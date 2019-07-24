Greenlight Re: To Invest Or Not To Invest (With David Einhorn), That's The Question

Although the investment return is not stunning, Mr. Market could be happily surprised by Q2 2019 results of the reinsurance company, if the firm succeeds in generating underwriting profits.

For the first six months of 2019, Greenlight Re's investment return is 9.1%, suffering from losses in May and June, while Einhorn was quite successful in Q1 2019.

After a punishing 2018, the hedge fund guru has been making a comeback. Nonetheless, Greenlight Re's stock price is currently at the same level it was in December.

Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) is a holding company that was incorporated in July 2004 under the laws of the Cayman Islands and offers excess of loss and quota share products across a wide range of classes in the property and casualty market.

The company operates mainly in North America (via a subsidiary based in the Cayman Islands) and in Europe (via a subsidiary based in Dublin, Ireland):

In North America, Greenlight Re offers reinsurance for personal auto, workers’ compensation, accident and health, financial lines, and catastrophe.

In Europe, Greenlight is more focused on specialty lines, including marine, energy, satellite, aviation, terrorism, and political risk. As in North America, the company reinsures catastrophe risks.

Over the last five years, Greenlight Re has underperformed the Russell 2000 and S&P Insurance Index, suffering from underwriting losses and erratic investment income results.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Although Greenlight Re seems to generally underperform its peers in terms of underwriting performance, investing in David Einhorn's reinsurance vehicle can be very attractive on a short-term trading basis. GLRE’s stock price tends to follow its investment returns. Since the hedge fund guru has been making a strong comeback in 2019, an opportunistic trade may be warranted. The Greenlight Re investment return is +9.1% YTD, yet its stock price is down about -1.5%.

Indeed, there has been a growing dichotomy between GLRE’s investment returns and its stock price, which seems to have started back in 2015.

The question is, will a reversal in GLRE’s investment trend eventually result in a correspondingly exaggerated rebound in its share price?

An Underperforming Reinsurer

In 2018, Greenlight Re wrote $567 million of premiums. Over the last five years, the premium volume grew by more than 75%, and the net earned premiums grew by 43.5% to reach $508.4 million in 2018.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

However, an increase in premium volume does not necessarily mean profitable growth for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C reinsurer is the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the more remaining profit there is. Thus, a 95% combined ratio implies 5% of premium volume drops to the underwriting profit line, whereas a 100% combined ratio means no underwriting profit regardless of premium volume.

The first thing you notice is Greenlight Re’s underwriting performance is negative. Source: 2018 Annual Report

Its combined ratio has been over 100% and thus its underwriting profit negative for the last 5 years. To put it simply, Greenlight Re does not make money in the insurance business. But maybe the company has simply been suffering through a particularly tough environment for insurance over the last 5 years.

So, let’s have a look at the overall reinsurance industry. In April 2019, Aon (AON) released a reinsurance market outlook report in which the broker reviewed the underwriting performance of 23 reinsurers (Alleghany (Y), Arch (ACGL), Argo (ARGO), Aspen (AHL), AXIS (AXS), Beazley (OTCPK:BEAZF), Everest Re (RE), Fairfax (OTCPK:FRFHF), Hannover Re (OTCPK:HVRRF), Hiscox (OTC:HCXLF), Lancashire (OTCPK:LCSHF), MAPFRE (OTCPK:MPFRF), Markel (MKL), Munich Re, Partner Re (OTCPK:EXOSF), QBE (OTCPK:QBEIF), Qatar Insurance, Ren Re (RNR), SCOR (OTCPK:SZCRF), Sirius (SG), Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF), Third Point Re (TPRE) and W.R. Berkley (WRB)).

According to AON, the reinsurance industry was unprofitable in 2011 and 2017 only.

Source: AON's Reinsurance Industry Report - April 2019

During the same period, Greenlight's reinsurance portfolio was profitable in 2008, 2009, 2013, and… that’s it. The industry has had two unprofitable years out of the last ten. Greenlight Re has been unprofitable 7 of the last 10. Indeed, Greenlight Re does seem to be a poorly run insurance company, at least from an underwriting perspective.

