RPC, Inc. (RES) CEO Richard Hubbell on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James Landers - VP, Corporate Finance

Richard Hubbell - CEO, President & Director

Ben Palmer - VP, CFO, Treasurer & Corporate Secretary

Bradley Handler - Jefferies

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates

Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thomas Moll - Stephens Inc.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen and Company

Waqar Syed - AltaCorp Capital

George O'Leary - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Connor Lynagh - Morgan Stanley

Charles Minervino - Susquehanna Financial Group

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for RPC Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Financial Earnings Conference Call. Today's call will be hosted by Rick Hubbell, President and CEO; Ben Palmer, Chief Financial Officer. Also present is Jim Landers, Vice President of Corporate Finance. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to advise everyone that this conference is being recorded. Jim will get us started by reading the forward-looking disclaimer.

Thank you, Lisa, and good morning. Before we begin our call today, I want to remind you that in order to talk about our company, we're going to mention a few things that are not historical facts. Some of the statements that we made on this call could be forward-looking in nature and reflect a number of known and unknown risks. I'd like to refer you to our press release issued today along with our 2018 10-K and other public filings that outline those risks, all of which can be found on RPC's website at www.rpc.net.

In today's earnings release and conference call, we'll be referring to EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. RPC uses EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to changes in our capital structure.

We're also required to use EBITDA to report compliance with financial covenants under our revolving credit facility. Our press release issued today and our website contains reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measure to net income, which is the nearest GAAP financial measure. Please review that disclosure if you're interested in seeing how it's calculated. If you've not seen our press release and would like to see one now, please visit our website at www.rpc.net.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Rick Hubbell.

Richard Hubbell

Jim, thank you. This morning, we issued our earnings press release for RPC's second quarter of 2019. RPC's revenues improved compared with the first quarter because of increased customer activity which benefited most of our service lines. However, our results continue to be impacted by intense competition and customer uncertainty regarding the near-term plants. As we began the third quarter, there are indications that drilling and completion activities may decline during the second half of 2019. As a result, we continue to evaluate industry prospects and adjust our operations accordingly.

Our CFO, Ben Palmer, will review our financial results in more detail. After which, I will have a few closing comments.

Ben Palmer

Thank you, Rick. Second quarter revenues decreased to $358.5 million compared to $467.9 million in the prior year. Revenues decreased compared to the prior year primarily due to lower pricing, lower activity levels and an unfavorable materials mix within RPC's pressure pumping service line. Operating profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.4 million compared to $75 million in the second quarter of the prior year. EBITDA for the second quarter was $51.2 million compared to $119.2 million for the same period last year.

For the second quarter of 2019, RPC reported $0.03 diluted earnings per share compared to $0.28 diluted earnings per share in the prior year. Cost of revenues during the second quarter of 2019 was $265.1 million or 73.9% of revenues compared to $312.1 million or 66.7% of revenues during the second quarter of 2018. Cost of revenues decreased due to lower materials and supplies expense, including a change in materials mix as well as lower fuel costs consistent with lower activity levels within RPC's pressure pumping service line.

The cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues increased due to lower revenues, increasingly competitive pricing for our services and labor costs inefficiencies. Selling, general and adventure expenses increased slightly to $43.3 million in the second quarter of this year compared to $42.5 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Depreciation and amortization expense was $42.9 million during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 7% compared to $40.1 million in the prior year.

Technical Services segment revenues for the quarter decreased 24.9% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Operating profit in the second quarter of 2018 was $75.6 million compared to $6.9 million in the current quarter. These decreases were due to lower pricing and lower activity within our pressure pumping service line.

Our Support Services segment revenues for the quarter increased to $20.5 million from $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 due to higher activity levels across all service lines within the segment. On a sequential basis, RPC's second quarter revenues increased 7.1%, again to $358.1 million from $334.7 million in the first quarter. This is due to higher activity levels.

Cost of revenues during the second quarter of 2019 increased by $12.7 million or 5% primarily due to increases in material -- I'm sorry, maintenance and repairs expenses consistent with higher activity levels. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues decreased 1.5 percentage points from 75.4% in the first quarter to 73.9% in the current quarter due to lower materials and supplies expense primarily lower proppant costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased slightly to $43.3 million during the second quarter of this year compared to $45.4 million in the prior quarter. RPC generated an operating profit of $8.4 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.2 million operating loss in the prior quarter.

