Stronger Margins A Welcome Surprise From Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker shares don't look particularly cheap now, though the company is a relatively rare credible margin expansion story at this point in the cycle.

There’s no “just one thing” that matters above all else when it comes to industrial companies and market valuations, but margins count for a lot. That makes Stanley Black & Decker’s (SWK) surprisingly strong second quarter margin performance all the more welcome, and particularly so with the company recently outlining a path to meaningful further margin improvement over the next three years.

Weaker end-markets remain a risk for the remainder of 2019, and management’s guidance seems a little conservative relative to the performance seen in the second quarter, but Stanley Black & Decker seems to be on better footing and with drivers still yet to materialize (expanding the distribution channels for Craftsman, for instance). The shares aren’t all that cheap now, but on another dip below $140, it would definitely be a name to consider.

Light On Top, But Beating Where It Really Counts

Stanley Black & Decker came in a little light on revenue, with revenue coming in about 1% light of expectations and organic revenue growth likewise about 1% short of expectations. Margins were quite a bit stronger than expected, though, with gross margin beating by more than 60bp and operating profits beating by about $0.17/share.

Revenue rose 3% on an organic basis, with the Tools & Storage business leading the way at 5% growth (with 2% from price and 3% from volume). Power tools (up 6%) were a little stronger than hand tools (up 4%), and the North American market was strong at 7% growth, while emerging markets were down 2% (and Europe was up 5%). Industrial revenue declined 3% in organic terms, led by a 4% decline in fasteners that was only partly offset by 2% growth in the infrastructure business. Security revenue was down 1%. In terms of the revenue performance, all segments were weaker than I expected, but particularly the Tools & Storage segment.

Management’s efforts to offset tariff and input costs with pricing and internal efficiency efforts are having some impact, though there are still margin headwinds in play. Gross margin was about 60bp better than expected, but still down about 80bp. Overall operating costs were very well-controlled, though, with operating income up close to 8% and 60bp of margin expansion.

At the segment level, the Tools business saw almost 8% profit growth and 120bp of margin improvement. Not only did that drive a roughly $0.10/share beat versus expectations, it was the first expansion since 2017. Industrial and Security were also strong, though not to the same extent. Industrial profits were up 10% (margin down 40bp), beating by about $0.03, and Security was up more than 8% (margin up 120bp), beating by $0.04.

Improving Security … Likely For Its Next Owner

Since making it clear about a year ago that the Security business was “on the clock”, management has made some real improvements here. Margins have been improving and revenue has been stable. Although management didn’t really say anything new about this business at its May Investor Day, I continue to believe that this improvement process culminates with the company putting the business up for sale or an IPO in 2020. This foray into security has just never worked out as expected, and I think the capital tied up in this business could be better spent elsewhere.

Self-Improvement Continuing To Drive Opportunities

Stanley Black & Decker has shown some skill in marrying M&A and internal development in the Tools and Storage business that it hasn’t shown elsewhere. Management still believes the Craftsman business could reach $1 billion in sales in 2021, and the recent additions of the new Atomic and Xtreme lines add some attractive capabilities and possibly another $100 million in revenue potential. At the same time, Black & Decker continues to take share in the market, while also actively broadening its distribution channels (including an upcoming Amazon (AMZN) launch).

With management showing more confidence in their “buy and improve” capabilities, it looks like the eventual acquisition of the remaining 80% of MTD is basically a done deal. Expanding into outdoor/garden tools carries some risk, but it’s a large market and management sees meaningful market and margin expansion potential here. It’s worth noting, though, that getting MTD’s operating margins into the double-digits is an aspirational goal at this point, so adding this business will be dilutive to margins.

On the cost side, management laid out a detailed case at its May Investor Day for how it will achieve 50bp or more of annual margin expansion over the next three years. In addition to pursuing enhanced supply chain efficiency and more efficient procurement, management will get more active on dynamic pricing. Management is also expanding its automation investments with the goal of upgrading more than two-thirds of its plants with robotics, IIoT, and other automation by 2021.

The Outlook

Stanley Black & Decker’s Tools business largely dominates the earnings outlook, and there aren’t many good benchmarks for the business. Nevertheless, 5% growth stands out as fairly solid all things considered. The Industrial business is clearly suffering from the weakness in auto and industrial end-markets, but it’s also well worth remembering that this business has never been a particularly good grower for the company (relative to the underlying markets) despite significant M&A investments over the years.

I still expect mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth from Stanley Black & Decker, and I do believe those margin improvement efforts laid out in May will be largely successful – management isn’t tilting at windmills or taking on any particularly intractable issues. With that, I believe low double-digit FCF growth is possible. I also believe that the eventual disposal of the Security business will improve the overall margins and return outlook, though I’m not sure what management may do with the capital – I need to see better results from the Industrial segment before even more growth reinvestment seems reasonable.

The Bottom Line

Stanley Black & Decker is trading a little above my fair value range now, but I’m not completely surprised given that this is a somewhat rare operating margin expansion story at this point in the cycle. I’d be more interested in the shares below $140, but at today’s price it looks like more of a quality hold to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.