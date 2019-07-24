United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) CEO Lynn Harton on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Lynn Harton

Good morning, and thank you all for joining our call. We appreciate your interest in United and we look forward to our conversation today.

Our second quarter results represent a continuation of great execution by our teams across the Company. We raised an operating return on assets of 150 basis points, the best in our history. Our operating EPS was $0.59, an increase of 11% year-over-year. Our net interest margin increased slightly quarter over quarter, both loan and deposit growth were on target with expectations. And our First Madison partnership continues to be on track.

Our markets continue to perform well economically. And our credit results reflect that sound economic foundation. Here in Greenville, we sit in the middle of some important international supply chains. And so, we are aware of the uncertainty that global growth and trade frictions can have on local companies' decisions to invest for the future.

It's unclear today how those uncertainties will develop. However, we believe that we have positioned the Company to be able to perform well in any normal economic cycle. Over the past several years, we have entered into several new business lines to diversify our revenue sources, and leverage our strong brand and local relationships.

We have grown historically strong lines of business and expanded our footprint and brand into several new fast-growing markets. These initiatives have enabled us to exit less profitable areas like, purchased indirect auto lines and improve the strength of both our core earnings and our balance sheet. We are a much stronger and more profitable organization and one less dependent on traditional community bank lending alone.

We have continued to enhance our credit culture through process improvements, improved talent, and disciplined concentration management by product type, relationship size, and geography. Our funding base continues to be one of the strongest in the south, as our service-based culture continues to deliver high quality core deposit growth, giving us ample liquidity and low-cost funding.

We've continued to keep pace in technology investments, both in digital solutions for our customers, and operational improvements for our employees. But most importantly, we have maintained our focus on the fact that this is a people business. We have an outstanding team that works together to produce great results.

We're also able to attract great bankers to join our team. And they are drawn in large part to the same attributes their customers value in us. We're small enough to individual's matter, large enough to have the products and services to compete and forward thinking enough to have a promising future. We're excited about the path that we're on. And we appreciate you being here with us.

So, Jefferson, why don't you give us more details on the results for the quarter.

Jefferson Harralson

Sure, Lynn. Thank you. I'll begin on Page 6 to discuss our net interest income and margin trends. Our net interest income increased 7.4% annualized versus last quarter, and increased 9% year-over-year. Spread income growth did benefit from two months of First Madison and the numbers. Our net interest margin increased by two basis points to 4.12% in the quarter of which, one basis point came from slightly higher accretable yield versus last quarter.

Last quarter I mentioned on the call that about 3 basis points of first quarter accretable yield would not repeat, in the second quarter, these 3 basis points in fact did not repeat, but was replaced with some of the initial accretion from First Madison.

Turning to Page 7, we take a look at our deposit base. We are very proud of our core deposit base for the 33% contribution from demand deposits. Our cost of deposits were only up 3 basis points versus last quarter and continued to be well ahead of our peers in deposit cost.

On Page 8, we are also pleased with the growth in our core transaction deposits so far this year. Core transaction deposits were up 8% annualized year to date, with $302 million of growth, which more than fully funded all of our loan growth this year.

On Page 9, you can see our loan portfolio breakout which is very diversified. We were pleased to grow loans excluding First Madison and indirect auto loans at a 9% annualized pace versus last quarter.

On Page 10, we look at non-interest income, which was up $3.5 million versus last quarter and up $1.2 million versus last year. We experienced good growth in fees across the board with a record mortgage production quarter and higher SBA brokerage and other fees as well.

Expenses on Page 11, we're in line with or slightly better than our expectations. Our increase in expenses came mainly from merit increases in higher mortgage commissions. Our operating efficiency ratio came in at 54.4%, which is a new low for our Company.

Credit quality on page 12 was stable, with improved net charge off versus last quarter. We recorded a $3.2 million provision that more than covered the $2.4 million in net charge offs. Our reserve percentage did decline to 70 basis points with the addition of the First Madison loan book.