RPC's EBITDA increased to $40.8 million in the prior quarter to $51.2 million in the current quarter. Our Technical Services segment revenues increased by $23.9 million or 7.6% to $338 million in the second quarter. RPC's Technical Services segment operating profit of $6.9 million compared to a $4.5 million operating loss in the prior quarter.

Support Services segment revenues in the second quarter were $20.5 million, essentially unchanged from the prior quarter. Operating profit was $4 million in the current quarter compared to $3.1 million operating profit in the prior quarter.

RPC's pressure pumping fleet remains at approximately 1,050,000 hydraulic horsepower. During the second quarter, 16 of our pressure pumping fleets manned and generated revenues. As previously announced, 2 pressure pumping fleets are on schedule to be delivered and placed in service by the end of the third quarter. However, we do not expect the number of manned and revenue generating pressure pumping fleets to increase.

Second quarter 2019 capital expenditures were $70 million, and we currently estimate full year capital expenditures to be approximately $260 million or $130 million in the second half of the year. Our updated 2019 capital expenditures was lower than the estimate shared 3 months ago because we canceled 2 tubing unit additions as well as delayed several post-operational location improvements.

At the end of the second quarter, our cash balance was $47.6 million, and we have no outstanding debt.

And with that, I'll now turn it back over to Rick for some closing remarks.

Richard Hubbell

Ben, thank you. Yesterday, our Board of Directors suspended our quarterly cash dividend. RPC is competing in a very challenging operating environment. We remain focused on delivering quality services to our customers and maintaining a conservative balance sheet. In light of the dynamic industry trends, we continue to evaluate our capital investments and position our company to generate adequate returns over the long term. Thank you for joining us this morning on the conference call. And at this time, we'll open up the lines for your questions.

Bradley Handler

I guess just to help us all think maybe my first question is the routine one for Jim. Could you share in the percentage of revenues coming from the product line in the way that you do?

James Landers

Yes, Brad, absolutely. So what I'm about to give you is percentages of second quarter consolidated RPC revenues for our largest service lines. So for the second quarter ended June 30, pressure pumping was 47.4% of revenue. Thru Tubing Solutions was 31.5% of revenue. Coiled tubing was 5.8% of revenue. Rental tools, which is our Support Services segment, was 3.9% of consolidated revenues. Nitrogen was 3.4% of revenues.

Bradley Handler

Great. Sort of think through that a little bit. I guess, first, maybe I'll start with just second quarter maybe a little bit more color from you guys. Should we think that your experience in the second quarter reflects -- when you talk about customer uncertainty, how much you get reflects customer budget management as well? We've got different ways saying the same thing or are we dealing with a different dynamic when you talk about customer uncertainty?

James Landers

Brad, this is Jim. Just anecdotally, we know of customers or we know of -- job delays or various things like that, we do believe that customers are managing their budgets more closely. I wouldn't say on a month-to-month basis because the projects just don't work that way. But certainly as we approach midyear, there may have been some people in light of commodity price or oil prices in the low 50s rather in the low 60s who were slowing down a bit to manage their budgets. So we do think that maybe some activity that being robust.

Bradley Handler

Okay. That's fine. I mean if the predominant role, which is the -- what visibility are your customers giving you about the second half? I mean obviously are talking about risk of declines. I supposed you're getting pretty clear signals from some of them that they intend to -- they had a program in place, they intent to now slow walk that or they intend to double up until robust commodity environment? Again, a little bit of color on your customers what you're telling would be helpful.

Ben Palmer

Brad, this is Ben. Appropriate question. I think some of that are our customers again, uncertain. I think they are being cautious. They don't necessarily -- there are interested in us and our competitors jobs and they're evaluating what the cost completing the wells and try to make decisions by moving forward or not. So we don't really get typically of a whole lot of guidance from them in terms of specifically what they're doing with their budget so think our comments are more broader and reading the leads and reading that oppressed about what companies are trying to do in our focus on key free cash flow and they're not in a rush to try to spend their budgets and they're just being cautious and slower to make decisions, and those types of responses by them or just creating in our minds uncertainty about the level of activity that we can expect and so the remaining cost is therefore we remain cautious.

