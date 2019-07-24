Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Kevin O'Connor - President, CEO & Director

John McCaffery - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Alexander Twerdahl - Sandler O'Neill

Erik Zwick - Boenning and Scattergood

Collyn Gilbert - KBW

Good morning and welcome to the Bridge Bancorp Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Kevin O'Connor

Good morning and welcome. Thank you again for joining us on the second quarter earnings call. We appreciate again you taking your time to listen and again, appreciate the feedback we've received this quarter on our results and this method of communicating. As always, we continue to add and refine disclosures to make our releases more topical and informative. I'm again, pleased to provide an overview of our business, discuss certain aspects of our performance and give some color on some of the strategic challenges and direction we're taking.

I'm joined on our call by John McCaffery, our CFO, and between us, we hope to answer your questions regarding results and general market conditions. Although we are disappointed that our net income this quarter declined from $0.65 per share reported in Q1 to $0.53 per share, we remain optimistic and positive about the core trends in our businesses. Customer relations continue to expand and grow both, in our traditional markets and as more importantly really, in our Western markets that we've targeted as opportunities. This business expansion further strengthens our balance sheet. Year-to-date they've been strong across the board loan growth, and we've reduced holdings of lower yielding securities. And as always, the new customer relation provide core deposits allowing it to continue reduce reliance on higher costing more volatile liabilities.

We stabilized margin with asset yields keeping pace with increased funding costs. Obviously, this is occurring against the backdrop of a flattening curve in highly competitive market forces; this quarter probably more so on the asset side than on the liability side. And finally, we have several diversified product offerings which enhance our ability to create fee income opportunities, swaps and SBA gains, these are products and services our customers need and want. With that as a backdrop I'll highlight some of the 2019 trends and results.

Again, we posted EPS of $0.53 per share with a posted ROA of 90 basis points and ROE of 9.06; this included about $0.12 of provisions related to the charge down one specific loan to a not-for-profit entity. The loan is collateralized by a mortgage on the facility the organization operates, and honestly, we believe the best course of action was to identify to sell for sale and seek on the other -- seek to help identify the mortgage as held for sale and seek all remedies repayment. Results excluding this would have reflected an ROA and ROE of 1.09% and 10.9% respectively, and a return on tangible common equity would have been 14.5%.

Driving down into these results we see positive trends on loan originations and net loan growth spread across almost all categories. Year-to-date, net loan growth was 9.5% on an annualized basis as we originated and closed almost $500 million of new exposure. However, offsetting this has been significant pay downs where we've had several client failed [ph] businesses and we've lost a number of loans due to pricing. On the funding side, we see continued growth in core IPC deposits which grew at an annualized rate of 13% with the DDA components of these deposits growing over 7%. This put our ending DDA as percentage of IPC deposits at a very strong 43%.

Again, our net interest margin range remains strong at 3.3% and increased quarter-over-quarter as we posted record net interest income of $35.5 million. We continue to see an increase in assets yields and on a linked quarter basis loan yields increased 10 basis points offsetting declines in the securities yields. The cost of interest bearing deposits increased but the DDA growth we've spoken about and the change in the mix somewhat muted the impact, and I'll let John cover this in more detail.

With a loan to deposit ratio of 89% we're again positioned as one of the few community banks at a loan to deposit ratio of below 100%; this we believe will provide us the flexibility to aggressively manage our deposit pricing in what appears to be a declining rate environment. We are already seeing a lot of the national players reduce rates and we had an occasion yesterday, just had an economist come in and speak to our Board and our customers, and he is seeing that trend across the board also.

At this time, I'm going to turn this over to John to discuss in greater detail specifics on margin, other income and expense in capital, and together later on we will answer whatever questions you have.

John McCaffery

Thank you, Kevin. So I'll walk through some of the details on the financials. On the balance sheet, as Kevin mentioned, year-to-date loan -- growth in our loan held for investment was almost 9.5% on an annualized basis. Well, this is below our certain guidance the growth was affected by several large payoffs, moving the charged off loan to help for sale and a slowdown in multifamily originations. We are adjusting our guidance on annual growth in the loans to 12% -- 10% to 12%, down from 12% to 14%.

While Kevin covered the IPC deposits; I want to talk about total deposits for a little bit. While total deposits are down slightly year-to-date, this is a function of seasonal public deposit outflows, as well as the reduction of broker deposits. The year-to-date increase in broker deposit is about the same as decreasing the investment portfolio plus interest earning deposits with banks as we deleveraged the loan with negative spread components of our balance sheet. Speaking of the margin, although up 1% from last quarter there was some pressure from the investment portfolio as increased cash flows and mortgage-backed securities caused an increase in premium amortization quarter-over-quarter. We also took the opportunity during the quarter to sell about $50 million in negative carry bonds, using the proceeds to reduce our reliance on broker deposits.

