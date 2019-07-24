ETF Analysis

REZ Should Continue To Outperform Thanks To Several Favorable Demographic Trends

About: iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ)
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary

REZ invests in mid and large-cap residential, healthcare, and specialized REITs in the United States.

The fund should benefit from the trend of declining homeownership and an ageing U.S. population.

REZ’s fund performance is inversely correlated to the U.S. treasury yield.

ETF Overview

iShares Residential REIT ETF (REZ) has a portfolio of residential, healthcare, and specialized U.S. REITs. The fund tracks the investment results of FTSE NAREIT All Residential Capped Index. The fund focuses