Praveen Narra

I guess as we think about the second half and seeing customers slow down, can you talk about your willingness to stack equipment? Or how you guys think about adjusting the stack crude count as we go through the quarter? Is it as activity falls will stack equipment? Or is there someone interest in holding onto additional equipment for potential recovery in 2020?

James Landers

Praveen, this is Jim. I think we signal that we are looking at cost reductions and rightsizing the business to do what we need to do if that's appropriate. Right now, what we're doing in pressure pumping specifically is really evaluating the equipment and fleet configuration. That is probably more overriding concern than thinking about stacking additional fleets at this point, which I guess is another way of saying we aren't sure at this point but we are really assessing condition of our equipment and doing the right place and the right configuration for the new equipment that we have coming near term in third quarter. So that's probably more our focus right now than anything we can tell you about additional fleet stacking.

Ben Palmer

I'm sorry, Praveen, this is Ben. Let me just add a little bit. Obviously, we're pleased that we have improved results in the first quarter and second quarter so that signals on some progress on our part. As Jim indicated, we're sitting back assessing the environment, competitive environment and customers and what they are signaling or seem to be singling and what everybody is saying. So as Jim indicated, we're looking at our equipment fleet. Again, what is it that we want to have available to us, what makes sense to have available in terms of band fleets. And in my remarks, I indicated that despite the fact that we do have some newer highly capable equipment coming in that we don't expect at this point in time given our assessment of the next 2 or more or at least the next couple of quarters that we're not necessarily going to be stacking up additional crudes just because we have that new equipment. We think in a current environment rethinking as we always believe we try to be prudent, and we're making some assessments about the number of fleets that should be manned in the current environment and again ran the business. We're going to continue to compete in the business, and there are just a lot of dynamics going on in our industry right now and so we're undertaking a process to try to decide where we should be positioned for at least the next couple of quarters, and we're going through that process now.

Praveen Narra

Great. That's very helpful. I know it's early to think about 2020 and this is something you're likely going to the process of. But as you think about that in the context of capital spending, obviously you guys demonstrated a lot of flexibility in prior years of being able to flex the capital spending budget. But how do we think of it in the context of upgrading equipment like you're doing this year? And into what capital spending could be next year? And then also how do electric fleets play to that decision making process?

Ben Palmer

This is Ben. So, yes, so relative to 2020, we talked before that if we believe that longer term as the industry allows us that we will plan to continuously, not necessarily yearly, that we will continuously evaluate and look to upgrade the fleet. At this point in time, given the part that we've got these new 2 fleets coming on board in 2020, the chances are unless things improve, we won't be adding any capacity for pressure pumping in 2020. If conditions improve and we see that we have opportunities, we'll have the flexibility to add capacity. But at this point, we don't expect to add any. As it relates to electric fleets, it's something that we are, as many people are, we're studying it. We are talking to vendors. We're talking to customers.

Everybody wants to learn about it, try to understand what opportunities are but also what the answer to these are and what the complexities are. From our perspective, there's still around unknowns about it and uncertainties and so it's not something we're planning to rush into but we are open to opportunities if they present themselves in working with customers or otherwise, but it is unlikely that we will go out on a spec basis, highly unlikely that we will go on a spec basis and add an electric fleet without some very real and specific financial incentives and guarantees and so forth.

And I don't see that forthcoming but it's something that we're, again, open to talking to customers about vendors. And we want to learn about it. We think it clearly has seems to have some attractive aspects to it but it's something that I'm not, -- it's not clear to me where everybody's been able to figure out what the right configuration is both from design perspective and from an operational perspective and then how that translates into relationships with customers and pricing and pricing differentials between conventional equipment and the new technology. So there's just still a lot of decisions to be made there. I think a lot of research to be conducted then we don't expect to be on the leading edge of that.

