Crexendo - Take Your Portfolio Value To The Clouds With This Undervalued UCaaS Provider

Crexendo recently changed its business model to be a UCaaS provider that supplies the company with an 85% recurring revenue stream.

Investment Thesis

Crexendo has been losing money since 2010, but seems to finally be on the right path to profitability based on their new, more sustainable UCaaS business model. Although the company is competing against a number of deep pocketed companies, the global UCaaS market is forecasted to expand by 29.4% CAGR from 2016 to 2024, providing plenty of opportunities for smaller, nimbler companies like Crexendo. The share price has been rising as investors realize the potential of the business, but should still have room left to grow based on very positive financial forecasts by management for the rest of 2019.

Company Profile

Crexendo Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO), is a full-service cloud communications provider to small and medium enterprise markets. The Company has two operating segments: Web Services and Cloud Telecommunications. Web Services generate recurring revenue from website hosting and other professional services. The bulk of the revenue and growth potential, is from Cloud Telecommunication, specifically UCaaS. UCaaS stands for Unified-Communications-as-a-Service and allows customers to integrate business communication tools, like VoIP, video conferencing, collaboration tools, file sharing, and instant messaging, into a single, streamlined platform.

The following graphic from the company’s website illustrates their service solutions.

Some of the company’s services include the following:

Phones - Crexendo designs, develops software and provide backup support for their VoIP phones and accessories.

Mobile - Crexendo’s Mobile Applications include the CrexMo mobile app as well as mobile and desktop enabled softphones that enable customers to connect their mobile devices to the Crexendo VOIP phone system. This functionality helps customers to communicate and collaborate using text and video conferencing within the CrexMo app.

Cloud - Crexendo provides cloud solutions as an alternative to on-site PBXs and other communications equipment.

Call Center - Crexendo runs their own call center to provide backup support to their customers.

Collaboration - The CrexConnexe Collaboration tool allows customers to share their desktop or mobile screens, as well as file and document storage and sharing similar to DropBox. The tool also facilitates videoconferencing, annotation, conference recording, and e-signature to optimize meeting times.

Integrations - The Crexendo solutions integrate with a number of industry standard partners that makes it easy to connect with additional or existing service providers. Some of their partners include Salesforce, Zoho, Zendesk, and Zapier.

Unified Communications - This solution manages all customer communications (phone, fax, voice mail, video, email, chat, text and instant messaging) through one integrated system.

Based on the UCaaS business model, Crexendo charges customers a monthly service fee. This model provides the company with an 85% recurring revenue stream.

Recently the company rolled out a service they call their white label program. The service allows their partners to market and sell the Crexendo platform as their own branded platform powered by the Crexendo backend. The program is popular with partners, because they share in the recurring revenue stream.

The company is based in Tempe, AZ and is listed on the OTC market in the U.S. with a market cap of about $47M. Insiders own about 75% of the outstanding shares and institutions almost zero. Recently insiders acquired more shares in the company.

Management

Crexendo’s management consists of the following team members:

Steve Mihaylo - Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Mihaylo was appointed as CEO in 2008 and is the former chairman and CEO of Inter-Tel, Inc., which he founded in 1969. Inter-Tel provides business telephone systems, managed services as well as software and had annual revenues of almost $500M before Mr. Mihaylo sold the company for nearly $750M in 2007.

Doug Gaylor - President & Chief Operating Officer. Prior to becoming President, Mr. Gaylor was Vice President of Sales for the company, a position he held since joining the company in 2009. Mr. Gaylor has 30+ years of experience in the telecom industry.

Ron Vincent - Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Vincent has been serving as the CFO since April 2012. From 2005 to 2012, Mr. Vincent was employed by Ernst & Young, LLP (EY), as an audit senior manager.

Jeffrey Korn - Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Korn has been with Crexendo since 2002.

Darren Johnson - Vice President Sales. Mr. Johnson joined Crexendo in 2017 as VP of Sales. He has 18 years of experience in direct sales of software, hardware and information management from the Imaging Industry.

Nishith Chudasama - Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Chudasama joined Crexendo in 2009 and has over 20 years of telephony experience with Nortel Networks, Aastra, InterTel and Mitel.

Brian Spitler - Vice President of Operations. Mr. Spitler assumed the role of VP of Operations at Crexendo in 2018. He has 20+ years of telecommunications experience.

Theresa Weitzel - Director of Channel/Partner Sales. Ms. Weitzel was promoted to Director in 2018. She has been in the telephone industry since 1985. She started up Wireless Consulting Corp. in 1997 before joining Crexendo as Channel Sales Manager in 2015.

Based on a Google search on the management team members, I didn’t find any skeletons in their closets.

As a side note - Reading historical earnings release transcripts, I was struck by management’s aspiration on being fiscally prudent by keeping costs down and optimizing profits while growing the company responsibly.