Source: Greenlight Re's Annual Reports

Perhaps Greenlight Re has been unlucky, but there may also be another explanation.

In 2018, Manal Mehta, founder and managing partner of San Francisco hedge fund Sunesis Capital, argued a number of hedge fund managers, including Einhorn, have set up reinsurance vehicles as sources of zero interest rate permanent capital (e.g. float), which also allow them to avoid paying capital gains taxes essentially indefinitely.

To be considered a passive foreign investment corporation (not subject to U.S. taxes), the Internal Revenue Service requires an offshore reinsurer to be actively engaged in the insurance business. To get the tax exemption, insurance liabilities must account for more than 25% of the total assets.

According to Manal Mehta, Greenlight has been forced to keep writing premiums by pricing policies aggressively to keep its tax status, when other experienced and better-capitalized competitors exited reinsurance markets or reduced their exposures to some specific markets (e.g., CatNat market in the U.S.). Anecdotally, this may be part of the reason why Blue Capital Re (BCRH) and other re-insurance companies may have trouble making money. There are just too much Wall Street funds floating around willing to take otherwise uneconomic underwriting risk in order to maintain their tax status.

In my opinion, Mehta’s thesis makes sense. Greenlight Re has been an underperforming reinsurer for a long time. It has no pricing power or particular underwriting skill as compared to other larger players, like European reinsurance giants (Swiss Re, Hannover Re, Munich Re, SCOR SE (OTCPK:SZCRF)) or North American competitors (Everest Re, Third Point Re, RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)).

I expect Greenlight Re to make a profit, if and only if, investments returns are high enough to offset underwriting losses.

Einhorn’s Financial Acumen: The Damocles’ Sword of Greenlight Re

The greatest strength of Greenlight Re is its investment portfolio. Or rather the investment skill of its primary investment manager: David Einhorn.

Most investors are already familiar with Mr. Einhorn. However, for the few out there who might not be, he is a rather famous billionaire who manages a long-short value-oriented hedge fund called Greenlight Capital. From inception in 1996 to 2014, Mr. Einhorn’s hedge fund had one of the best long-term records in the industry, in excess of a twenty-five percent average annualized net return for its investors at one point. Since then, it hasn’t done so well. Greenlight Re's premium income is invested alongside David Einhorn’s regular hedge funds through an entity called “DME Advisors” and thus can be expected to have a similar performance.

The investment portfolio is GLRE's strength and its weakness, what it lives or dies by. As premiums are invested in Einhorn’s funds, the net income of the reinsurance company essentially depends on Einhorn’s investment talents and performance. Again, the underwriting performance itself is neutral to negative.

Will David Einhorn Get His Mojo Back?

In Q1 2019, Greenlight Re reported a net income of $5.9 million vs. a $142m loss in Q1 2018.

Source: Q1 2019 Report

As one would suspect based on my writing above, the $140 million post-tax income improvement had little to do with any underwriting margin gains. In Q1 2019, the reported combined ratio was 117.4% or 19.1 points higher than in Q1 2018, resulting in an underwriting loss of $21.5 million (vs. a $2.5 million gain in Q1 2018). One way to think about this is, with GLRE, you are paying roughly a 6% management fee for access to Mr. Einhorn’s investment prowess, leverage and tax advantages (= net annual underwriting loss run rate/Asset base).

Those investment results went from a -$145 million loss in Q1 2018 to a $32.3 million gain in Q1 2019. Source: Q1 2019 Report

So, in Q1 2019, net investment gains offset losses from the insurance operations. Einhorn’s magic touch was back in Q1 2019. For the first three months of 2019, the net investment return on the company’s investments managed by DME Advisors (excluding investment advisor performance allocation) was 6.2%, vs. -11.8% in Q1 2018. Source: Q1 2019 Report

This trend seems to continue being positive, so far in 2019. Net investment returns are +9.1% YTD through June, despite a $7.5 million investment loss in May and an additional $3.4 million loss in June.

