Suez: 5% Dividend Not Enough For Activist Investor

Activist investor Amber Capital is asking for a strategic reset, which would see Suez focus on profitability rather than size, and better align management's interests with shareholders.

The stock has provided lackluster total returns over the past decade, despite the secular trends that underpin its business.

Investors who bought Suez SA's (SEV:FP, OTCPK:SZEVF, OTCPK:SZEVY) shares a decade ago were confident that they would ride the secular trend of growing demand for water and waste management across the globe. The macro trend is stronger than ever, and Suez itself has grown its business significantly. Profitability, however, has been poor for the French company, and the share price has been a source of frustration as a result.

Data by YCharts

A steady dividend, offering a 5% yield at the current share price, improved total returns somewhat, but Suez's performance has been extremely poor nonetheless compared to other utilities. Adding insult to injury, the company has lagged its French peer Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEF, OTCPK:VEOEY) by a significant margin in recent years.

This could be about to change with the appointment of a new CEO, Bertrand Camus, and the involvement of an activist investor, London-based Amber Capital, who last week asked for a complete strategic rethink. The aim is to create a "leaner Suez", with the focus switching to profitability rather than the top-line growth pursued in recent years (including GE Water's acquisition from General Electric (GE) in 2018).

Amber Capital created a dedicated website, LeanerSuez.com, to share the recommendations they recently sent to the company's Board of Directors - I strongly encourage readers interested in Suez to take a look at the Letter to the Board, in particular. In this article, we will discuss Amber's proposals, which if implemented could transform the company's fortunes, in my opinion.

Profitability Has Taken Second Stage

As mentioned earlier, the lack of profitability has weighed on Suez's share price in the past decade. The table below from Amber shows the discrepancy between top line and bottom line, with profits shrinking despite the company getting much bigger:

Source: Amber Capital's presentation

As a result of what Amber considers poor capital allocation and "empire building", profitability has lagged that of peers. Suez is seen to have fallen behind the likes of Veolia in this respect.

Source: Amber Capital's presentation

Of course, the chart above suggests that, according to Amber, Suez has the potential to catch up if a new strategy is implemented (see the green data point).

Amber Capital's Proposals For A Leaner Suez

The strategy put forth by Amber can be summarized as follows (again, I recommend reading the Letter to the Board for more detail):

A strategic shift toward an asset-light model : Suez needs to engage in a "thorough portfolio review to rotate out of mature assets and use proceeds to reinvest, delever and buyback shares". This could involve the sale of large, mature assets, such as Agbar Spain (see below). A change in corporate governance to better align management's interests with those of shareholders. Amber points out that the CEO's incentives have been based on turnover rather than EPS or ROCE. In addition, the size of the Board of Directors, which includes 19 members, doesn't foster fast decision-making and should be reduced (12 members), in Amber's opinion.

: Suez needs to engage in a "thorough portfolio review to rotate out of mature assets and use proceeds to reinvest, delever and buyback shares". This could involve the sale of large, mature assets, such as Agbar Spain (see below).

As an illustration of mature assets ripe for selling, Amber sees Agbar Spain as an "ideal candidate". Amber ran the numbers and estimates that the divestiture could provide gross proceeds of €3B, to be used for reinvestment in higher-return opportunities, debt repayment, and share buybacks.

Source: Amber Capital's presentation

In another case study from the same presentation, Amber notes that Engie (OTCPK:GDSZF, OTCPK:ENGQF), Suez's main shareholder, has started to unlock some value since deploying a similar asset-light, "DBpSO" (Development Build Partial Sell Operate) strategy. As far as Suez is concerned, the proposed strategy should result in vastly improved performance metrics, as per Amber Capital's calculations:

Source: Amber Capital's presentation

Takeaways

Shrinking to glory can be a tricky exercise, but, in my opinion, the asset-light model proposed by activist investor Amber Capital makes a lot of sense. In the Fall, the new management will present their own plans, which will presumably reflect a similar shift from growth to value creation. The former CEO, Jean-Louis Chaussade, now Chairman of the Board, will hopefully go along with the new strategy.

If Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE") increased between +150bps and +300bps, as suggested by Amber, Suez would free up considerable capital for shareholder-friendly moves such as buybacks. A reduced debt load would also secure the continuation of a generous dividend policy.

In any case, I consider Amber's involvement very good news for shareholders, as it tends to confirm that there is significant value to unlock. Suez has been part of my dividend portfolio for some time and there could be interesting times ahead for the stock if management succeeds in revitalizing the "sleeping beauty", as Amber put it in its press release.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUEZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.