Financials

Although the company has been losing money since 2010, it recorded a profit in 1Q19 and this positive trend looks like it can continue this year. Revenues have been increasing steadily from $7.6M to $11.9M between 2014 and 2018, while EPS losses have been narrowing from $0.35 to $0.01 over this period with a positive EPS of $0.02 in 1Q19. Most of the growth is driven by the Cloud Telecommunications segment service revenue that increased 28% to $2.8 million for the quarter reported compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Net profit margin is only 0.63%, so any improvement, makes a big difference in the bottom line profit. For instance, the recurring revenue model with a relatively fixed cost structure, produced a 13% increase in revenue for the quarter, and only a 5% increase in operating expenses.

Strong sales bookings for 1Q19 increased sales backlog to $24.23 million.

Cash flow is also positive with $2.2M of cash at March 31, 2019 versus $1.9M at December 31, 2018 and $1.18M of debt.

Market Opportunity and Competition

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts that the global UCaaS market may expand by 29.4% of CAGR from 2016 to 2024. The report indicates that the UCaaS market was valued around $8.23B in 2015 and is anticipated to reach around $79.3B by the end 2024. The 5 main competitors in the global UCaaS market are West Corporation, 8X8 Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fuze Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. Other competitors include TIBM Corporation, Avaya, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Networks), Unify, Inc. (Atos SE).

TMR also conducted an online survey in Q418 and summarized their findings in a report titled "How to Become a Successful UCaaS Provider, Q4 2018". The survey panel was comprised of U.S.-based companies' IT and/or telecom decision makers and influencers. One of the findings was that “the market remains untapped with significant growth potential.”

A number of the smaller competitors have recently gone out of business, including Fusion and Windstream. Crexendo management indicated that the industry is consolidating and thinks that it will take another year or 2 to shake out the marginal businesses. They believe that Crexendo will survive and thrive because “we stand out above the competition because of our unique aspect of making our own platform, making our own phones, our warranty, our price points and our service and support are second to none.”

Forecast and Conclusions

The following table summarizes the company’s financials (numbers are in thousands, except per share and share data) from 2017 through 1Q19 as well as my forecast for the full 2019.

2017 2018 1Q19 2019F Service Revenue $ 8,840 $ 10,461 $ 3,008 $ 12,600 Product Revenue $ 1,347 $ 1,447 $ 484 $ 1,400 Total Revenue $ 10,187 $ 11,908 $ 3,492 $ 14,000 Operating Expenses: Cost of Service Revenue $ 2,717 $ 3,092 $ 877 $ 3,465 30.74% 29.56% 29.16% 0.275 Cost of Product Revenue $ 549 $ 727 $ 249 $ 700 40.76% 50.24% 51.45% 50.00% Selling and Marketing $ 2,833 $ 3,403 $ 899 $ 3,640 General and Administrative $ 4,072 $ 4,091 $ 1,014 $ 3,780 Research and Development $ 750 $ 801 $ 212 $ 840 Total Operating Expenses $ 10,922 $ 12,115 $ 3,252 $ 12,426 Income/Loss from Operations $ (735) $ (207) $ 240 $ 1,574 Other Income/Expenses: Interest Income $ 10 $ 7 $ 1 $ 4 Interest Expense $ (209) $ (12) $ (5) $ (20) Other Income, Net $ 11 $ 3 $ 5 $ 20 Total Other Income/Expenses, Net $ (188) $ (2) $ 1 $ 4 Profit/Loss Before Income Tax $ (923) $ (209) $ 241 $ 1,578 Income Tax Provision $ (7) $ (15) $ (3) $ - Net Income/Loss $ (930) $ (224) $ 238 $ 1,578 Net Income/Loss per Common Share Basic $ (0.07) $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ 0.11 Diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ 0.11 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 13,938,342 14,332,092 14,287,734 14,287,734 Diluted 13,938,342 14,332,092 14,287,734 14,287,734

The financials are mainly based on management’s forecast that revenue should be between $14M - $15M and gross profit margins about 70% - 71%. Based on these forecasts, EPS for 2019 can be about $0.11 or a PE of 29 at a share price of $3.20. This PE seems reasonable if the company can deliver on these forecasts. The price/sales ratio of 3.6 also indicates that the share price is undervalued when compared to other SaaS providers.

The following statements made by management during their 1Q19 conference call support these forecasted growth numbers and future growth:

“We continue to see strong sales bookings in both our partner and direct channels.”

“We're doing several things that will get us into the bigger market, with our software licensing program we expect to launch next year some time, that gets us into that market, without the need for investing a lot of money to get into it other than the R&D.”

“Now we haven't really spoken about, but that will allow Crexendo to get really large.”

“We're going to start generating so much cash there that I think it's going to surprise folks.”

The following chart indicates that the share price has increased significantly from its low point of $0.7 in early 2016 to about $3.2 now as investors realize the potential of the business.

Although there are a number of deep pocketed competitors, I believe that the company will be one of the survivors and do well in future. The recent pull down of the share price from around $3.5 to $3.2 may provide a good entry point before the company announces 2Q19 results, because the price may jump again when the company releases results like it did by almost 20% when 1Q19 results were published. The CEO seems to agree that the share price is currently undervalued, because he bought about $53K of shares at $3.15 on July 11, 2019.

