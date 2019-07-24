As Promised: 28% Total Return From Goldman Sachs BDC

GSBD is a higher-quality BDC for the reasons discussed in this article and is still under priced, likely due to the recent credit issues and restructurings resulting in NAV declines.

Since my previous GSBD article, the stock has returned 16.5% over the last seven months or 28.2% annualized. The stock is still yielding 9.1% before a potential dividend increase.

Business Development Company ("BDC") Yields

As mentioned earlier this month in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs," interest rates will likely remain low and investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate an adequate portfolio yield. BDCs pay higher-than-average yields with the average BDC currently yielding over 10%:

Safer BDCs are closer to 9% annual yield but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. Over the years, I have carefully built a portfolio that I continually adjust. I made 28 purchases of safer BDCs throughout 2018 with an average yield on cost of 10.5% and currently averaging 23% annualized returns.

Previous GSBD Article Follow-Up

My previous public Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) article "28% Total Return Potential From Goldman Sachs BDC" on Dec. 20, 2018, was just after its relative strength index ("RSI") dipped below 30 and mentioned:

GSBD is currently near new lows and will likely rally over the coming weeks for the reason discussed in this article. The good news is that investors are currently earning a dividend yield of 9.8% with the potential for a dividend increase.

The article was published on Dec. 20, 2018, when the stock price was $18.10 and just before its ex-dividend date of Dec. 28, 2018. Investors who purchased shares already have received three quarterly dividends totaling $1.35 and the stock is trading at $19.74 for a total return of 16.5% over the last seven months which is 28.2% annualized. However, it should be noted that all high-yield investment pulled back in December and it was a good time to buy as mentioned in the previous article:

GSBD is a higher-quality BDC for the reasons discussed in this article and is under priced, along with entire sector, likely due to investors expecting higher yields and fear of an economic slowdown and/or higher interest rates. The price declines continued likely due to "tax-loss selling/harvesting," which is the practice of selling a security that has experienced a loss. By realizing, or "harvesting" a loss, investors are able to offset taxes on both gains and income. This creates an opportunity to take advantage of potential gains as "discount reversion" takes place in the early part of 2019.

GSBD Risk Profile Update

GSBD is one of the few BDCs that use front-end leverage by partnering with banks for first-out/last-out transactions to structure a higher yield while staying invested in first-lien and maintaining credit control including almost 90% of the portfolio with protective covenants.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

GSBD is in the process of dissolving its Senior Credit Fund (“SCF”) and will receive around $216 million of assets financed directly on its balance sheet. Effective May 8, 2019, GSBD commenced the dissolution of the joint venture partnership and GSBD received its pro-rata portion of the SCF investments on its balance sheet. This will instantly increase leverage and the amount of first-lien and overall diversification of the portfolio. First-lien loans comprised 98.8% of the total investment portfolio within the SCF and will have a meaningful impact on the portfolio composition in the coming quarters:

Effective May 8, the company received its pro-rata portion of the SCF investments, bringing these investments onto the company's balance sheet. Following this transaction, the company's first lien debt exposure and single name asset diversification has further increased. We believe this improves our overall asset mix, which in turn further strengthens the company's financing profile.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

During Q1 2019, net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by $0.40 per share or 2.3% (from $17.65 to $17.25) due to the restructuring of ASC Acquisition Holdings, LLC (“Animal Supply Co” or “ASC”) and Country Fresh Holdings which was placed on non-accrual status due to financial underperformance.

Finally, recall that on last quarter's earnings conference call in March and in the subsequent events portion of our 10-K filing, we made significant disclosures about our investment in Animal Supply. Specifically, we reported that after year-end, we closed on the restructuring of this investment. As we described in that disclosure, there was a mark-down this quarter in Q1 as a result of the transaction. This mark was the largest driver of the NAV decline this quarter. From here, the company maintains a significant equity stake in Animal Supply, and thus far, we are encouraged by the stability of recent financial performance, but we are mindful that significant work remains to optimize the outcome of this investment. To that end, we have dedicated substantial resources to this investment and are working closely with management. We know that as credit investors, improving outcomes for underperforming investments is a critical success factor. We remain laser-focused on this effort on behalf of our investors.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Country Fresh also is an investment held by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) that contributed to its recent NAV decline and was discussed on the recent GSBD call:

Our loan to Country Fresh is frankly a very small position in the portfolio. It was less than $10 million of invested capital compared to the $1.5 billion of total balance sheet investments. In the first quarter of 2019, we became aware of some significant liquidity concerns at the company that really prompted both the first lien and second lien lender groups to start focusing on a restructuring. It definitely did happen quite quickly given sort of the updated liquidity situation and frankly some updated information that we got about the company at the end of the fourth - about 2018 results. In the first quarter, we moved quickly with other lenders to focus on restructuring. And so we have marked the position down to reflect kind of a view given the new information that we got during the first quarter. I will say that subsequent to the quarter end, we have now completed a restructuring of the position. It's very small even at the end of the first quarter, so any changes in the second quarter are likely to be quite insignificant.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

During the previous quarter, its first-lien, last-out unitranche debt investment in NTS Communications, Inc. (“NTS”) was added to non-accrual status and represents 3.5% and 3.8% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. This investment is expected to be repaid in Q2 2019 in connection with the sale of NTS.

