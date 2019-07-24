Platinum Weekly: Substantial ETF Inflows Could Flip The Market Into A Deficit In 2019

PPLT: Our July target of $83 per share could be tough to materialize considering the narrowing window and a potential appreciation in the dollar. Nevertheless, we continue to expect a gradual appreciation into year-end.

Despite a decline in automotive demand for platinum this year, sustained ETF inflows into platinum could flip the market into a deficit this year.

The rally in platinum has been underpinned by a marked increase in both speculative and ETF demand.

Platinum has rebounded well since the start in June, in line with our expectations.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT).

PPLT has rallied as much as 3% to $81 per share at some point in July, driven by a significant rise in both speculative demand and ETF demand, in line with our expectations.

We contend that our July target of $83 per share, highlighted in our monthly publication, could be hard to materialize considering 1) the narrowing window (only 6 remaining trading days before the end of July) and 2) a possible appreciation in the dollar in near term (due to a too dovish ECB).

That said, our fundamental work argues for a gradual appreciation in PPLT over the coming months, as the platinum market could flip into a deficit this year, mainly because the estimates from the WPIC about investment demand could prove too optimistic.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted significantly their net long exposure to Nymex platinum in the week to July 16, for a third time over the past four weeks.

Speculative net buying amounted to 444,950 ounces over July 8-16, representing 12% of open interest and marking the largest weekly pace of net buying since February 12-19 (709,000 ounces).

Over the past month, speculators have lifted their net long exposure to Nymex platinum by a substantial 681,000 ounces, equivalent to 18% of OI.

However, at 20% of OI, the net spec length in Nymex platinum is far from being stretched on the long side, considering that its historical high was at 74% of OI (established on August 9, 2016, when the platinum spot price was at $1,115 per ounce - 37% higher from its current level).

Because platinum's spec positioning remains light, there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the coming months, which would push platinum prices higher.

Implications for PPLT: If speculators continue to boost their buying in favor Nymex platinum in the months ahead, platinum spot prices are likely to move strongly higher, which in turn will lift the value of PPLT.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

Platinum ETF holdings dropped slightly last week, marking the first decline in ETF holdings in seven weeks.

Despite the recent bout of profit-taking, ETF investors have boosted their platinum buying by nearly 100,000 oz on a month-on-month basis, representing a 3% increase in platinum ETF holdings.

In the year to date, ETF investors have lifted their platinum holdings by a substantial 695,583 oz, marking an increase of 31% in platinum holdings and representing 9% of gross platinum demand.

The substantial increase in investment demand for platinum could flip the platinum market into a deficit.

Indeed, while the WPIC projects a surplus of 375,000 oz this year, it implies net ETF inflows of 770,000 ounces. But should ETF investors maintain the pace of their buying so far this year, net ETF inflows could total 1.300 moz, which would push the platinum market into a small deficit of 155,000 oz, 2% of annual consumption.

Implications for PPLT: A continuation of the pace of ETF buying in favor of platinum could tighten the platinum market sufficiently to flip it into a deficit, which in turn should have a positive impact on platinum spot prices, and which in turn should lift the value of PPLT.

Automotive trends

While we wrote a note on the recent auto trends relevant to the platinum industry, the bottom line is that automotive demand for platinum should decline this year due to slower sales in Western Europe (representing 42% of automotive demand) but the contraction should be softer than in 2018 because the diesel share of Western European passenger car registrations should stabilize (and not decline as it was the case last year).

Source: WPIC

Forward curve

Contrary to Nymex palladium, the forward curve of Nymex platinum is in contango, which is consistent with a market in surplus and loose market conditions.

Source: Denver Gold

Implications for PPLT: Because PPLT holds platinum bars rather than futures contracts, the Fund is not impacted by the contango structure of the market, which would otherwise produce a negative roll-yield.

Closing thoughts

While PPLT has rallied well since the start of July (as much as 3% to a recent high of $81.22 per share), we contend that our July target of $83/share could be a bit too high in case of a too pronounced appreciation in the dollar (which would result in broad-based profit-taking across both precious and industrial metals).

Nevertheless, the light positioning in Nymex platinum and the strong pace of ETF buying for platinum lead us to believe that the appreciation in platinum will continue in the months ahead, while a deficit cannot be ruled out this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.