I'll finish up on Page 13 with capital. Our risk-based capital ratios came in as expected with the all cash First Madison deal, while our leverage ratio and TCE ratio saw slight improvement as we continue to shrink our securities book, which offsets the impact of the deal. We had no buybacks in the quarter, and we will look to be opportunistic, with the $42 million remaining on our authorization.

And with that Lynn, I'll pass it back to you.

Lynn Harton

Thanks, Jefferson. We are pleased with these results. And I'd like to close my comments by once again recognizing and thanking the United team. It takes great people to deliver great performance. For those of you that are listening in, I'm proud to work alongside of each one of you. And I thank you all for what you do every day. And now we'll be glad to answer any questions that you might have.

Catherine Mealor

Catherine Mealor

Really great quarter. And I have to start with the margin. You've seen some really nice margin expansion and a lot of it's been from mix shift but also your asset sensitivity. So just wanted to get an update on how you're thinking about your margin outlook if the Fed does cut later this month or again this year?

Jefferson Harralson

All right. Thanks, Catherine. If we get a rate cut, we do have 53% of our loans that are floating; of that 62% are tied to Libor or $2.9 billion, 38% of those are tied to Prime which is $1.5 billion. So, you have had some of the impact on our Libor loans already, and then you'll get a more full impact on Libor and Prime with a cut.

I think that the margin, think of it because we'll still have some positive mix change occurring, we still have flexibility with the -- with our lower loan to deposit ratio, but I think of it as down -- rate cut down 7 basis points to 10 basis points on our margin, offset by some 2 basis points to 3 basis points of continued mixed benefit over time each quarter.

Catherine Mealor

So that 7 bps to 10 bps per quarter per cut?

Jefferson Harralson

That's right.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, got it. And then how -- you mentioned you want a deposit ratio, I mean how aggressive do you feel like you could get on lowering deposit costs, and then bringing that loan to deposit ratio higher to win the side cuts?

Lynn Harton

Lynn Harton

Catherine Mealor

Yes, yes. It's 7 basis points to 10 basis points on a core basis offset by the mix. So, you're kind of like 5 bps per cut roughly.

Lynn Harton

Lynn Harton

Catherine Mealor

Okay. Okay, that makes sense. And then my other question was, how aggressive you think, you could be on bringing your loan to deposit ratio higher as you push deposit costs, as you push deposit costs down in a rate cut?

Lynn Harton

Lynn Harton

So, we do go to be, I guess, I'll use the description aggressive in our deposit rate cuts. So, we think, we do have the flexibility to do that. And we're not looking to shrink our deposit base, we're still looking to grow our deposit base. But we think we do have flexibility with the loan to deposit ratio and do plan to be relatively aggressive in cutting pricing on some deposit types.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. That's great. I think maybe one other one on just growth. The growth is fantastic this quarter, any update on the back half of this year? And how much of that you think will come from your core businesses versus the new business growth?

Lynn Harton

Lynn Harton

Richard Bradshaw

You want me to start on how we feel about Q3?

Lynn Harton

Sure.

Richard Bradshaw

Richard Bradshaw

Catherine Mealor

Good morning.

Richard Bradshaw

Our bank delivered another strong production quarter pipelines for loans and bankers looks good for Q3. However, we have seen lower payoffs in Q1 and Q2 and anticipate more normalized payoffs in Q3. But expect to still be at mid-single-digit growth for the quarter.

Catherine Mealor

Catherine Mealor

Lynn Harton

Lynn Harton

So, I think that you're going to see the because of the selling of certain of these loans, you're going to see the percentage of growth coming from Navitas decline. And you're going to see the percentage of Navitas loans to total loans, stay more stable and less than the 10% limit.

Catherine Mealor

Great. Great. Awesome. Thank you so much. I’ll hope back.

Lynn Harton

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brad Milsaps from Sandler O'Neill. Your line is open.

Peter Ruiz

Peter Ruiz

Peter Ruiz

Peter Ruiz

Lynn Harton

Lynn Harton

Peter Ruiz

Peter Ruiz

Lynn Harton

Lynn Harton

Peter Ruiz

Peter Ruiz

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tyler Stafford from Stephens. Your line is open.

