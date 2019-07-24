Leverage Is Starting To Kick In At Skechers

The future looks bright as domestic wholesale will recover and the tailwinds will remain, unless the world economy softens further, which we see as the main risk.

Pricing and really good same store sales provided additional benefits, with only the domestic wholesale segment declining -- though less than feared.

The company has delivered stellar Q2 results with a large earnings beat as a result of operational leverage and a good reception of the new collections.

We are still holding our position in Skechers (SKX) for the SHU portfolio we bought in two tranches (300 shares at $24.65 in October 2017 and 200 additional shares at $30.70 in November 2017).

This has been an up and down investment with the shares moving between the low 20s and low 40s and back. After we bought first it was the investments (for instance in its new European distribution center) that plagued the shares as the promised operational improvements didn't materialize and then the shares were plagued by a growth slowdown.

But it looks like this time is going to be different, as the company seems to be on a sounder footing structurally. Revenue wise, there has been continuous improvement:

Data by YCharts

And as the graph above demonstrates, the operational trend is also pretty solid despite the couple of down quarters last year.

Q2 Results

The results came in really quite strong and how they shaped up isn't a surprise for long-term Skechers watchers. Domestic wholesale was the weak spot (although less so than feared) while international and direct to consumer keep on growing. Here is a more granular look.

Revenues grew 10.9% (13.7% on a constant currency basis) to $1.26B with EPS considerably beating expectations quite massively (by $0.16), coming in at $0.49, an increase of 69% from last year.

US wholesale was down less than guided (mid-single digits) and H2 will see further improvement with management guiding US wholesale flat or slightly up for the year, based on them seeing orders firming and even some pulling forward of orders.

US direct-to-consumer sales increased 8.6% with a whopping 36.1% increase in online sales and a 7.3% increase in store sales. The company now has 477 company owned stores in the US.

International sales were strong increasing 19.8% and now amounting to 55.7% of revenue. International wholesale increased 18.2% divided by:

Joint venture sales were up 13.4%

Wholly owned subsidiary sales grew by 18.5%

Distributor sales grew by 30.7%

International direct-to-consumer experienced an even bigger gain with a 25.8% increase in sales. Geographically, much of the overall international gains (Q2CC):

The biggest dollar gains came from our distributor in the Middle East, India and the conversion of Mexico through a joint venture business in April, as well as our company-owned direct-to-consumer business

Europe was also "on fire" as management argued. What's more (Q2CC):

This third and fourth quarter will continue to get stronger and stronger.

This is a little surprising as Europe's macro environment seems to be worsening, so it's more likely to be related to the new collections. Skechers has not been primarily known for running shoes, but they are getting traction (and awards) here and that has an umbrella effect on the brand.

Growth in India is really picking up and it's now almost as big as Germany already and one of their highest percentage gaining markets.

In China, sales growth was in the mid-single digits but on a constant-currency basis it was a 12% improvement.

Same store sales are improving surprisingly with same store sales up 4.9% (4.2% in the US and 6.7% overseas).

So Skechers isn't suffering from any retail apocalypse (at least not in its direct to consumer segment, the wholesale segment does suffer indirectly from chain bankruptcies like Payless last year).

Guidance

Q3, sales of $1.325B-$1.35B (above consensus for $1.31B).

Q3 EPS of $0.65-$0.70 (above an expected $0.64).

Reasons to be optimistic

We see several reasons to be optimistic that the trends will continue:

US wholesale recovery in H2

India and Mexico

China

The new collection

Pricing

Same store sales

The first has already been discussed above, on the second (Q2CC):

India, which converted to a subsidiary in the first quarter; and Mexico, which converted to a joint venture in the second quarter, which would result in significant additional growth over the coming years.

In China they will have their new distribution center ready mid next year and this will deliver ongoing efficiency improvements for years to come. In fact, management has already started preliminary work for another new distribution center in China (like looking for locations).

The new collections seem to be well received and we're still awaiting the impact of their runners, which could very well produce an aura effect as they are well received and contain special technology (Q2CC):

it's the technology in the shoe, the Hyper Burst that we have in the shoe, and that platform, as David mentioned, is one that we can extrapolate across segments.

The company has also been able to maintain the higher (average) pricing which started in Q3 last year with reducing discounts. As a result, average price per pair increased 3% year over year.

Risk

The biggest risk in our view is a continued deceleration of world economic growth, which seems quite possible so this is the one thing that is holding us back from adding to our initial position.

An escalation in trade tensions between China and the US would also be bad news, even if Skechers has escaped the fallout, at least so far.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margin received some temporary headwinds as inventories had to be marked down in some territories, but this produced a one-off 100bp decline in gross margin to 48.5%.

The graph doesn't really look like there is much (if any) operational margin but that's misleading as these are GAAP figures and they are plagued by currency headwinds.

Last year there were some one-off situations that kept operational margin low, and as they are disappearing in the rear-view mirror, and investments in distribution starting to bear fruit, things are improving, especially also because of an increase in average selling price. They also pulled back a bit from domestic promotions.

But make no mistake, selling expenses were down in dollar terms both in Q1 and Q2 even as revenues kept growing. In Q2 S&M was $113.5M down to 9% of revenue (from 10% last year).

Overall operating cost increased by $20.2M (4.2%) to $505.1M, well below revenue growth (10.9%). As a percentage of sales, this represents a 260 basis point improvement from 42.7% in the prior year to 40.1% this year.

Earnings from operations increased 36.5% to $111.1M versus the prior year. Operating margin improved 170 basis points to 8.8% versus 7.2% in the prior year.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flows are really very impressive. It's good to see that buybacks are now exceeding the dilutive effects of share based compensation and the share count no longer rising as a result:

Data by YCharts

The company repurchased 500K shares in Q2 and almost 4.6M since the buyback program started last year. They have just $20M remaining in the program.

The company has a very healthy balance sheet with $100M in long-term debt and $973M in cash, cash equivalents and investments (down 8.7% or $93M from the start of the year but up $61.3M or 6.7% from Q2 last year).

Valuation

Data by YCharts

With the jump in the shares post Q2 earnings valuation metrics have recovered quite a bit, but we continue to argue that Skechers is quite modestly valued, given the continued growth, cash generation and healthy balance sheet. Analyst expect EPS to be $2.24 this year rising to $2.53 in 2020.

Conclusion

Apart from the US wholesale business Skechers experienced across the board improvements which are very encouraging, especially as US wholesale is expected to recover in H2 this year.

Sales are now at such levels that investments in growth (most notably opening stores and distribution centers) is starting to wane in percentage terms and previous investments are starting to deliver, producing considerable leverage.

We expect this to continue, and there are more reasons for optimism like the pricing, increase in same store sales and the reception of the new collections.

Hence we're quite optimistic about the company, although one has to keep in mind that the world economy poses considerable risk to this story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.