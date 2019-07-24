FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) CEO Jim Cannon on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Thank you. Good morning everyone, and thanks for joining the call. Please note that our earnings press release and presentation slides referred to on this call are available under the Events & Presentations section of flir.com in our Investor section.

Before we begin, I need to remind you that statements made on this call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and based on our current expectations.

Words such as anticipates, estimates, expects, intends, and believes, and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Please refer to the earnings press release we issued earlier today for a description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forecasts. The forward-looking statements we make today, speak as of today and we do not undertake any obligation to update any such statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today.

We'll be discussing our results for the quarter primarily on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. We believe that non-GAAP information is useful, because it can enhance the understanding of our core ongoing operating results and facilitate consistent comparison of results over time. A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures is in this morning's earnings press release.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Jim Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR Systems.

Jim Cannon

Thank you, Carol. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining FLIR's second quarter 2019 earnings call. With Carol and me today are Travis Merrill, President of our Commercial Business Unit; David Ray, President of our Government & Defense Business Unit, and Sonia Galindo, FLIR's new Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. Sonia brings the wealth of experience and we're excited to have her on the executive team.

Frank Pennisi, President of our Industrial Business Unit has a travel conflict and is unable to attend the call. On today's call we will focus on a few key messages. First, we achieved organic revenue growth while lapping prior year double-digit growth.

Second, our expanding organic operating margins have allowed for reinvestment in the areas poised for long-term accelerated growth. Third, our Government & Defense business unit continues to achieve strong growth having successfully replaced large sun-setting programs.

And lastly, we continue to make exciting progress on our strategic initiatives to fuel, feed and focus the business with the FLIR Method at the foundation to drive long-term value creation. I'll start the review of the quarter on slide three of the presentation with a few financial highlights. Carol will provide more color later in our prepared remarks.

As announced earlier this morning, we reported second quarter revenue of $482 million, total revenue growth with 6% and on an organic basis growth was in line with our expectations at 3%. Second quarter organic revenue growth laps the 11% organic growth posted a year ago.

Foreign currency exchange negatively impacted growth by 1%. Total bookings were down 3% compared to prior year due to orders originally planned for the second quarter materializing in the first quarter of the year.

Recall, we experienced significant franchise program wins and non-programmatic orders in the Government & Defense and industrial business unit in Q1. For the first half of 2019, total bookings are up 14%, total company 12-month current backlog increased 12% to $670 million compared to the balance at the end of the second quarter 2018. Total backlog also increased 12% to $809 million over the same period.

Adjusted gross profit increased 5% versus second quarter 2018. Adjusted gross margin decreased 70 basis points to 52%. Continued improvement in organic gross margins driven by productivity initiatives through the FLIR Method and product mix were offset by the early ramp of recent acquisitions.

Adjusted operating income was in line with prior year. Adjusted operating margin was down 140 basis points in comparison to last year due entirely to the dilutive effect of recent acquisitions. We are maintaining our full year 2019 guidance.

We continue to expect full year revenue growth in the range of 8% to 10%, which includes organic growth of approximately 5%. As we outlined on the first quarter call and unlike last year we expect second half quarterly seasonality to return to historical averages with particular strength in the fourth quarter.

We also continue to expect full year adjusted earnings per share of $2.30 to $2.36. As communicated on the first quarter call, our 2019 adjusted EPS outlook includes approximately $0.06 of dilution from the Aeryon Labs and Endeavor Robotics acquisitions.

We realized the majority of that dilution in the second quarter of 2019 and expect these high growth businesses to scale sequentially from the third to the fourth quarter. Finally, we announced the quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share which will be payable on September the 6th to shareholders of record as of August 23rd.

We've made continued progress on our strategic priorities to fuel, feed and focus the business with the FLIR Method as its foundation. I'd like to highlight a few key second quarter developments that will fuel our business in the near-term, feed delivery of our strategic plan and also address more specifics of the FLIR Method.

We'll start with fuel on slide four where we advanced many near-term opportunities to gain scale on the business. In the second quarter the Government & Defense business unit was awarded a $44 million purchase order from the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver unmanned PackBot robots, FirstLook robots and associated accessories with deliveries beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This order is further evidence of the alignment of our long-term strategic plan to position FLIR as a leading unmanned solutions provider with the DOD's modernization priorities which include utilizing unmanned solutions to protect the war fighter.