Loan yield was supported by originations in the quarter of $165 million at an average coupon of 4.98%, pay-offs were $84 million at 4.2%. These numbers do not include the effect of revolving lines of credit flows. IPC deposit yields were up 7 basis points sequentially, and total interest bearing deposit yields about 5 basis points. Including DDA in this deposit, the total cost of deposits quarter-over-quarter is up only 2 basis points from 85 to 87 basis points. Our community banking model continues to help us keep funding costs under control.

As Kevin said, we are poised to aggressively lower rates in deposits at the FOMC as expected to lower the fed funds target rate next week. Our interest rate risk models directionally show our margin increasing in the short-term, under falling rate scenarios. To some extent, the shape of the yield curve will determine the outcome but we are focused on all levers at our disposal. Our previous guidance of margin of 3.27 to 3.32 will hold in the short-term.

On credit, obviously the biggest part of the credit story is the charge-off of an owner-occupied commercial real estate loan to a non-profit. Although the charge-off is $3.7 million, the net impact in provision was $2.9 million. Past due loans quarter-over-quarter drop from $18 million to $3 million, this was due in part to a larger relationship coming current during the quarter. Non-performing loans increased from $3 million to $5.5 million; this increase was due to two residential loans totaling $1.9 million and one investor commercial real estate loan of $500,000. Our allowance to total loans is 91 basis points and our allowance to B&B originating loans was 98 basis points. The quarterly drop in coverage is partially attributable to the release of reserves associated to charge-off loan. We are currently testing our seasonal loan but have no guidance at this time.

Non-interest income; adjusting for gains and losses on securities, non-interest income was up 11% for the first six months of 2019 versus the same period of 2018. As we continue to diversify our non-interest income sources, we saw a quarter-over-quarter increase in SBA income offset to drop in loan swap fees; this is our goal in diversifying our sources of non-interest income. Non-interest expense was up quarter-over-quarter $1.4 million or 6% sequentially. The second quarter includes increased marketing spend targeting competitors, branch closures, seasonal increases in charitable donations, cash in adjustments for FDIC assessments and some hiring related expenses. We are reassessing some expansion plans in later rate environment, we believe that our total other expense number will remain in the $24 million range per quarter, in line with our previous guidance of $93 million to $97 million for the year.

Capital; capital ratio overall remains strong. Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity have benefited from improving OCI market through the lower rates with TCE increasing to 7.9% and tangible book value per share upto $18.41. We did accept this to support our stock during the quarter purchasing 11,400 share at an average price of $28.15, we will continue to purchase shares under our existing authorization when we think conditions call for it.

That's all I had. We are ready to take your questions.

Our first question comes from Alex Twerdahl of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Alexander Twerdahl

Hi, good morning guys. The first thing I was wondering, if you can maybe give us just a little additional color on the start of the one off loan. I know you said is a non-profit commercial real estate mortgage but maybe you can sort of share a little bit more about maybe what happened during the quarter and get us comfortable with the fact that it is really is a one off situation?

Kevin O'Connor

So like we've had for a number of years, it came to us through contacts that another non-profit that we had. It was -- they have struggled to grow into the facility they constructed. They reached out to us and honestly, we're involved in the credit with several of the founding members of the organization and they are insisting debt owners too. The loan is actually current at this moment but recognize they're having some issues and it makes sense for us to identify this as a strategy as it relates to that. Sorry for being a little circumspect. We were sort of in negotiations to try and move this along but this is not indicative. It's not related to any sort of governmental funding, it's not an educational loan, it's a museum honestly. And so we thought that we were involved with an organization that had strong support and that has not materialized at this point. So we don't have a lot of these not-profit homes in our portfolio that looked like this. And we really do feel like this is a unique situation.

Alexander Twerdahl

Okay.

Kevin O'Connor

And, this is -- the $3.7 million charge off is a pretty aggressive mark on it at this point. You see there being a possibility of additional charges coming down the line in the future. We feel that it is and we are-- we're strongly discussing just at this point I'm exiting this credits as we move on from it.

Alexander Twerdahl

Okay, all right. Thanks for the additional on that. And then, you know, getting back to the loan growth. John, you updated the guidance. I got 10 % to 12% -- I think you said 4.7% for the year a little bit of a slowdown the second quarter. So it suggests that there should still be pretty decent growth in the back half of the year. Can you maybe just talk a little bit about the pipelines going into the back half the year and then kind of what you're seeing from a rate standpoint, etcetera, that gives you confidence that the rate will actually be attractive enough for you to put on your balance sheet?

