdaq. Investors should therefore be prepared to see some earnings-related volatility in the coming days before we return to smoother conditions. We should ideally see the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges decline to below 40 once again before we return to a fully normal broad market condition. There should also be corresponding improvement in the Composite Gauge and the Insider Transaction Ratio to let us know that insiders and “smart money” traders have started buying stocks again. For now, a cautious approach is warranted. Existing long positions can be held, but no new long positions should be initiated.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $55.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.00 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.