Our Industrial & Commercial business units also continue to advance franchise programs. As an example in the second quarter FLIR was awarded a $17 million nationwide program to protect critical infrastructure in Asia representing the largest commercial security project win in FLIR's s history. This win is a testament to our growing solution orientation with thermal camera, visible camera and software capabilities all part of FLIR's winning proposal.

Turning to slide five, FLIR has launched many exciting new products across the portfolio since our last earnings call. And I'd like to highlight a few. Earlier this month the Industrial Business Unit launched the new people counting sensor for retail business environments call the Brickstream 3D Gen 2. This new version includes a unique employee filtering feature designed to provide retail and shopping businesses with more accurate customer traffic data and sales conversion metrics.

Additionally, in June the Commercial Business Unit launched TrafiData, an intelligent thermal traffic sensor solution for smarter and safer cities. This is a thermal traffic camera that operates in all conditions, integrated with the recently acquired a cyclic data analytics platform to detect, track, classify and communicate insights to traffic managers. This product is a great example of how FLIR is integrating more software capabilities into our sensors to facilitate customers making more intelligent decisions to save lives and livelihood.

Also in June the Government & Defense business unit introduced several upgrades to the Griffin 510 portable gas mass spectrometer to help responders analyze and identify drugs, chemical agents and other toxic substances faster and more effectively during field operations. Major new features on the G 510 give users access to an expanded onboard drug library, as well as the new quick search capability for chemicals and hazardous substance.

Lastly, we introduced our second regional dataset for autonomous vehicle makers. The enhanced San Francisco dataset features over 10,000 annotated images across 11 image classes in multiple weather conditions. With this much improved data set developed at the epicenter for many ADAS developers.

It serves as a reference to demonstrate the increased awareness and therefore safety that thermal brings the challenging conditions in our urban environment. With over 15 years of experience in automotive FLIR has the only automotive qualified thermal sensor that is deployed in over 600,000 cars today for driver warning systems.

As highlighted on slide six we made additional strategic investments in the second quarter that will feed delivery of our long-term strategic plan. As you know in early April we continued our minority investment strategy via our investment in drone base, a global drone operations company that provides businesses access to one of the largest Unmanned Aerial Surveillance or UAS pilot networks.

Also during the second quarter we acquired New England Optical Systems or NEOS, a recognized leader in niche optical applications for the design and manufacture of high end optical lens assemblies used for visible, thermal and multi-spectral cameras. Their thermal zoom solutions are enabled by the NEOS electronic lens controller, which provides enhanced focus performance while zooming as well as predictive maintenance metrics.

This investment continues our vertical integration strategy delivering a complete camera solution to our commercial and defense customers. We're pleased to welcome the NEOS team to the Industrial Business Unit.

Turning the slides seven, in 2018 we introduce the FLIR Method, which is comprised of six elements with an emphasis on one FLIR Lean Management and continuous improvement. In 2019 we are building upon our 2018 momentum, while implementing the elements of acquisition and integration discipline, customer driven innovation and talent management.

With some of the largest acquisitions in FLIR's history recently completed, the discipline around people, process and technology continues to be refined. The integration of our recently acquired unmanned businesses continues as planned and we strive to achieve world-class performance around this TFM element.

As an example of our customer driven innovation, FLIR can point to winning the prestigious Red Dot Award for excellence in industrial design in each of the last three years. Lastly, I'd like to discuss the talent management element of the FLIR Method.

In addition to providing employees with leadership and development opportunities, we hold a robust Global Talent Review or GTR to align key talent with our long-term strategic objectives. In fact, we completed our second annual GTR in June here in our new Arlington Virginia headquarters.

Let me now turn the call over to Carol for her review of the second quarter financials. Carol?

Carol Lowe

Thank you, Jim. On slide eight is a summary of our second quarter financial results. Please note, with the exception of cash flow all of these financials are on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliation to GAAP data is included in the filed appendix.

Jim has already highlighted our Q2, 2019 revenue growth of 6.5%, adjusted gross profit increase of 5% and flat adjusted operating income as compared with Q2, 2018, while growth in operating margins decline on a year-over-year basis both expanded organically.

As expected and previously communicated the acquisitions made to advance our unmanned strategy negatively impacted margins. These investments are critical to the execution of our long-term strategy and we look forward to their positive contribution to our second half performance especially in Q4.

Operating cash flow reached $121 million in the first half of 2019 compared to $153 million in the first half of 2018. The decline in operating cash flow as compared to 2018 was due to timing and certain working capital balances as well as other operating assets and liability.

In the second quarter, we've repurchased approximately 500,000 shares for $25 million increasing our year-to-date share buyback to approximately 1 million shares. We also returned $23 million to shareholders in Q2 through the payment of dividend for year-to-date payment of $46 million.

