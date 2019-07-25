Long-Term Project Activities Are Strong, But Debt Overload Is Saipem's Problem

Saipem Is Likely To See A Gradual Recovery Phase

Saipem S.p.A. ADR (OTCPK:SAPMY) provides drilling services, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (or EPIC) of pipelines and complex projects in the onshore and offshore energy market. I think SAPMY's stock price is more likely to exhibit range-bound movement in the short term. Given the recovery in the international upstream projects, it is expected to offer robust returns in the medium-to-long-term.

A couple of factors are likely to put SAPMY's business on the path of recovery. These are higher crude oil price and increased tendering activity. Following an improvement in the upstream activities, the company received significant EPCI contracts in Saudi Arabia. Also, one of the company's deep-water rigs saw higher utilization in Q1, while the onshore utilization is expected to improve by the end of 2019. However, Saipem may not be able to improve the operating margin significantly because the offshore drilling contracts are still re-negotiated at slightly unfavorable rates. The company does not have any significant debt repayment obligation in the short term, although the negative free cash flow can become a concern over the more extended period.

Analyzing The E&C Offshore Segment

Higher energy volumes in the Middle East affected Saipem's E&C offshore segment positively. In the Q1 2019, revenues increased by 14% compared to Q1 2018. The segment adjusted EBITDA margin also increased to 16% compared to 13% a year ago. Higher margin from the new projects, particularly the shallow-water activities, contributed to the higher margin. The company expects a revival in the subsea sector, which can lead to an increased flow of projects.

In July, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) awarded the company two EPCI projects. The combined value of the deal is $3.5 billion. Saipem will develop the land facilities for Saudi Aramco's Berri and Marjan gas fields in the Arabian Gulf. The LNG terminal operator Tortue awarded another EPCI contract, while BP (NYSE:BP) awarded a front-end engineering and design (or FEED) work. SAPMY's overall interest in the Tortue project is worth ~$500 million.

According to EIA, breakeven production in the North Sea and the US Gulf of Mexico is down to $25-40/barrel from $60-80/barrel a few years earlier due to increased cost-efficiency. While the crude oil price was volatile in Q1 2019 versus Q4 2018, in the past three months, the crude oil price has remained steady. During Q2, it averaged ~$67 per barrel, which was 11% higher than the average crude oil price in Q1. Not only the operators in the Gulf of Mexico but also many international operators can find the current pricing environment strong enough to increase or maintain the current production.

Explaining Margin Improvement In E&C Onshore

In the E&C Onshore segment, SAPMY's revenues growth in Q2 2019 was 10% versus a year ago due to higher volumes in the Middle East and Caspian region. However, the increase was partially mitigated by lower activity in West Africa. It also achieved a marginal improvement in the EBITDA margin during the same period.

The margin expansion follows the company's execution of a turnaround plan. Investors may also note that in late-2016, Saipem initiated a three-year strategic plan for 2017-2020, which included additional cost cuts, improved efficiency, a new organizational model, and creation of a new entity for value-added engineering activities.

Why Did The Offshore Drilling Segment Margin Drop?

In the Offshore Drilling segment, SAPMY's revenues increased by 21% in Q1 2019 compared to a year ago. Investors may note that the company operates ultra-deep-water semi-submersible drilling rigs Scarabeo 5, Scarabeo 7, Scarabeo 8, and Scarabeo 9 and drillships Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 at depths above 1,000 meters. Scarabeo 8 saw higher action in 2019, which led to higher rig utilization.

The segment EBITDA margin, however, dropped to 40% because the new contracts and the legacy contract extensions were struck at a much lower level compared to the previous quarter. The contracts are still re-negotiated at slightly unfavorable rates as the offshore energy market is yet to recover from the 2014-2016 crude oil price-driven crash.

Utilization In Drilling Onshore Improves

The Drilling Onshore segment revenue saw a 14% higher Q1 2019 revenues compared to Q1 2018. Despite higher revenues, the segment adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated year-on-year following a problematic environment in Latin America.

As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 84 onshore rigs. Approximately one-third of its onshore rigs are located in Saudi Arabia, while 23% are located in Venezuela. Drilling segment revenues are closely tied to rig count. According to Baker Hughes's rig count data, the rig count in Latin America declined by 3% in March 2019 compared to the previous year. By June, the rig count in that region has remained nearly unchanged, which indicates resilience in the Latin America region. A steady count there can improve the company's performance from that region in Q2.

