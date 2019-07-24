Agilent: 2 Decades Of Portfolio Moves Left Investors With A Good Business

Introduction:

Since spinning off from Hewlett Packard 20 years ago in 1999, Agilent has transformed from a conglomerate of testing and measurement businesses serving a wide variety of end markets into a much more focused player. They spun-off Verigy in 2006 and Keysight in 2014 (click here to find the list of recent spin-offs) as well as divested numerous subsidiaries. All these transactions, along with a handful of acquisitions, created a testing and measurement leader in life science, food, and chemical markets.

Portfolio Moves:

Historically, Agilent was a conglomerate of different testing businesses serving a wide variety of end markets. Over the last 10+ years, they have made significant moves which shifted the company out of more cyclical markets, such as semiconductors and electronics, where they had been a large player since they were part of Hewlett Packard. In addition to divesting or spinning off these more cyclical businesses, they made a number of acquisitions to grow their presence in the life science testing and measurement industry. Today, they are much more focused on this key end market and sell more services, consumables, and informatics (~60% of revenue) than equipment.

1999: Spun-off from Hewlett Packard

2001: Divested the healthcare solutions business to Philips Electronics for $1.7 billion

2005: Divested the semiconductor products business for $2.6 billion

2006: Spun-off the semiconductor test solutions business as Verigy. It was eventually bought out by Advantest Corporation in 2011.

These portfolio moves drastically changed the Agilent's business profile:

2010: Acquired Varian for $1.5 billion. Varian is a leading supplier of scientific instrumentation and associated consumables for life science and applied market applications.

2012: Acquired Dako A/S for over $2.1 billion. Dako provides antibodies, reagents, scientific instruments and software for customers in pathology laboratories.

2014: Spun-off the electronics measurement business as Keysight Technologies

The life science acquisitions combined with the Keysight spin-off transformed the company yet again:

2019: Announced an agreement to acquire BioTek for over $1.1 billion. BioTek is a leading producer of instrumentation and assays used for analyzing live cells.

Agilent: Business Overview

Agilent provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow within life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemicals markets. Their instruments and software allow customers to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as enable customers in the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. Their main competitors are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Danaher, and Waters Corporation.

They operate the company through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab

The Life Sciences and Applied Markets (46% of revenue; 24% segment margin) business provides instruments and software that enable customers to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as allow customers to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. Their key products include liquid chromatography systems and components, liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems, gas chromatography, and a wide variety of other equipment.

The Diagnostics and Genomics (19% of revenue; 19% segment margin) business is made up of six areas of activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) for therapeutics as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software, and consumables. These products enable customers in the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the cellular and molecular level.

The Agilent CrossLab (35% of revenue; 23% margin) business spans the entire lab with an extensive consumables and services portfolio that is driven by their installed base of hundreds of thousands of instruments. This ranges from chemistries and supplies (~1/3 of sales) to services and software (~2/3 of sales). Key product categories include various consumables for chromatography columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies. Services include startup, operational, training and compliance support, software, as well as asset management and consultative services.

Investment Opportunity

The opportunity for Agilent investors is centered around three pillars: 1) testing and measurement businesses are fundamentally attractive, 2) long-term growth drivers, and 3) Clean balance sheet

Testing and measurement companies, such as Agilent, are fundamentally good businesses. They benefit from selling highly technical instruments that serve mission-critical functions (verify food safety, ensure pharmaceutical efficacy, identify chemical pollutants, certify product quality, etc.) for companies as well as improve the productivity of highly skilled employees (lab technicians, scientists, engineers, etc.). Agilent’s business model has the added benefit of selling services and consumables that are needed in order to efficiently operate and utilize the equipment. This ‘razor/razor blade’ model generates a stable stream of revenue (~60% of total revenue) that depends on equipment utilization rather than capital spending plans. Overall, Agilent generates attractive returns on tangible invested capital which should prove durable over time.

While not a rapidly growing, Agilent’s revenue is driven by end markets that are less cyclical than the general economy and grow in excess of GDP.

Source: Agilent 2018 Investor Day

Agilent should be able to grow profits faster than the mid-single-digit revenue growth due to expanding margins by 50 -70 bps per year (incremental margins are 30% - 40%) and using excess capital to repurchase shares.

And when I look at the business, we have what -- we have internal productivity activities called Agile Agilent, which are a number of initiatives that have really helped drive margin expansion over the last 4 or 5 years in excess of 100 basis points per year largely on the back of gross margin. But increasingly, I see an opportunity for us to continue to grow our margins 50 to 70 basis points going forward, the combination of continued efficiencies and gross margin as we drive more, I would say, digital and leverage kind of process improvement, less around sourcing and so forth, although that will continue to play but then also efficiencies in productivity in operating expenses. [emphasis added] Robert McMahon – Senior VP & CFO, Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference

The last part of the investment opportunity centers around Agilent’s balance sheet. Even adjusted for the recently announced ~$1.1 billion acquisition of BioTek Instruments, they have a very clean balance sheet with net leverage of less than 1.0x.

They can use 'dry powder' for additional bolt-on acquisitions and share buybacks at sensible prices (have ~$1.6 billion remaining on the buyback authorization). This should help grow value per-share over time as cash on the balance sheet currently earns a very low return.

In terms of valuation multiple, Agilent is the least expensive company in the peer group, a group that has historically traded at a premium to the broader index given the attractive characteristics discussed in the article. Since Agilent has a clean balance sheet and the opportunity to expand margins, it wouldn't be surprising to see Agilent eventually trade at a premium to peers.

Data by YCharts

China Slowdown (~20% of total revenue)

In recent quarters the Life Sciences and Applied Markets business has slowed - mainly due to two events in China. First, the government implemented the 4+7 initiative where they are centralizing procurement of generic drugs with the purpose of lowering pricing. This has caused Agilent’s customers, the pharmaceutical companies, to delay capital spending on new equipment (which Agilent sells) until they see the impact from the 4+7 initiative (how much volume they will win or lose).

The second factor impacting Agilent’s sales in China is the reorganization of the food ministries from thee to one. The Chinese government is decentralizing food testing and placing more commercial labs closer to actual production. This has caused a disruption in normal ordering patterns as the market transitions from the government to commercial customers. Furthermore, the consolidation has increased the utilization of the current installed base of instruments which caused a slowdown in ordering patterns.

These factors are negatively impacting the business today but should prove to be transitory over the long run.

Conclusion

The current Agilent is the result of numerous spin-offs, divestitures, and acquisitions. These transactions shifted the company out of more cyclical markets, such as semiconductors and electronics, and towards more predictable end markets. The current business should grow in excess of global GDP over the long run and generate attractive returns on invested capital. While the current valuation isn’t optically cheap, this is an above-average business and should be appropriately valued as such.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.