Source: Greenlight Re’s website

Meanwhile, GLRE’s stock price has restarted its previous downward trend.

Source: Yahoo Finance

And Now, What’s Next?

First, readers (and potential investors) have to keep in mind one thing. Greenlight Re is an underperforming reinsurer. David Einhorn is unlikely to make a profit through its insurance operations, particularly since he will have to continue to chase uneconomic reinsurance business for tax reasons. Greenlight Re is just an investment vehicle designed to gather Assets Under Management (the reinsurance premium float) and invest it. One with a rather high net investment management fee represented by the net annual underwriting loss (roughly 6% run rate currently but varies significantly each year).

Greenlight Re, however, should not be confused as another Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B). Warren Buffett became one of the richest people in the world because he both successfully invested 0% interest insurance float, and his primary insurance company, GEICO, continues to write profitable policies.

Second, the stock performance will continue to be mainly associated with Einhorn’s hedge fund performance. So, what you need to do is compare that stock price with published investment returns looking for an anomaly. If David Einhorn succeeds in generating “Alpha” (i.e., an excess of investment returns higher than a benchmark without similar risk), yet the stock doesn’t respond immediately, you may have an opportunity. If, on the other hand, the investment portfolio has returns like it did in 2018, the reinsurer would report losses, and the company’s book value and price will drop accordingly. As shown in the table below, the book value per share mostly follows the same trend (and magnitude) as the net investment return.

Source: Author's calculation (based on Annual reports)

The only exception being 2017, when very high catastrophic insurance losses were too high to be offset by the investment income.

The stock, GLRE, is essentially an amplification of these trends. Since Mr. Einhorn's and, subsequently, his investment vehicles' (include GLRE) reputation surge and swain according to recent investment returns, one could expect investor sentiment regarding GLRE to do likewise. As seen in prior history, investment gains should be amplified in the stock price if they continue to occur for a while, and likewise, intermediate-term losses will be/have been amplified by GLRE price declines. Under the right circumstances, trading these swings could prove quite profitable.

That brings me to the third important point. While GLRE lives and dies by its investment portfolio, don’t completely forget the insurance activities! Yes, Greenlight Re’s strategy is primarily based on Einhorn’s investment performance. Nonetheless, an increase in the losses as it was observed in 2017 (which was one of the costliest years for the overall property and casualty insurance industry) can erase Einhorn’s efforts to generate “Alpha”.

So, What Do We Do, Now?

We wait.

Currently, Greenlight Re is traded at about 0.64 times its book value. That could be a bit of a coiled spring.

Data by YCharts

I would say 0.8 times the book value might be considered a fair price, if and only if, investment returns continue increasing. As the monthly investment return is reported by Greenlight Re, I recommended CFK's community to wait and watch to see if initiating a position appears worthwhile. A string of about 6 months of positive returns which aren’t fully reflected in the stock price would have been our trigger.

Greenlight Re should not be thought of as anything more than a potential short to intermediate term trade. For example, Mr. Market could overreact positively if Greenlight recorded better-than-expected Q2 2019 results, especially if we got lucky and those positive results extended into Q3.

Thus, the plan was the following: (1) waiting for June investment returns; (2) initiate a small long position if the investment return in June was significantly positive; (3) add to it as successive months of positive return are published at Greenlight Re’s investment return site; (4) never forget this investment is nothing more than a potential short-term trade.

Nonetheless, DME Advisors reported an investment loss of 0.6%, which represents an estimated investment loss (net of fees and expenses) to the companies of $3,400,000, for the month of June 2019.

Although GLRE generated a 9.1% YTD investment return, I fear that Q2 2019 underwriting results could be weaker than expected and offset partially the investment gains produced by Einhorn and his team.

I may be wrong. Nonetheless, in the past, I learned some painful and costly lessons and turned my wounds into wisdom. There is one thing I like even less missing a would-be opportunity: losing my money because I believed I was smarter than the crowd. I'm sorry, David, but I'll not jump on board in the near future, but I wish you all the best in your future investment choices.