John McCaffery

Yes, I think most of the stuff that we want you to read it can reference commercial real estate or multi-family stuff that we still see some softening in pricing. Our pipeline is still strong. I'd say that coming into this kind of the gate in the third quarter, you know, we're doing very well. Is confidence that the back half of the year will get us to your guidance. Again, there were some things in the first half of the year that kind of dampened that but nothing in the pipeline tells us that rates are under pressure at this point or volumes.

Kevin O'Connor

I will say that at the end of the first quarter we booked a lot of loans in the last week for the quarter and that sort of effectively the impact on the margin of those. It seems in this quarter, we've missed the last week of the quarter and we booked in in the first two weeks of the subsequent quarter. So you know, and we did and I never thought regions and banks would be affected by flows in private equity but we have had three specific customers sell their businesses to some level either strategic or financial buyers that have private equity backing them. I like to think that's not going to continue.

Alexander Twerdahl

Okay. I think you said that you already booked a number of loans in the first two weeks of July. The pipelines look pretty good. Okay, that's great color. Thanks. I'll get back in a queue.

Our next question comes from Erik Zwick of Boenning and Scattergood. Please go ahead.

Erik Zwick

Good morning guys. We're in the press release you mentioned that your Western markets of Long Island are showing accelerated growth. I'm curious if you could provide some commentary and to which loan product types are presenting the best opportunities and whether that's growth opportunities or balance sheets regard to loans and deposits.

Kevin O'Connor

I probably when I look at the focus marks of deposit growth there are honestly but did for a long while and there's no moat between Nassau and Suffolk Counties. It's just about having the right people on the ground. So I think it's continuing to sort of offer community based lending and marketplaces. We have more feet on the ground now in Queens and in Nassau County that are allowing us to access the customers that we have traditionally access in, you know, for the long time Eastern Suffolk and for the West a dozen years in the middle of Suffolk County. So it's not about a product set. This is still a business built on people. And so we have, you know, several more people that are running around partnering with strong brands managed we have to drive business. And so for you know, when we decided to, we put together a plan for how we were going to move this company forward.

We knew that we had had tremendous success in traditional markets but we looked at a market share in Nassau County and the places were operating in Queens and recognized there were tremendous opportunities and it was perhaps, it was just not having the right people in place and we feel like we do today. So it's not a roll out of products. It's just expanding the business. You know, we had and we've expanded it from Bridgehampton to the middle of Suffolk County, now to Western Suffolk and then into Nassau County by just offering the services that people need.

John McCaffery

From Kevin's point and indeed, we've been lending money to Nassau County and Queens in different respects. The idea in doing that is was really always to capture more of market shares as linked to deposits. So now we're currently seeing the fruits of that labor and seeing the deposit market share kick off in those question marks was really -- the measure of success for us in those markets is going to be gaining the deposit market shares.

Erik Zwick

That's great color, thanks. And then moving to non-interest income. Yet a very strong quarter on the SBA loan sales. I'm curious, was this driven by an increase in demand or just a catch up after a slow first quarter and then can you also speak to the quality of small business borrowers that you're seeing at this stage of the economic cycle?

Kevin O'Connor

I think it's a little of both. Obviously you had the government shutdown slowed down first quarter originations and some of that spilled over into the second quarter. We've hired a new individual who is generating SBA opportunities and we're still seeing, you know, quality opportunities there. Again, you know, we're using this as a tool in some cases to supplement what we're doing to the borrowers traditionally but for the same reason I guess that I said that we are seeing customers sell their businesses to private equity because maybe they don't really have a succession plan. You are seeing some of that happen and that's creating small business operates SBA opportunities for us where, you know, these are not good outside businesses [ph] that go to private equity but they do have a succession planning issues and an SBA product is a nice way to transition from the traditional founder of the business to either an employee or even his family.

Erik Zwick

Got it. And then with regards to the one large loan that was charged off. What is the current size of the loan? After the mark down and I'm curious if this was a shared credit after the sold back.

Kevin O'Connor

To we were to sold credit on that, you can see on the paper of balance sheet the loans held for sale that -- that number there as well and the $0.5 million to represent that one loan after we charged it down.

Erik Zwick

Great. Thanks so much for taking my questions.

And our next question will come from Collyn Gilbert of KBW. Please go ahead.

Collyn Gilbert

Thanks. Morning guys. Just back to the loan conversation. So, you know, the caller you're offering is great. Just curious if you see the mix of your book changing much in the back half of the year. I mean or more specifically kind of what portfolios where you think you'll have maybe outsized growth, worse versus the portfolios, where could flat line or see potential declines.