Chase Mulvehill

I guess kind of come back to the 3Q outlook here. It seems like you don't have a ton of disability. But maybe can you talk about, I guess how many manned fleets do you have today? It sounds like you're going through the process of trying to understand in the back half, how many are going to have? But kind of started there and then maybe if you drop some fleets, is it fair to assume that revenue would be down in 3Q? And then maybe what about profitability? Could you drop some less profitable fleets and get profitability up if revenues down?

James Landers

Chase, this is Jim. 16 fleets manned and operating right now. I cannot tell you how many fleets we will have manned and operating on September 30t. If we do idling more fleets, there will be fleets that are inefficient to labor cost inefficiencies and there's certainly a scenario where a low utilized fleet today, which is idled, would actually improve the bottom line over the revenue decline. And those are the kind of metrics we're looking at and solving for right now. We do see indications of weakness in the third quarter but we just cannot tell you how many fleets we think will have active as the -- on September 30.

Ben Palmer

Chase, this is Ben. That's a part of adjustments to be made but we think there's potentially the opportunity to adjust the number of fleets and maybe have revenue increase right now. There's just a lot of dynamics we're working hard to as we talked about before trying to get more the right customer relationships. There certainly is the potential to have improvements in revenue and declining costs. So we try to find, as Jim said, solve for or try to assess or try to make adjustments about what appropriate number, say appropriate number, that we feel we should move into the latter half with. That's a little more color that.

Let me say in terms of the I said earlier we don't expect to be on the leading edge. We expect to be out they're trying to understand what potential benefits and operational opportunities and challenges are we're going to be the leading edge of that. We expect we're going to be the leading edge of spending new capital on electric fleet.

Chase Mulvehill

I think that's the right decision, too. There's a lot of unknown out there right now to deploy that capital and not really have some certainty about where things are going to go across the industry. It makes a lot of sense. So I guess a quick follow-up, when I think about 2Q margins, revenue came in stronger. You had 16 fleets rather than kind of 17 fleets that you had maybe anticipated. So it feels like utilization across the fleet was better than at least what we felt but margins came in softer. So maybe kind of help frame that the margin in 2Q kind of what happened there. I mean, was it more pricing? Was there a fleet or two that really struggled from an operational standpoint? Kind of just help us understand the margin profile in 2Q.

James Landers

Chase, it's Jim. Just a couple of things to point out. Pricing in pressure pumping was relatively stable. It might have declined a little bit but pricing was stable in second quarter. Utilization was -- we certainly would have liked it to be better but utilization did improve. The materials mix impacted us a bit, more of our customers brought their own sand and we continue to be pumping some sand and that is because proppants our largest customers also our largest revenue line item and to the extent that there is a markup, that would have impacted margins a bit, not knowing exactly what your model had in it but that is a possibility as well.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. I'll ask one more real quick one should be pretty quick. So dividend, a couple of questions on the dividend. You kind of maybe down to your minimum cash levels. So how do you think about the dividend and the potential kind of pay that with debt?

Ben Palmer

We have suspended the dividend for the time being. We've done that historically that back in '15 and '16. So that is suspended at this point. So it's a quarter-to-quarter decision and that's where we are.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Tommy Moll with Stephens Inc.

Thomas Moll

It's certainly understandable given the limited visibility if you want to throughout a bogey for 3Q but I just want to ask anyway. Are you willing to say on revenue and/or EBITDA flat or up or down sequentially for 3Q? Best guess.

Richard Hubbell

We don't provide guidance and we're not -- so we will here either.

Thomas Moll

Okay. In terms of capital allocation, if the macro remains challenged through the second half of the year, you've suspended dividend, reduced the CapEx budget. As we go forward, would you continue to solve for avoiding needing to tap the revolver as we get into the third and fourth quarter potentially with additional CapEx reductions or potentially operational adjustments to your operational strategy, how many fleets you're running, et cetera? Or would there be some willingness on the short-term basis anyway that to tap the revolver?

Ben Palmer

Tapping the revolver is not absolutely taboo but it's certainly, it's a good metric for us. It's a good target for us to shoot for. Our intention is not to have to use the revolver. We're trying to make the right judgments and business decisions and that's again as I said not the primary driver. It's a good indicator of where we are and how we're doing, so it's our intention to try to manage that and not having to use it. But I guess that's the primary point. It's not to have therefore and use it if we need it. But we clearly don't want to manage the business to say it really does matter where we use it and were the debt is growing. It's really something we want to maintain the level of conservatism that we've had over many years and so we hope to avoid having to use it.

