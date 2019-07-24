Masonite International: Looking Beyond The Current Housing Market

The housing market will rebound at some point, especially in the affordable sector as millennials reach peak home-buying age.

At currently depressed P/E and price/FCF multiples, positive optimism in the market provides strong potential for the stock to rebound.

The longer term demand for housing, especially affordable housing remains strong, and of benefit to companies like Masonite.

It appears investors remain trepid about the current housing market, with many related stocks factoring in the pessimism.

Shares in door manufacturer Masonite International (DOOR) have been trading within a sideways pattern for much of the past six months, ranging between $47.50 and $55 a share. It seems investors are still trepid about the prospects of the company, at least in the short to medium term.

Understandably so, as there are multiple headwinds - largely macro factors - impacting on the forward projected growth of this business.

Source: Finviz.com

What I want to try and get to grips with is whether most of this negativity is now already built into the stock price, and if so, is it time to take a longer-term view on Masonite?

Let’s look at some of the key challenges.

Firstly, it is quite well instilled in the minds of investors that the U.S. housing market (which account for around 67% of Masonite's revenue), has entered what seems to be a prolonged slowdown, with the uncertainty likely to continue for some time to come.

Masonite depends heavily on new build homes and renovations, so the downward trend in new home sales does not fare well for the company, at least at the current time.

The Trend for Smaller "Affordable" Homes

Added to this is the growing trend for smaller build, more affordable new homes, where naturally there is a lower quantity demand for doors, and arguably a lower quality of door to keep the costs (and sale prices) of an oversupplied housing market at affordable levels.

This is especially true for the millennials entering the market for the first time. Both these factors can mean sales projections remaining flat for some time, with potential gross margin impact.

Lennar, one of the big three homebuilders in the US, reported good results in the last quarter, but take note of the key point the company made, that "affordability was a key factor drawing buyers back to the market".

This trend is an important, almost minor game-changer as it is likely smaller homes will be the way to go for developers into the future, as family sizes remain small, more single people prefer living alone or as a couple for longer durations than in the past. The paramount priority for the modern mind is not necessarily the conventional 'get married, buy a home, have kids, buy a bigger home, all in the 5-15 year time window' mentality of the past.

Taking a Longer Term View

The 'rate of rise' in population may have slowed down by a small margin, but the demand for homes (albeit smaller dwellings) will continue to remain strong.

Put into context (and probably optimistically), for every large 5-6 bedroom home built in the past, a developer is probably looking at delivering two smaller 2-3 bedroom homes as the longer term balance in demand/supply.

If this proves to become the trend, the underlying demand for housing products such as doors, windows, flooring etc., are actually, relatively healthy. Keep in mind this is a long term thesis.

Consumer Debt at Record Levels

One thing to keep in mind however - and something that cannot simply go unnoticed - are the record levels of consumer debt.

The total U.S. consumer debt currently stands at over $4 trillion (including $1 trillion in higher-interest credit card debt, likely to be consolidated into lower-interest loans), a record amount recorded at the end of 2018. Non-mortgage debts currently account for around 10% of disposable income.

The only way to circumvent this level of entrenched consumer liability is through higher real-wages net of inflation, more job creation, and keeping the current interest rates low.

On all three fronts, the data is positive as wages are rising, more jobs are being created, and the Fed appears to have little choice, no matter what the long-term repercussions in the dollar, to keep interest rates on hold. To the relief of many, the Fed have delivered on this - and have even gone so far as to indicate potential lowering.

So, there is some optimism for the housing market as more jobs are being created, interest rates are likely to stay on hold, and demand for smaller affordable homes (potentially in higher quantity) remain positive, amidst some negative consumer-debt headwinds.

For Masonite, I would as an investor look at the longer-term picture, as opposed to what is likely to be a relatively downbeat next couple of quarters.

I believe much of this pessimism is priced into the stock which expresses that familiar sideways trading range pattern in the share price.

Any positive news in the housing market, albeit higher demand for affordable homes, but still a demand in 'quantity' potentially makes Masonite a reasonably good long term buy.

Demand for Doors From a Different Perspective

Demand for housing will always be there. My belief based on the earnings releases from companies like Lennar is that the trends are shifting towards smaller homes with increasing momentum.

If I am selling doors, I have no qualms about a order for a total of 20 doors to two smaller homes, compared to 18 doors for a large home. My revenue stays relatively intact.

Industry experts like Skylar Olsen, director of economic research at Zillow, support the longer term picture in housing.

For the latter half of 2019, Olsen expresses that even if GDP growth weakens and wages slow, it’s likely that the market is primed for some kind of a rebound.

"The biggest reason for this is that as huge waves of millennials continue to reach peak home-buying age, that will put pressure on demand not only this year but in the years to come. And it’s hard to argue with long-term demographics. If a recession does hit at some point as part of the economic cycle, housing would therefore be impacted though perhaps not devastated. Ultimately after a long post-recession hot streak, housing was due to break fever. The hope is that the market will heat up a little slower next time and create some normalcy. For now, consider it a short-term correction, and hope that more homes will come on the market that people can actually afford.

Pricing Masonite Stock Over The Longer Term

If we look at the sales revenues (trailing 12 month) of Masonite over the past 8 quarters (marked in red in the chart below), the trend has been positive, albeit at a slower pace of growth in the most recent two quarters. This stands to reason with the slowdown in the housing market.

Source: Portfolio123

During the same period, note that gross profit margins (in blue) have remained relatively intact, with 23.158% recorded in the most recent quarter.

Most critically however, the price/free-cash-flow ratio (which I prefer as a more reliable measure vs the P/E ratio - please refer to my previous articles) has declined from around 24x to the current 11.679x.

If we model a recovery in the housing market over the longer term, and assume (conservatively) that Masonite's free-cash-flow remains the same as it currently is, a reasonable price/FCF multiple would likely return to around 18x, which is the average of the peak-trough price/FCF in the past 8 quarter.

At 18x free-cash-flow, the projected share price of Masonite would, at a recovery point (an optimistic rebound in the housing-starts data), be around 54% above the current share price.

Now I am not saying the macro recovery in housing starts is guaranteed, nor the demand for the higher quantity of smaller new-build homes will continue ad infinitum. But the pressure on demand for new homes is real, as millennials continue to reach peak home-buying age.

For the export market (17% of revenues), the market for homes in the UK - currently suppressed due to Brexit uncertainties - will recover, as the pent-up demand (and shortage for homes) is there, albeit postponed, added to one of the great British pastimes - renovation projects - put on hold.

I am expecting Masonite to continue trading lower-to-sideways for some time, possibly through late 2019.

At the current price I also believe much of the negativity/pessimism surrounding the macro-economics of the housing market, especially in new-builds and renovations (for which the company depends), is priced in.

These headwinds may last for some time, especially determinant upon U.S. debt levels. How long the negativity will last is anyone’s guess.

But I will be watching this stock closely, with a view to entering and building a position for a longer term rebound, and relatively good odds for the stock to be trading at a more reasonable P/E and P/FCF multiples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOOR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.