Kevin O'Connor

Well, we've seen already some decline in multi-family. We can't say specifically it's due to the change in rent regulations but we think that's part of it. Part of it is just pricing as well. Other than that, I'm not sure we see a big change in mix in the other segments of the portfolio. We still continue to really, you know, our originations in the C&I loans are strong as far as adding exposure. It just takes some time for people to draw down those lines and give us outstanding. And again at this point for the first -- in the first half of the year we had significant pay downs and some C&I loans. But you know, keep that even where it was show strong activity there.

Collyn Gilbert

And that was going to be my next question. John, so within this loan guidance, are you still kind of assuming that you could see elevated pay downs in the back half of the year?

John McCaffery

You know, they're very -- they're trappings [ph], it's hard to figure that out. It's episodic really depending upon, you know -- we haven't heard from anybody else -- we do sometimes hear from some of these customers and longtime customers of organizations -- they even come to us and ask for advice on when selling the business and we'll get kind of a heads up. I don't think there's anything else in the pipeline coming to us, saying hi, by the way, private equity is calling on me or I'm thinking about generational change or something like that.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful. And then just back to the point of multi-family. Can you just remind us what -- how much exposure you guys do have to The New York City rent regulated space?

John McCaffery

Yes, so -- a lot of shuffling papers.

Kevin O'Connor

Yes. So I mean, generally two thirds of our book is in New York City. And I think I would say probably 80% of that has some level of exposure to be regulated.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, all right, that's helpful. And then just on the NIM. Can you talk a little bit John about kind of what the components are going into your, you know. your thoughts that the NIM should increase, you know, as we move forward here? I guess just I mean you guys have so few borrowings. I just want to make sure I understand kind of the dynamics of what you're thinking about, you know, loan yields from here and assuming the Fed cuts twice what that might do to your outlook as well.

John McCaffery

So, I think the NIM -- I mean first of all, we're generating -- the coupons our loans are generating are higher than what we have on the books. So we feel that the recent stabilization or list there -- on the deposit side, as I said year-to-date or for the quarter we only increased 2 basis points in our deposit, that's a little bit due to mix but again, we are still able to generate DDA which helps keep that calm down. On the rate drops, our interest rate risk models, although we don't -- the last quarter we didn't do it to 2.25 basis point countries, directionally in the short-term we're still liability sensitive. We do have plans in place because a large part of our -- especially, our money market book is exception price, so people come in and we kind of give them one-off rate; so we do have plans in place to drop those loans -- to drop those balance next week. So if -- you know, if the interest stay where they are, we get a little bit of this thing that should help us. And then again as we get out of more of the wholesale or corporate deposits it's more expensive. We think that's going to help us as well.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful.

John McCaffery

The only thing being the increase in cash flow is on the bond portfolio. So we think in our core businesses and loans the deposits we're holding steady, just you know, the bond portfolio we have could be under pressure due to increased prepayments for a bit. Would you refinance your loan Collyn?

Collyn Gilbert

No, I'm not going to pat myself on the back but I time that, time that pretty, pretty well back in the day. Ok. So on the -- just on the fees. So do you think -- you know, I know there's a lot of moving parts but just given some of the business initiatives you have in place and activity you're seeing there. I mean, do you think that you can grow the fee line from here? Is that the objective? I know in that $5.5 million range per quarter. Can you grow from there? I just -- I know you gave us some guidance on the expenses. I'm just curious if you can tighten up the guidance a little bit on the fees.

Kevin O'Connor

Yes, I think the fee number this quarter was a little bit weak actually given historical trends. So just like that the SBA fees and customer fees. So hopefully that will come back especially since the summer season. We're still seeing a lot of interest from customers on these swap product to generate fees. I think the SBA pipeline is strong, so those big pieces -- hopefully title income picks up as we're getting some summer season but that's heavily dependent on the east end. And we do -- we do have -- we are studying other ways where we see there are opportunities but there is so much detail we really have the opportunity to [indiscernible] in certain areas where we haven't focused yet but there is more to come on that.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, that's right. I'll leave it there. Thanks guys.

I would like to turn the conference back over to Kevin O'Connor for any closing remarks.

Kevin O'Connor

Again, I just want to take a moment to thank everybody on the call, to acknowledge that I know I have a number of employees on the call to thank them for their efforts. Certainly we're disappointed in what happened with the loan but we're very strongly in the business prospects for BNB and look forward to continuing discussions with you and our shareholders on how we move this company forward. So thank you and have a great day.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.