Marc Bianchi

I guess just wanted to start with the commentary you had about the second half here, and it sounds like from the way you phrased it that you're anticipating some declines but maybe you haven't seen it yet thus far in the quarter. Is that a fair characterization of what you guys see?

James Landers

Mark, this is Jim. It's really hard to call it weak. We're three weeks into July. So we haven't closed the books of July yet and it goes without saying. We just know from our operational views that customers have talked about slowing down in the second half of the year. They talk about budgets. Continuing frac fleet deficiency does not help the situation. So that is our view of the world right now that the second half of the year will slow down for us, which is that we just don't have a lot of information.

Ben Palmer

I think one thing, -- this is Ben, what will comment on. I guess our assumption is in terms of our planning is, is that fourth quarter again will be weaker than we would like it to be just because that's the way it's -- that's what happened in the last 2 years. So we have that is our backdrop on what we should be doing now given that there is an expectation that the fourth quarter will be less activity than we might experience in the first, second and third quarters. So that is part of our planning assumption at this point.

Marc Bianchi

Right, right. Okay. And these two fleets that are coming out here towards the end of the third quarter. All of the same, it sounds like they're going to be replacing 2 of the 16 fleets you have right now. Presumably these are fleets that customers are really looking forward to working with. Would you anticipate that those have a positive impact to your overall EBITDA once those come in, all else the same?

James Landers

Yes, Mark, absolutely. Everything is equal. Demand would be higher. The footprint of this new equipment is smaller yet it requires fewer people. It's more efficient. So maintenance downtime or maintenance expense and associated downtime would be lower. So yes, all else equal, that would be an offset to the potential revenue declines that come from customer activities slowdown.

Marc Bianchi

Got it. And then just one more on the capital allocation for 2020. I know, Ben, you mentioned that you would be adding any pressure pumping capacity 2020 assuming things still look kind of depressed. But my understanding was these two fleets that you're adding here that we're just talking about are more replacement than new capacity. I just want to make sure we got our vocabulary kind of on the same page. When you say no new capacity, does that mean that, for example, these two fleets that we're talking about, you wouldn't be adding another two like that in 2020?

Ben Palmer

Yes. At this point in time, we will not be adding any new equipment.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. So then fair to think about the second half run rate in CapEx kind of 2020 could look like as a starting point?

Ben Palmer

No, no. Second half of '19 reflects the arrival of the equipment that we're just speaking to. So full year, $260 million is what we're looking at for 2019, but that includes again some coil tubing. That includes several -- some growth CapEx. And at this point, we're not really anticipating very little growth CapEx for 2020. And growth or replacement we're expecting very little other than we're not expecting to spend CapEx or anything other than maintenance CapEx for next year. So we're not expecting to order new equipment, new -- to add to the fleets.

Marc Bianchi

Right. So if I've got kind of looking at my numbers right here, I mean. Is it fair to think about that maintenance number is below $150 million?

Ben Palmer

That's a reasonable assumption.

I guess if we can talk about how are the other nonpressure pumping business progressing, particularly the coil tubing business, that will be helpful.

James Landers

Brett, this is Jim. Happy to -- it was a decent quarter. I think for most of our other businesses, thru tubing continues to benefit from some of its new products and some of its innovative technologies. It's sequentially revenue was flattish but it's a good performer for us. Coil tubing, we're upgrading the fleets. So we need to work on that a little bit but it did improve sequentially. Our service line improved. Rental tools was flat. I mean all this is kind of transparent to you at this point. So the other businesses are kind of performing well actually better than the rig count but kind of completion activity and everything else. So it's a relatively flat environment sequentially. And of course, pressure pumping revenues did improve. We're talking about the dynamics related to that.

Unidentified Analyst

So I as you guys think about drilling and completions activity declining in second half, is that fairly of thinking for the rest of the non-pressure pumping business as well?