NTS is a deal that we're - it's a company that's been acquired, and as part of that acquisition, our debt - we'll receive a return for our debt. The deal is contingent as all telecom deals are on getting approval from the FCC to transfer the licenses to operate the telecommunications system that, in this case, NTS owns. And so you're literally waiting for the FCC to finish its review of the transaction and the application to transfer licenses, and the FCC can work on its own timeline, quite frankly. But just based on historical precedent and what we have seen and what our advisers have told us as to what is a reasonable time frame to expect that review to be concluded, we have been projecting sometime around the end of the second quarter. It is definitely possible it could slip into the third quarter, there's no assurances given. But we think - we certainly think we're closer to getting - or hopeful that we're closer to getting that approval today than we were when the transaction was announced late last year.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Excluding its investment in NTS, non-accruals represented less than 0.1% and 0.7% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

New investments during Q1 2019 were 82% first-lien and the portfolio remains heavily invested in first-lien debt including its SCF as shown below. Over the past four quarters, GSBD’s proportion of its first lien debt investments within its investment portfolio increased by 74% and second lien debt investments decreased by 44%.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

GSBD Dividend Coverage Update

For Q1 2019, GSBD beat my best-case projections (again) covering its dividend by 123% mostly due to lower incentive fees paid during the quarter. In June 2018, shareholders approved the reduced asset coverage ratio of at least 150% (potentially allowing a debt-to-equity of 2.00) and management reduced the base management fee from 1.50% to 1.00%, lowering expenses and improving dividend coverage as shown below.

GSBD's dividend coverage has averaged 117% over the last eight quarters growing spillover/undistributed income to $46 million or around $1.14 per share (previously $1.05 per share).

The company had $46 million in accumulated undistributed net investment at quarter end resulting from net investment income that has consistently exceeded our dividend. This equates to $1.14 per share on current shares outstanding.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Dividend coverage for GSBD is not reliant on fee and dividend income, some of which is amortized over the life of the investment, reducing the potential for “lumpy” earnings results.

Loan origination fees, original issue discount and market discount or premiums are capitalized, and the Company then amortizes such amounts using the effective interest method as interest income over the life of the investment.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Increased Leverage and GSBD Dividend Potential

GSBD is now well above its previous targeted leverage (debt-to-equity) of 0.75 and has obtained all of the necessary approvals positioned to benefit from the reduced asset coverage requirement.

Our utilization of higher balance sheet leverage will be dictated by asset composition. This is a reflection of prudent risk management practices, which we believe are core competency of Goldman Sachs. We will seek to maintain a meaningful cushion relative to the regulatory asset coverage requirement as we have done historically. Since the passage of the SBCA Act approximately six months ago, we have worked diligently to secure the necessary approvals from our various stakeholders to position the Company to benefit from the increased flexibility resulting from the change in law.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On February 7, 2019, Fitch Ratings affirmed the Company’s investment-grade rating (BBB-) and stable outlook. I am expecting GSBD to issue additional unsecured debt similar to the additional $40 million at 4.50% notes due 2022 in Q3 2018:

We issued $40 million in principal amount of 4.5% convertible notes due 2022 an add-on to our existing convertible notes. The add-on demonstrates our access to the institutional unsecured debt capital markets on attractive terms and further augments our mix of funding sources.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

As discussed earlier and below, dissolving the SLF will increase total investments by around $120 million ($216 million of SCF assets less the current $96 million fair value of GSBD’s investment in the SCF) resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of almost 1.20:

As a result, effective May 8, the company received its pro-rata portion of the SCF investments, bringing these investments onto the company's balance sheet. That equity investment will go away off our balance sheet and we'll take back on the balance sheet those whole loans that were within that vehicle diversified portfolio of first lien loans, we schedule all those out within our Ks and Qs so you can see those. So the yield on those investments is nominally lower than what has historically been on balance sheet. But of course, we can now finance those assets on balance sheet at the same target leverage, which will end up producing the same type of overall return to the company. So the increase in leverage is a little bit under 0.2x in the context of just taking those assets and bringing them on balance sheet to the end of the quarter at 1.02. It'll bring us to about 1.2x just from a leverage impact.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Source: SEC Filings

Summary

GSBD is a higher-quality BDC for the reasons discussed in this article and is still under priced likely due to the recent credit issues and restructurings resulting in NAV declines. Non-accruals should be much lower by the end of Q2 2019 due to the previously-discussed sale of HTS and restructuring of Country Fresh but also will drive realized losses (but likely no impact to NAV). There's a good chance that these issues were idiosyncratic and the company will continue to over-earn its dividend and eventually increase its quarterly dividend.

As shown below, increased portfolio growth will likely drive quarterly net investment income per share between $0.47 and $0.50 depending on the overall portfolio yield. A majority of GSBD’s historical dividend income was from its SCF and has been taken into account as well as the increased revolving facility to $795 million on February 27, 2019.

As BDCs start to report June 30, 2019, results next week (including GSBD - see schedule below), investors should be watching for the issues discussed in "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs Yielding 10%+" last week and be ready to make changes (buy more or sell).

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points

and buying points Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

and worst-case scenarios Updated rankings and risk profile



Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.