The other important parameter of onshore drilling utilization remained flat at 68% in Q2 2019 compared to a year earlier. However, given that it was an improvement over the average utilization rate in 2018, the management expects the new long-term contracts will yield more structural improvement in the operational and financial performance in that region. SAPMY's recent contract also supports the improved utilization wins in onshore drilling including new contract and expansion in Saudi Arabia, a long-term contract for Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY), and new deals in Colombia with Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC).

Backlog And Tendering Activities

Backed by €2.5 billion of new contracts in Q1, SAPMY's total backlog increased by 3% compared to 2018-end. I have already discussed some of the key offshore and onshore projects above in the article. As a result of these projects, the company increased its commitments to around €13 billion, which translates into a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2.

In this context, let us see the market potential of various tendering activities around the world. The aggregate value of the projects that could be sanctioned within a year is approximately €28 billion. Among these, the projects that are waiting for final investment decision (or FID) include Liza Phase 3 in Guyana, the Marjan development in Saudi Arabia, LNG initiatives in Nigeria, Russia, and Mozambique. Although SAPMY will not be part of all these, an improved scenario in the upstream energy projects can keep the company's book-to-bill ratio above 1 in 2019.

The FY2019 Management Guidance

In FY2019, Saipem's management expects revenues to increase by 5.6% compared to FY2018. It expects adjusted EBITDA margin to stay above 10%, which would be in line with the 10.7% margin a year earlier. The management assumes volatility in the crude oil price and restrained capex by the upstream companies. The company's FY2019 capex is expected to increase by 3% compared to a year ago.

Cash Flow, Liquidity, And Debt

In Q1 2019, Saipem's cash flow from operations (or CFO) remained unchanged compared to the prior year although free cash flow did fall in Q1 2019 due to higher capex. Its cash and cash equivalents were €1.05 billion on March 31, 2019, while liquidity (aggregate cash and undrawn credit facilities) was €2.3 billion on that date.

SAPMY's debt-to-equity ratio is 0.74x. In FY2019, the company would be required to repay €494 million of debt. Majority of its debt repayment would be due between 2021 and 2023 (€1.74 billion). The company has sufficient liquidity to meet its short-term contractual obligations. However, if the free cash flow continues to deteriorate, it may find difficulty in meeting its financial obligations in the medium-to-long term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Saipem is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.6x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.1x. From FY2013 to FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.7x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past two-year average.

SAPMY's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple is expected to deflate versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA. In comparison, the peers' forward multiple compression is steeper because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly lower than its peers' (WDGJF, FTI, and SBFFY) average of 9.4x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, fourteen sell-side analysts rated SAPMY a "buy" in July (includes "outperform"), while five of them rated it a "hold". Three of the analysts rated a "sell" or "underperform". The consensus target price is $6.1, which at the current price implies a 36% downside. I do not think Wall Street's valuation for the stock is reasonable, given the steady long-term drivers and the company's current valuation multiples compared to its closest peers. I think the sell-side analysts are overly pessimistic on the stock.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Bullish" rating. Its rating is high-to-moderate on growth and momentum, while they are poor on profitability, EPS revisions, and value. I do not agree with Seeking Alpha's assertion of a high rating on growth when compared with some of its peers. Also, year-over-year, the company recorded declines in some of the previous quarters. I concur with Seeking Alpha's assertion on profitability. I also think the low rating on EPS revision is justified because its earnings missed analysts' estimates in all of the past four quarters. I would rate its value higher than Seeking Alpha's assertion. I think its relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article.

What's The Take On SAPMY?

According to the company's estimates, the current tendering activities can potentially aggregate to €28 billion and is likely to drive the long-term values for Saipem. In the medium term, Saudi Aramco's two EPCI projects for $3.5 billion can work as the catalysts for higher stock price returns. Also, the company's onshore utilization is expected to improve by the end of 2019.

However, because the offshore drilling contracts are still re-negotiated at slightly unfavorable rates, which will stop Saipem's operating margin to improve significantly in the short term. The company's negative free cash flow can become a concern over the more extended period given the high debt load. I think SAPMY's stock price is likely to hold steady in the short term. Given the recovery in the international upstream projects, it is likely to offer robust returns in the medium-to-long-term.

