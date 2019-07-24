Briggs & Stratton: Not A Stock You Want To Own

With investor sentiment against the stock, no sector tailwinds in sight, and lackluster performance, I have to advise investors to stay away from the stock.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Briggs & Stratton (BGG) is not a stock I'd advise dividend investors to consider. As we'll see in this article, the company's lackluster dividend safety, below average financial strength, subpar earnings quality, poor momentum and lack of sector tailwinds makes it tough to like the stock.

Since coming back to Seeking Alpha 3 months ago we have covered stocks from several different sectors. However we found it important to communicate how dividend investors like you can think about sector allocation. We wrote an article called “Dynamic Sector Allocation For Dividend Investors”. I thought it would be important to mention it before analyzing stocks from another sector. We will be covering industrials over the upcoming days. The industrial sector historically has outperformed the market in the recovery stage of the business cycle. This was definitely the case in the latest business cycle, as you can see in the chart below comparing the SPDR Select Industrials Fund (XLI) to the S&P 500, between July 2009 and July 2012

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the mid cycle and late cycle phases of the business cycle, industrials tend to perform similarly to the overall market. This has also been the case throughout the latest business cycle as you can see in this chart spanning from July 2012 to July 2019.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This will likely be the case until we see this bull market through. Investors must keep in mind that the industrial sector is one of the most cyclical, and usually suffers greater than average losses throughout the recession phase of the business cycle.

As such, we are now reducing the weight of industrials in our portfolios. Keep this in mind when reading our articles on industrials. Any purchases of industrial stocks should be the consequence of rebalancing your positions to realize value and roll over into undervalued stocks. Selling industrials can be done both for rebalancing purposes as well as to reduce your exposure to the sector.

With that being said, let me start with an industrial stock you definitely don’t want to have in your portfolio.

Briggs & Stratton is currently trading at $9.66 and yields 5.80%. My M.A.D Assessment gives BGG a Dividend Strength score of 19 and a Stock Strength score of 9.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid Briggs & Stratton since the company isn’t fit for a position in your dividend portfolio.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Briggs & Stratton is a producer of gasoline engines and outdoor power equipment.

In this article I will first assess BGG’s potential as an income producing investment. I will then assess the company’s potential for capital gains before drawing final comments.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is first and foremost a safe one. A stock which can afford to pay its dividend without interruptions for the foreseeable future. But a strong dividend stock is also one with strong dividend potential. A stock which offers a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The higher the yield, the lower the required dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

What is the best way to assess whether or not a company can pay its dividend? I argue that payout ratios give dividend investors a clear picture. Many focus only on earnings payout ratio. I argue that investors should also focus on operating cashflow payout and free cashflow payout. The former gives you an idea of whether the company is generating large enough amounts of cash, while the latter indicates whether the company can finance all of its CAPEX and its Dividend with cash generated by operations.

Briggs & Stratton has negative earnings, which is a first sign that something might not be going right. BGG pays 339% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 1% of dividend stocks. This number shot up following 4 quarters of bad results. BGG has had negative free cashflow for the better part of the past 5 years.

Based on these numbers, I believe Briggs & Stratton’s pay-out ratios to be worrying.

29/03/2015 27/03/2016 02/04/2017 01/04/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $0.5100 $0.5500 $0.5600 $0.5600 $0.5600 Net Income $0.73 $0.91 $0.97 $0.46 $-1.13 Payout Ratio 70% 61% 58% 122% -50% Cash From Operations $2.01 $4.54 $2.10 $2.35 $0.16 Payout Ratio 24% 12% 27% 24% 330% Free Cash Flow $-0.12 $2.47 $-0.06 $-0.86 $-2.24 Payout Ratio -393% 23% -800% -65% -25%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Furthermore, the business hasn’t generated enough earnings to cover its interest payments this year.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like BGG’s dividend is at risk. The company slashed its dividend in half in the past –in 2008—which indicates that in times of turmoil, this could happen again.

Dividend Potential

With this level of risk concerning the dividend safety, it is unlikely I would initiate a position in BGG at any price. Dividend potential becomes secondary in this case.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Briggs & Stratton has a dividend yield of 5.80% which is better than 90% of dividend stocks. But the company hasn’t grown the dividend since 2016.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock has historically yielded between 2 and 3%, yet now is twice as high as the communicated range. Investors don’t believe BGG will be able to maintain its dividend. I can’t say I’m convinced either. In the most recent quarterly earnings call, management alluded to the fact that the business is facing many headwinds: it has been affected by Sears bankruptcy. The company sold many lawnmowers, generators, and the like through Sears. Across the world, management notes “ retailers and dealers have been cautious in their buying patterns and have significantly slowed their seasonal ordering to work through current inventories following last season's drought”

Dividend Summary

BGG has a dividend strength score of 19 / 100. The company is struggling, and it has put its dividend at risk. I am not in the business of identifying when or if unsafe dividend stocks will become safe once again. I cannot suggest any reason why dividend investors would want to take on so much risk for a 5.8% yield.