Our cash balance at June 30, 2019 was approximately $269 million. As Jim mentioned regarding our 2019 outlook we continue to expect full-year revenue growth in the range of 8% to 10% which includes organic growth of approximately 5%.

As we have communicated since first providing our 2019 outlook in February, we expect stronger second half revenue growth versus the first half. We currently expect Q4 to be stronger than Q3 with both higher revenues and higher earnings generated in the last quarter of the year.

Our full year adjusted earnings per share outlook of $2.30 to $2.36 includes approximately $0.06 of dilution from our recent unmanned acquisition with slightly more than half of that dilution already reflected in the second quarter results.

Turning to slide nine, I will highlight performance from each of our business units. Beginning with the Industrial Business Unit, second quarter revenue was $189 million driven by strength in cooled thermal cores that was largely offset by lower demand for test and measurement product and the transition from handheld to UAS based offering.

It is important to note that the Industrial Business Unit delivered impressive growth of 14% in Q2, 2018. Operating income for Industrial was $62 million, 7% higher than Q2 2018. Operating margin improved 200 basis point year-over-year driven by favorable product mix and productivity gains achieved through the FLIR Method.

The Government & Defense business unit saw revenue growth of 23% year-over-year including contribution from the Endeavor Robotics and Aeryon Labs acquisition. On an organic basis the business grew by 13%, lapping 11% organic growth the previous year.

Government & Defense showed strength across all businesses and was led by growth in UAS and Surveillance. Government & Defense operating income increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Total operating margin decline 350 basis points due entirely to the recently acquired unmanned businesses.

During the second quarter, Government & Defense current backlog reached $472 million to end the quarter, a 34% increase over the second quarter of 2018, having successfully replaced large end-of-life program, book-to-bill for Government & Defense stands at 1.2 for the first half.

The Commercial Business Unit second quarter revenue was down 7% year-over-year including 3% negative impact of foreign currency exchange. The Maritime business is experiencing negative growth that correlates directly to industry condition.

Additionally, the OTS realignment has created near-term headwind. But we're pleased with the team's effort to reposition our products for the professionals. We experienced healthy topline right in the second quarter and our ITS and Security businesses. Operating income and operating margin for the commercial business decreased 25% and 300 basis points year-over-year respectively.

Despite record productivity improvement through the FLIR Method, revenue declines in our Maritime business and OTS businesses, foreign currency exchange and U.S. import tariff negatively impacted our financial performance in the second quarter. While it was a challenging quarter for commercials and we expect these headwinds to persist, we are committed to our full-year 2019 guidance.

I will now pass the call back to Jim.

Jim Cannon

Thank you, Carol. I'm pleased with the overall performance we delivered in the second quarter. But as our team often hear me say; I'm proud but not satisfied. We are committed to driving stronger organic growth in the second half of the year and our current backlog positions us well to deliver revenue growth for 2019 of 8% to 10%.

We will continue to accelerate our efforts leveraging the FLIR Method and remain diligent in our daily tasks to consistently exceed our commitments with integrity and/or purpose to innovate the world's sixth sense to save lives and livelihood.

I'll now open up the call for Q&A. Operator?

Asher Carey

Hey, Jim, just first clarification; you have adjusted out of $4 million cost that previously wasn't included. What was that charge in the quarter?

Carol Lowe

Carol Lowe

Asher Carey

Asher Carey

Carol Lowe

Carol Lowe

Asher Carey

Asher Carey

Carol Lowe

Carol Lowe

Asher Carey

Asher Carey

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Jim Ricchiuti from Needham & Company. Your line is now live.

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

The Maritime business, though have seen some headwinds from macroeconomic concern. Ass we entered the year we had good innovations across the Maritime business with our Axiom MFDs, with the DockSense product that has assisted docking solution that we premiered at the Miami Boat Show and others with great response. But you know partially due to weather concerns and other macroeconomic concerns we see new boat registrations down. We see boat sales down, and that slowing growth in the Maritime industry in general is translated into negative growth in our Maritime business.

Now, we also have been working in our Maritime business to expand the customers that we focus upon. So, in late 2017 we won the SINS program with the Coast Guard. We've been innovating features into our MFDs to help the professional on the water with search and rescue and border protection. And we've seen some wins in those areas. But not enough to offset the slowing new boat registration and new boat sales that affect our Maritime business directly.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Michael Ciarmoli from SunTrust. Your line is now live.

