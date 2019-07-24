Alio Gold: Avoid

While several gold stocks have enjoyed fantastic runs off their lows, Alio Gold (ALO) has barely participated. Alio Gold was one of the last names to reclaim its 200-day moving average and is still quite a distance from a new 52-week high. The significant underperformance should not be surprising as the company is a low-grade high-cost producer that is only making money thanks to a significant push higher in the price of gold (GLD). The company's most recent quarterly results showed all-in sustaining cash costs of $1,278/oz, and management has stated that formal guidance is not possible at this time. There are few things the market hates less than uncertainty, and while costs may ultimately go down, this does not help investors today. I do not see a low-margin gold producer with the inability to provide guidance as an attractive investment when there are other miners with formal guidance and high-margins available in similar jurisdictions. Given the fact that Alio Gold continues to underperform its peers and leaves a lot to be desired fundamentally, I see the stock as an avoid currently. It's possible that Alio Gold could continue higher if the gold price continues its advance, but I see the stock as a market performer at best. Ultimately, this means the Gold Miners Index (GDX) would be a better investment vehicle to participate in the gold price than Alio Gold.

Alio Gold is a name I have followed for a few years after the company acquired one of my previous takeover targets, Newstrike Capital. Newstrike's Ana Paula project stood out among nearly all other bulk tonnage deposits as it was a high-grade open-pit deposit with significant exploration upside and in prime real estate location. Ana Paula was located in close proximity to Torex Gold's (OTCPK:TORXF) Morelos Gold Property, which has uncovered nearly 10 million ounces of gold to date. This exploration upside sitting next to a well-endowed Morelos Gold Property, coupled with a high-grade resource suggested that this would be a very robust project for any suitor. Unfortunately, since the 2015 acquisition, Alio Gold has made almost zero progress in putting Ana Paula into production. The company has raised nearly $80 million since that period but has gone from a 95,000 ounce a year producer in FY-2015 to a 100,000 ounce a year producer in FY-2018 at worst all-in sustaining cash costs (2015 - $1,144/oz, 2018 - $1,338/oz). They are still a low-grade low-margin producer and are miles away from the financial capability to put Ana Paula into production. Given that Ana Paula holds the only key in the company's portfolio to command a re-rating, it is not ideal that the project is once again on the shelf.

So what's so special about Ana Paula? Let's take a look:

(Source: Company News Release)

The Pre-Feasibility Study completed for the Ana Paula Project in FY-2017 envisioned a project with an NPV at a 5% discount rate of $223 million at a $1,250/oz gold price. The mine life was projected at 7.5 years for a high-grade open pit operation producing nearly 120,000 ounces per year at all-in sustaining cash costs of $524/oz. These projected costs represent an exponential increase in potential margins vs. the company's almost non-existent margins based on their recent couple years of production. The initial capital cost of the project was modest at only $137 million, and the 868,000 ounces of Proven & Probable Reserves used to construct the Pre-Feasibility Study represented only 70% of the company's current 1.2 plus million-ounce resource. This 1.2 million ounces is not inclusive of the company's two new breccia targets they identified in early 2018 which were 1.5 kilometers west of the Ana Paula deposit. Ultimately, Ana Paula could easily hold 2.5 million ounces plus at high-grades that are mostly amenable to open-pit mining. The positive to going this route is that cash-flow from a high-margin operation would cease the need for dilution and Alio could use this cash-flow for further exploration. Torex has proven through multiple discoveries at their Morelos Property that this area of the Guerrero Gold Belt is littered with near-surface gold. As we can see from the below image, Ana Paula is adjacent and within 10 kilometers of Torex Gold's El-Limon Mine, and Media Luna Project.

(Source: Alio Gold Presentation)

While the company could not have completely funded the $137 million capital costs with the $80 million raised since 2015, they could have come very close to doing so if they had instead focused on one project vs. a scattered focus which has failed to materially improve the company's operations over the past four years. This includes purchasing the Caballo Blanco Project for $26 million in cash and shares in late 2014, before selling the project back to another operator for $17.5 million two years later. This series of minor missteps has been the difference in Alio Gold being a high-margin producer with exploration upside at Ana Paula vs. the current situation of a low-grade low-margin producer with their best project being ignored.

(Source: Company News Release)

Without dwelling any more on what could have been, let's take a look at the company's current operations. Alio Gold produced just over 23,000 ounces in Q1 of FY-2019, at all-in sustaining cash costs of $1,278/oz, and generated earnings per share of $0.02. Current analyst estimates are for $0.05 in EPS for FY-2018, up from (-) $0.18 in FY-2018. While this is an improvement over last year, costs are trending in the wrong direction for the time being. The issue going forward is that the Mine Safety & Health Administration (MHSA) completed a routine inspect at Florida Canyon and as a result of this, much of the mining fleet had to be serviced. This servicing was required to address deficiencies with respect to fluid leaks on the equipment. Unfortunately, this will significantly negatively impact Q2 production.

(Source: Company News Release)

Based on the headwind of low availability of mining equipment, I would expect production to be flat for the year vs. 2018, and costs to remain high until these issues are fixed. This is not ideal as it places Alio Gold in a period of stagnation from an operational standpoint while several other producers are thriving in this environment and benefiting from the strong gold price.

So is there any good news?

The only real upside I see to the Alio Gold story is the fact that the current market capitalization of less than $100 million based on 85 million shares outstanding, leaves the company quite undervalued if a suitor wanted to come in and take over Ana Paula with its NPV(5%) of $223 million. While this is possible, I don't see it as highly likely, and therefore, I do not view the company as a takeover target here. While Ana Paula is an attractive dimension to the Alio Gold story for a potential suitor, this would require the work of selling off the Florida Canyon and San Francisco Mine assets as they are much less attractive from a cost standpoint. Ultimately, it's a lot of work to extract Ana Paula vs. just buying another junior with a similar project and saving the headache.

Taking a look at the technical picture for Alio Gold, there's not much to fall in love with here either. The stock is trading in a $0.50 to $1.05 box and is one of the only gold stocks not to make new 52-week highs with the indexes. This suggests that the stock is a clear laggard as it can't even keep up with the performance of the Gold Miners Index. While the stock is back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages which is a minor silver lining, this is the least we'd expect given the move we've seen in the gold price.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming out to take a closer look at the underperformance vs. the Gold Miners Index, we can see that Alio Gold has still not made a higher high while the Gold Miners Index has a clear new uptrend in place. This suggests that not only does the stock have a low correlation to the index, but it's not particularly interested in participating in this rally. As mentioned above, this isn't surprising when there are so many better options out there that are in up-trends.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the weak technical performance of Alio Gold and the lack of a clear plan to put Ana Paula into production, I do not see any reason that Alio Gold should command a re-rating vs. its peer group. This does not mean that the stock can't head higher and participate in this rally eventually, but it does mean that there are much better options elsewhere in the gold space. The company's current cash position of less than $30 million leaves them at a more than $100 million short-fall to hope to put Ana Paula into production, and current cash-flow is minimal given that they are producing gold at over $1,250/oz all-in sustaining cash costs. As Ana Paula is the only part of the Alio Gold story I am interested in, the company is much less attractive on a fundamental basis vs. other medium-margin to high-margin gold producer peers. Until we see a material change in the fundamentals, which would be a shift back to an Ana Paula focus, I see the stock as an avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.