Stock Strength

While I do not advise dividend investors to initiate a position in BGG, what should current investors do with their shares?

To answer that question I will analyze 4 factors which have historically been very accurate at determining stock price movements: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

Valuation plays a big role in picking stocks. You want to pick stocks that trade at low multiples of their fundamentals. However you also want those fundamentals to be solid.

BGG has a negative P/E

P/S of 1.11x

P/CFO of 58.55x

Dividend yield of 5.80%

Buyback yield of 1.84

Shareholder yield of 7.64%.

According to these values, BGG is more undervalued than 51% of stocks, which suggests that the stock is fairly valued, in light of its lackluster fundamentals. The valuation is somewhat held up thanks to the large shareholder yields, yet it would seem many investors have lost trust in BGG’s dividend.

Value Score: 51 / 100

Momentum

Momentum plays a big role in determining future stock price movements. Comparing a stock’s performance to that of all other U.S. stocks can give you an idea of investor sentiment . Stocks with strong relative performance have usually continued to exert strong relative performance. Sometimes a whole sector is in favor, and the strong tides lifts all boats. But sometimes sector movements aren’t strong enough to prevent a stock from diverging: strong sectors have some very weak stocks, and weak sectors have some very strong stocks.

As we saw earlier, industrials have performed similarly to the broad market for the past few years.

BGG trades at $9.66 and is down -32.35% these last 3 months, -30.70% these last 6 months & -44.74% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it worse momentum than 92% of stocks, which is very worrying. The stock has greatly underperformed the index and its sector in the past 12 months. This indicates that the investor sentiment is against BGG. The stock has the deck stacked against it as the industrials sector isn’t going to be seeing large inflows of buyers in upcoming quarters. Until the company finds a way to improve its fundamentals, it will be hard to recover investor sentiment.

Momentum score: 8 / 100

Financial Strength

In good times and bad, stocks with high financial strength tend to outperform. When it comes down to it, better run businesses do better than those who take extensive amounts of leverage and increase their liabilities rapidly.

BGG has a Debt/Equity ratio of 2.2, which is better than 37% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 11% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 0.6% of liabilities. This is the real sore point in BGG’s financials. Their operating cashflow at current TTM levels covers only a fraction of liabilities. This makes BGG more financially sound than 22% of U.S. listed stocks. This is a big red light. The company needs to have significantly better upcoming quarters to increase its financial strength.

Financial Strength Score: 22/100

Earnings Quality

High earnings quality comes first from an efficient asset base. Companies which are able to generate large amounts of revenue from their assets are usually better businesses. This is usual inherent to the company’s business model. But management can also make decisions which have short term and long term implications for the company’s earnings. For instance, booking large accruals is an indication that while earnings might seem propped up in the short term, the accruals will have a dilutive effect on EPS in coming years. Companies can also choose to depreciate their assets slower than their useful lives would suggest. This will end up in write offs and write downs a few years down the road.

BGG has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -8.1%, which is better than 48% of companies.

I t depreciates 85.8% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 36% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.2 in revenue, which is better than 27% of stocks. This makes BGG’s earnings quality better than 29% of stocks. The real sore point is the company’s low asset turnover. The combination of declining fundamentals, low financial strength and lower than average asset turnover, makes the company’s earnings unreliable.

Earnings Quality Score: 29 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 9 / 100 which is troublesome. Nothing would seem to indicate that BGG is set for a recovery, if anything it would suggest that more losses might still be ahead of us: after all BGG doesn’t seem extremely undervalued at these levels. The large increase in inventories in the two last quarters of 2018 significantly reduced the amount of cashflow the company generated. I would need to see tremendous reductions in inventories and increases in cashflow to even start to be convinced by BGG.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 19 & a stock strength of 9, Briggs & Stratton is a subpar choice for dividend investors. BGG currently doesn’t offer an interesting risk/reward situation. I do not need the hardships of being the shareholder of a company which is undergoing difficult times, has no sector tailwinds coming anytime soon and whose dividend I cannot trust.

