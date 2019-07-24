REZ Should Continue To Outperform Thanks To Several Favorable Demographic Trends
About: iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ)
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
REZ invests in mid and large-cap residential, healthcare, and specialized REITs in the United States.
The fund should benefit from the trend of declining homeownership and an ageing U.S. population.
REZ’s fund performance is inversely correlated to the U.S. treasury yield.
ETF Overview
iShares Residential REIT ETF (REZ) has a portfolio of residential, healthcare, and specialized U.S. REITs. The fund tracks the investment results of FTSE NAREIT All Residential Capped Index. The fund focuses