Tyler Stafford

Tyler Stafford

Tyler Stafford

Lynn Harton

Lynn Harton

Tyler Stafford

Tyler Stafford

Robert Edwards

Yeah. So, this is Rob Edwards. Hey, Tyler. I would say we have not seen really any change. Really our first quarter of owning Navitas was Q1 of ‘18. And it's -- now it does the losses do change from quarter to quarter. But it's been right in line with our expectations. In fact, on the loss side, it's been, I would say a little bit better than expectations here recently. And then we do, they do have a fairly robust portfolio management process where they're refreshing, external scores on the portfolio on a monthly basis. And those continue to look very consistent as well.

Tyler Stafford

Tyler Stafford

Robert Edwards

Robert Edwards

Tyler Stafford

Tyler Stafford

Robert Edwards

Robert Edwards

Tyler Stafford

Tyler Stafford

Lynn Harton

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jennifer Demba from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Jennifer Demba

Jennifer Demba

Jennifer Demba

across the other markets? Thanks a lot.

Lynn Harton

Lynn Harton

Richard Bradshaw

Richard Bradshaw

And in addition, I wanted to highlight Charlotte, we opened up the community banking market there with a new Market President Charlie Curtis and he has brought on additional commercial lender. And this is adding to our Charlotte presence of asset-based lending builder, finance, SBA, renewable energy and mortgage.

And then lastly, in Columbia, South Carolina, we executed our lift out late in June. The new Market President is Shannon Stephens and he brought two commercial lenders with him.

Jennifer Demba

Jennifer Demba

Thank you. And our next question comes from Christopher Marinac from Janney Montgomery. Your line is open.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks, good morning. Wanted to delve into credit a little bit more with rates on the specialty C&I front. And just get a sense of, behind the numbers that we saw, which are very good this quarter. Any other trends that you see both inside your portfolio as well as sort of your loans that you see as opportunities for the future and just in terms of general trends on credit?

Robert Edwards

Robert Edwards

I would say, economically speaking, it just feels like there's a lot of mixed signals out there on the manufacturing side. Of course, the export piece that Lynn mentioned in his opening

remarks as well, we're paying close attention to. And so, we're aware of that and we're watching the portfolio closely. We do have, I would say relatively conservative project limits at $20 million and relationship hold limits at $35 million. So, we don't it's a fairly conservative portfolio from that aspect.

When we look at -- when we look at our criticize and classified, we're basically flat year over year. So, there will be some ups and downs, quarter to quarter, but we feel good about where we are.

Richard Bradshaw

Chris this is Rich. In terms of C&I, we still are very positive on that asset class and putting a lot of effort and a lot of our hiring is very focused on that.

Christopher Marinac

Christopher Marinac

Robert Edwards

Robert Edwards

Christopher Marinac

Christopher Marinac

Richard Bradshaw

Richard Bradshaw

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Rose from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Michael Rose

Michael Rose

Jefferson Harralson

Jefferson Harralson

I do think that Q3 we have -- we have rewards on deposit pricing, but we also have probably three or four months of CDs repricing higher. So, I think the net of that is going to be a cost of funds that right around here or maybe 1 basis point or 2 basis points higher next year then improved for the fourth quarter. So, I think right at the apex of deposit pricing and Q3.

Michael Rose

Michael Rose

Jefferson Harralson

Jefferson Harralson

Two years ago, we were able to put $84 million of cash into the Navitas deal, and were able to $53 million of cash in the First Madison deal, which has helped. We do have some optimism on our pipeline that we will be able to use cash and deals overtime as well. And then maybe third is buyback. So, we are going to be managers of our capital, we do have $42 million of authorization left. So, depending on the first two, we would like to be optimistic and perhaps aggressive on the buyback.

Michael Rose

Michael Rose

Robert Edwards

Robert Edwards

Michael Rose

Michael Rose

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions from our phone lines. And I'd like to turn the conference back over to Lynn Harton for any closing remarks.

Lynn Harton

Well, great. And thank you all for being on the call and for the questions. Great questions and we are very excited about where we are and look forward to seeing you next quarter. So have a great day.

