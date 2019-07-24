Tesla: Elon Musk Has Embraced Competition, But Things Are Changing

Up until now, Tesla's CEO has welcomed competition to drive market forces toward cleaner technologies, but given the company's current valuation and projections, it seems sales growth has peaked.

Tesla has long been the preferable all-electric vehicle in both the luxury and the 'mass-market' markets but competitive headwinds are only increasing.

Tesla (TSLA) has acted as a disruptor in the automotive market for most of the past decade as it not only made electric-powered vehicle travel more affordable but also made it cool, creating a trend which pushed demand through the roof, something the company is still not able to fully meet.

Since then, most automotive companies have embraced the fact that market forces are calling for higher technological innovation and electric-powered vehicles which cost less per mile, have lower maintenance costs, and indeed have a certain amount of 'hype' surrounding the exclusivity and sleekness.

The company's CEO has answered the question about competitive headwinds with "we welcome competition, it makes the world a better place" (paraphrasing, not an actual quote), but when he made those remarks, there was only a prospect of the shift in investment by other auto manufacturers but now they're actually making it to the streets.

Yesterday's History

The most popular all-electric car has, in no doubt, been the various Tesla vehicles like the Models S and X, but the Model 3, which was geared to everyday users and not just high-end users, took the cake. Tesla has been at the top of the sales chart for EVs by unit numbers for years now but it trails in plug-in hybrids and other hybrid models.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been the outlier when it comes to hybrid model vehicles in 2019 with the Prius being its flagship model before it was all that common to see these on the streets. More companies have followed with these hybrid vehicles like the Chevrolet (GM) Volt, which took the number one spot in 2018 with 152,000 models sold, the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf and the Ford (F) Fusion Energi.

Tomorrow's A Mystery

For the luxury-end vehicle enthusiasts, there are dozens of models which are expected to 'hit the shelf' in the coming 2 years including high-end models from BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) like the i4, iX3, and the iNext Concept, which provide the luxury alternative to Tesla's previous models and its upcoming Model Y. Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF), the luxury car maker, is expected to release its electric Macan model, which will come alongside Aston Martin's (OTCPK:AMGDF) Raptide E, both expected to take market share away from the higher-end EVs which Tesla competes in.

Similarly, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) is expected to release several other electric-powered vehicles in the coming months and years with their q4, e-Tron GT, and SUV models and Ford is expected to release an all-electric Mustang around the same time frame. Ford, as a standalone company, announced that it intends to invest $11 billion in developing technologies and vehicles which are powered by batteries and plug-in hybrid technologies, so we should expect more of their flagship vehicle models to be released in EV form in the coming years. The company guided for 40 all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to be released through the year 2022.

Other notable mentions are the Honda (HMC) e-Mini, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) ID.3, Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) Soul EV, and Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) e-208 models, which are versions of rather popular cars of theirs which will, in all likelihood, take market share from the Model 3 more than any of Tesla's other models.

Financial Takeaway

In previous articles, and not only my own, but I've also stated that as long as demand outpaces supply, I'll remain on the bullish or neutral side (depending on the share price) and this picture does not seem to change much. However, with impending competitive headwinds, it's clear that revenue growth, even after the release of new models (which will coincide with the release of the aforementioned competitor's models), will outweigh the benefit the company is seeing by improving margins to get to full-year profitability in 2020, something which was promised for a very, very long time.

That being said, the company is still expecting rather optimistic sales and income growth figures for the years to come with sales expected at $25.02 billion for 2019 and then grow 23.4% to $30.87 billion in 2020. The slowing growth rate is not a good sign as impending competitive EV models start hitting the shelves, especially given that the company is banking on demand from Europe and China, which already have pretty saturated markets as they've been transitioning to EV technology for a few years.

From an EPS point of view, the company is expected to report a loss of $1.48 in 2019 but $5.67 for 2020, projecting their first full meaningful profitability on an annual basis. These numbers do account for projected growth in various markets I've talked about earlier, which does mean that any new models being released by other companies can have a direct effect on canceled orders of the Model 3 or any others to come.

Risks of Ignorance

The primary risk of NOT being a part of the growth story of Tesla is high, even if it doesn't outweigh the reasons to avoid the company, by looking over to two simple factors which I've already touched upon earlier in the article.

The first is growth. The company received 14,000 orders from Europe in January of 2019, and their factory in Shanghai, set to be online in early 2020, will boost the company's production capacity, which will help them gain an edge over customers who don't want to wait 6 months for their car. Even though these markets (Europe and particularly China) have a lot of players in them, the company's existing infrastructure will allow them to capitalize on any bump in demand however small it may be in these regions without hurting their prospects in North America or changing over manufacturing lines like other companies are starting to do.

The second is margins. The company has worked diligently to not only lower the costs of manufacturing the vehicles, something which every manufacturing company faces when they introduce new products but is also working to limit its operating costs in the long term after its hiring spree to accommodate the increased demand for production of its latest models. This will help the company's profit margins (albeit down the line) and aid its competitive advantages over other high-end manufacturers.

Valuation Unchanged

Even though analysts have lowered their projection for the company's EPS since my last article, the company's share price has fallen due to a variety of factors over the same time frame. Valuing the company at $250.00 per share presents an earnings multiple of 44x 2020 earnings, something which most growth investors will say is conservative, but given that competitive headwinds are going nowhere but up, for the time being, I believe the company is fairly valued to slightly overvalued at its current price.

The company has $2.2 billion in cash to handle its commitments and $3.9 billion in inventory in various forms for its vehicle manufacturing. The company does pay higher interest expense than most other automotive manufacturers (on a percentage basis), as it pays $660 million annually on $9.65 billion in debt, for an average rate of 6.8%. As we've seen in previous years, even as their major infrastructure investments are fairly stable after the Shanghai plant construction and the expansion of their existing ones in North America, it's not unfeasible that the company will need to raise some cash either in the form of a public offering or private debt placements in anticipation for the new Model Y, the Tesla Truck, and any other planned models.

Conclusion

Tesla should continue to grow sales at a higher rate than most of its direct competitors in the upcoming years as it lowers the cost of sales and operating expenses and begins incurring meaningful sales from regions like EMEA and Asia-Pacific. However, growth markets have priced in most of that as far back as 12 months ago when these plans were announced, so I believe that most of these growth avenues are already priced into the current share price.

Given that both mass-market EVs and plug-in hybrids and high-end luxury models are set to be released by a wide variety of reputable manufacturers over the course of the next 12 months, I believe Tesla's sales growth (relative to its demand curve) has peaked in the last few quarters, and even though it will remain high, share price simply doesn't seem all that enticing, for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice. (Stated TSLA position is a swing trade not a long-term investment)