The 'End Of Oil' Is Coming (Again)

One subscriber to my service continues to email me, completely pessimistic about oil and oil stocks. They are just hated, he says – by investors, by Trump, by the coming wave of renewables that will erase them from the S+P as investable assets.

There is no doubt that oil stocks have traded horribly. Nor any doubt that the President has shown himself willing to do anything in his power to keep drilling volumes up, regulation down and apply pressure on OPEC, all of which combines to grenade oil prices and the domestic oil space.

But it should not be forgotten that much of the hardship that oil companies are currently experiencing has been self-imposed, through breakneck production and poor credit leverage – and also not forgotten that the weak stock performance throughout the sector comes from the (long in coming!) investor insight that this bad behavior cannot be rewarded with further capital investment in either their stocks or bonds.

The Callon/Carrizo deal is a signal that the weeding out of the weak is now starting at full speed, as this merger, while highly complementary to both of their asset bases is still not likely enough to ensure that the new company will survive. This deal is the most recent indication that US shale is in very, very deep trouble. For the shale players, these are death rattles were hearing, and necessary ones.

Because oil is coming back, my friends – I cannot tell you how many times in my 35 year career I’ve heard the arguments for the ‘death of oil’ and the ‘new normal’ that will never see oil prices reach above $100 a barrel again. What we are experiencing, as we have so many times before, is what the economists happily call ‘creative destruction’, another cycle of weak corporate hands being found out and choked to death through lack of cash flow. We saw it in 2014-2016, but clearly that downturn did not go far enough to ensure the clean boom cycle we should – (by all rights!) – be enjoying today.

We’re not the only ones who correctly ignore the pundits claiming the end of fossil fuels and instead recognize this as just another cycle in the endless history of oil boom/bust cycles. Hardly. All of the oil industry knows this only too well, as they have seen it all before, from the inside. Not one oil executive talks with any real fear of the threat of renewables; this might impact them only well after their tenures are done and they are relaxing with their retirement compensation on some sandy beach. Neither are they particularly concerned with OPEC or Trump, or even the current trade war with China, as destructive as that has the potential to become. None of that is of foremost concern. All they’re focused on is making it to the next party, the next sure-to-happen boom cycle that oil will experience, the next rise to $100+ oil where they’ll all finally (again) reap their $40-50 per barrel profit.

And they all know that all this is sure to happen, if only the consolidation and bankruptcy of the current massive oil sector ‘creative destruction’ cycle is complete enough – AND DOESN’T INCLUDE THEM.

The problem for us, of course, is that there are indications that this cycle of bankruptcy will be even less complete than the last one. Already we are seeing signs of the kinds of production drops that will signal a real global shortage in oil supply and a return of oil prices above $70. Such an incomplete cycle will allow too many marginal players to survive (again), keeping the lid on oil prices below that magic $100 threshold, where oil companies finally make a solid, and for us very investable margin.

Rig counts in the US continue to drop, now close to a hundred less than at this time a year ago. We know that dropping rig counts ultimately will impact production figures even if it takes nearly 6 months to be felt. No matter what the EIA says to the contrary, the production increases they are expecting from US shale for 2019 won’t be nearly met. While still increasing, the drop in acceleration in the key Permian basin has been most telling of the impact all this shutting of rigs is finally having:

All of this puts us, as investors, in an interesting place. If we’re smart, we’re keeping an eye on, but sitting back on shale players, even premiere ones like EOG Resources (EOG) and Continental (CLR), waiting for the disease of weak cash flow and tighter credit to take a lot of their competition (and overproduction) away. We’re also aware that this horrible disease has beaten up the sector mercilessly, leaving all oil companies, whether they’re on the cusp of bankruptcy or as hale and hearty as they’ve ever been looking almost equally sick. We also don’t want to be caught napping when the production declines that are beginning to be felt run headlong into a (still) very robust global demand picture, still expected to exceed 1.1 million barrels a day of growth for 2019.

But this FOMO ( Fear Of Missing Out - I learned this from my nephew) should not be the driving force to our investment strategy right now, particularly when ANOTHER generational energy opportunity, driven by many of these same forces, is now so obviously in play.

There is never justice in a sector wide collapse, which oil stocks have basically been witness to since last October. But that collapse also takes the (very few) good ones with the bad, leaving some outstanding opportunities that are truly generational. I will save a few of those ideas for my next article, but invite you to speculate in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.