Michael Ciarmoli

Michael Ciarmoli

Carol Lowe

Carol Lowe

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Carol Lowe

Carol Lowe

Michael Ciarmoli

Michael Ciarmoli

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

David Ray

David Ray

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Operator

Jeff Kessler

Jeff Kessler

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Jeff Kessler

Jeff Kessler

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Also I mentioned, we had in the quarter, our largest ever $17 million award for our core security business. Monitoring critical infrastructure, something we've long focused on, whether its power, water, utilities and more and more we see strength in data centers, using thermal cameras, really our bread and butter or staple kind of products to secure data centers, because of their obvious benefits.

We've also been working to -- with the Saros camera introduced, combined, visible and IR-fused sensors with analytics that can determine whether it's a deer, or a dog versus a pedestrian that's approaching a perimeter and integrating low cost radars, with those solutions as well. So, more and more across the world, but also particularly North America, we see real brand strength and our brand being a U.S. company securing critical infrastructure where concerns around cyber security and otherwise continue to persist.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Josh Sullivan from Seaport Global. Your line is now live.

Josh Sullivan

Josh Sullivan

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Josh Sullivan

Josh Sullivan

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Josh Sullivan

Josh Sullivan

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Louie DiPalma from William Blair. Your line is now live.

Louie DiPalma

Louie DiPalma

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

David Ray

David Ray

Louie DiPalma

Louie DiPalma

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

And as you know with the acquisitions of Endeavor and Aeryon, we're very focused on that Group One, that small squad platoon company level organic unmanned capability. And we know that that's going to continue to proliferate over the battlefield. So, while we directionally sort of agree with those published comments that we have now, I think what we're going to find in the coming quarters and years as these systems get deployed is tactics and techniques develop around them, in their made a part of doctrine and as we continue to innovate and evolve to make them more capable and accessible, we hope to push that number higher because again it's got such a unique in defining capability that we can provide to war fighter.

Louie DiPalma

Louie DiPalma

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Now we focused on the detect loop. We don't have any technologies or solutions around the defeat loop. So our emphasis has been on providing cooled components and other sensors to folks that are integrating into their counter UAS solutions, as well as our own organic counter UAS solution. But our solution is focused more on domestic applications to detect. We don't have any technologies and right now we're not pursuing any technologies on the defeat loop of that counter UAS solution.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now live.

Noah Poponak

Noah Poponak

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Noah Poponak

Noah Poponak

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Noah Poponak

Noah Poponak

So, the first part of the question was just, at what point in time -- I understand the intangible amortization is non-cash, you're getting to a cash number, but at what point in time do we just not have the acquisition expenses, the management transition expenses, all of these other expenses. At what point in time do we have a cleaner number? And then Carol on the free cash, I know it's lumpy quarter-to-quarter, but where should we expect free cash to come in for the year relative to your adjusted earnings guidance?

Carol Lowe

Carol Lowe

As we relate to cash flow, I guess one thing just to provide a little bit more clarity about the -- when you first look at the decline year-over-year in cash flow, it's really driven by the timing of when sales are realized and we had higher sales in June of 2019 as compared to 2018 when you then compare that to June of 2018 compared to 2017. So last year, cash flow was benefited by receivables and timing of sales, it was a positive net $12 million to cash flow. This year for the first half it's a negative $35 million, again just on timing. So that's the net delta when you're comparing 2018 cash flow to 2019 cash flow of approximately $47 million. So that's a big impact of it. We've not really provided guidance on cash flow. We expect to continue to be able to exceed at the cash flow from operations level. We've always been at more than 100% and will expect to continue to deliver that on a year-on-year basis.

Noah Poponak

Noah Poponak

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up from Michael Ciarmoli from SunTrust. Your line is now live.

Michael Ciarmoli

Michael Ciarmoli

Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon

And we've seen now well into 2019 that effort beginning to take effect. So whether it be some tariff headwinds that we've seen in the Commercial Business Unit or mix shifts or -- as we mentioned, some of the dilutive effect of the recent acquisitions. We've got a productivity engine that I'm real proud of right now that's beginning to fire. So, again as we go back to what we communicated at Investor Day and what we're guiding to in the year now, still very much in line with that direction.

Thank you. We reached the end for our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any further or closing comments.

Jim Cannon

Well, again I want to thank all of you for joining the call today, as well as your interest in our company. As always I especially want to thank the over 4,000 FLIR employees across the globe for their continued passion and dedication to our customers. We look forward to updating you on our third quarter 2019 financial results in October. Thank you.

