Sprint T-Mobile Merger: Reassessing The Thesis

In June 2017, Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF/OTCQX:DTEGY) announced that it was planning to merge its subsidiary T-Mobile US (TMUS) with its competitor Sprint (S). Due to its rapid growth, T-Mobile US overtook its merger partner Sprint in terms of size and market capitalization. Therefore, Deutsche Telekom continued claimed a controlling majority after the merger. The current owner of Sprint, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), would have held a minority interest. Deutsche Telekom is to hold 42 percent of the joint company with 9 out of 14 supervisory board mandates. After a first attempt failed, both companies are now in the final phase of the battle for clearance. The merger will combine two of the four major wireless carriers in the United States, giving the new company nearly 100 million customers and would form a combined company with an enterprise value of about $160 billion.

(Source: T-mobile US and Sprint merger)

Synergies of the deal

When Deutsche Telekom took over Voicestream for almost 51 billion dollars in 2000, this step seemed like a colossal mistake. Due to its weak business, Voicestream had long been Deutsche Telekom's biggest problem. Deutsche Telekom even tried to sell VoiceStream but that failed too - from today's perspective a great stroke of luck. It was John Legere who turned T-Mobile US's business upside down, simplified mobile phone contracts, optimized customer service, and successfully launched a marketing offensive. Sprint on the other hand is struggling with a weak business, but has the most mobile phone spectra. Due to the weak business, however, the company was unable to build a functioning network. The merger with T-Mobile would solve this problem. The companies expect synergies with a cash value of around 43 billion US dollars. More importantly, the merger would create new growth opportunities for T-Mobile US. T-Mobile US has experienced extreme organic growth and it was foreseeable that the company would no longer be able to grow on its own with the same growth rate. The new merged company would be closer to the two market leaders and would have a 29.6 percent market share in the USA. The market leader is Verizon (VZ) with 35 percent, closely followed by AT&T (T) with 34 percent.

Checking the synergy thesis

The original purpose of the merger was actually very meaningful, which is also evident from the vehemence with which managers of both companies forced the merger over the years. Now that some time has passed, however, current developments may force us to reassess the situation.

Given that, the clearance decisions of the authorities were bought at a high price. At the end of May, the telecommunications authority FCC gave its approval - but only on condition that the companies do not raise prices for the new 5G standard and reach 97 percent of the US population with their 5G network within three years. Similarly, the merging parties will have to sell several parts of their business on the US mobile telephony market. If the merger is approved, it's likely to include remedies that give the television provider Dish (DISH) enough airwaves, prepaid customers and network access to emerge as a new national wireless competitor. It is therefore planned that Sprint will sell its Boost-mobile brand. But this is a problem, because if Dish were to enter the wireless market as a fourth wireless competitor, it would very likely put pressure on prices. There is also another problem. Dish equipped with airwaves, prepaid customers and network access could call other players onto the market. In particular, Deutsche Telekom is concerned that Comcast (CMCSA) could then merge with the strengthened Dish. Furthermore, most of Sprint’s prepaid customers are on Boost Mobile. Additionally, Sprint already lost 189,000 contract customers and made a loss of USD 2.2 billion.

For Deutsche Telekom integration costs will amount to an estimated 15 billion U.S. dollars which could hurt the ability for dividend payouts. Assuming that these integration costs would spread over 5 years and would burden the earnings for three years (like CFO Christian Illek already expected), the EPS would decrease by nearly EUR 0.63 billion per year to almost 0.07. For now, Sprint cannot compensate for these integration costs. In addition, Deutsche Telekom already has enough problems with rising costs. In May, the 5G auction in Germany raises EUR 6.5 billion from four telecommunication companies, far more than expected. The highest bid came from Deutsche Telekom. Because of this pricey spectrum auction, there are only two ways, either customers will pay more or operators like Deutsche Telekom will have less cash. But cash is necessary to build the 5G networks. Additionally, there are also public legal requirements for the expansion of this network. In this respect, Deutsche Telekom must also invest heavily here. And in capitalism, there is a the fact that you cannot spend money twice. However, it is unlikely that Deutsche Telekom will reduce its investments in T-Mobile US. The subsidiary is too important for the company.

Overall, nobody can be really happy with the merger anymore, except Dish. For Dish, the deal is therefore a stroke of luck. T-Mobile US and Sprint are more or less forced to remedies. Dish can significantly expand his business here for a relatively low price. In addition, the company makes itself interesting as a possible takeover target or as a possible joint venture partner.

Investors Takeaway

The investor's key takeaway is that Sprint and T-Mobile US will probably have to make more concessions than both companies initially wanted. In addition, the whole process is taking much longer than planned. Accordingly, the meaning of the merger is no longer as clear as it was at the beginning of the merger.

I look forward to discussing the merger thesis you in more depth in the commentary section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DTEGF, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.