James Landers

Probably. Those that are exposed to completion and on the drilling, too. So, yes, yes. Although some of the businesses have improvements for various other reasons. So it's kind of hard to tell. We think the real exposure to a decline in completion activities will be pressure pumping.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I understand we don't have any visibility into the third quarter, fourth quarter. But just I think about what was your early thoughts on 2020 in U.S. activity would be? Would you give a guess?

James Landers

Tell us the price of oil and I will tell you what activity will look like. I'm sorry, I don't mean to be flipping about it. It will be just ingenious to tell you that we know what 2020 looks like but we're not sure what third quarter of 2019 is.

Ben Palmer

Well, again, from a planning assumption standpoint, we're planning on our assumption is not that activity levels next year will be picking up to any significant group. So we're not counting on it but we don't have any better information and anybody else does with respect to, as Jim said, commodity prices and customer budgets and all those things. So we're not planning on it to improve. We're not going to be positioning the company for growth next year. We're going to be deciding what's the appropriate position for the company given the current environment that the payer to make adjustments hopefully upward adjustments to capture upward benefits and activity levels when that does occur.

Unidentified Analyst

Come to given visibility, I guess what I was going with that is that say if we activity in second half is flat -- flattish from here on and maybe 2020 is flattish. Just like what steps are needed to be taken to improve profitability either in broader fleet basis in pressure pumping? And what are the thing that you need to think about in terms of corporate structure?

Ben Palmer

Well, the dynamics the same things that we've been trying to work on is get the right mix of customers, the customers have higher and more consistent revenue. That's what we are still striving for. If we're able to -- and then the question becomes was the appropriate level of staffing to execute with those customers. So that's still the measure, the approach that we are trying to take and we're hopeful we've made some progress and we hope to make additional progress in that regard and we'll take those successes and that change in our profile will take that into account, make decision about what the right operational platform that we need to be able to provide quality services to those customers. So that's what we'll react as to what, and that is our opportunity at this point is to increase the number of customers to get us that more consistent work that can generate more predictable results and better cash flows and returns and so forth over time. But we're going to remain disciplined with our CapEx and we'll remain disciplined with our returns criteria as it relates to any new investments and how we try to, again, manage the business and staff business and that sort of thing.

Waqar Syed

You have assets on a monthly basis in the U.S. Is that weakness that you're mentioning about the second half, is this in all bases or is it more heavily weighted towards the Haynesville and MidCon you have and some full year versus the Permian and DJ and the Bakken?

James Landers

We are seeing some weakness probably in the MidCon. You mentioned the DJ. We actually don't have extensive operations there. The Permian is probably a bit stronger relatively than some of the other basins and that maybe about the best -- will probably some maintenance in the Bakken also in some areas.

Waqar Syed

How about the Haynesville? Do you have some [indiscernible] there as well?

James Landers

We do, we do. And that the Haynesville itself is not that strong because the completion requirement to current price of natural gas, we just don't work there in the current valley, which is fine, I guess, probably weaker, again weaker than the Permian.

Waqar Syed

Okay. Fair enough. Now I also saw your days receivables went up. Could you comment on what's going on there with your customers? And secondly, what was the working capital outflow in the quarter? And how do you expect that to change in the coming quarters?

James Landers

Could you repeat the first part of that question -- yes, something went up.

Waqar Syed

Days receivables. The payments going from your customers.

Ben Palmer

Maybe slightly. There are no particular concerns there at this point in time. I think it's normal ebbs and flows. We're comfortable with the quality of our credits. You asked about going forward actually development activity levels. We're not expecting terms to continue to extend our there to be any significant changes in the dynamics of our working capital and will respond what business activity levels are for the most part.

Waqar Syed

And what was the working capital change in the second quarter? Cash inflow or outflow?

James Landers

We haven't published our Q yet.

Ben Palmer

[Indiscernible] based on the balance sheet.

James Landers

Yes.

Waqar Syed

That's okay. I just wanted to see what impact does it have on the cash flow table working capital changes.

Ben Palmer

Again, a lot of people talk about number on the call. I apologize.

Waqar Syed

That's fine. And then just a final question. In terms of word. Are you saying that now flattening out? Are you seeing still pickup? And in terms of your zipper fracs, what percentage of your fleet was running zipper frac?

James Landers

It's Jim again. Our zipper frac and 24-hour percentages state fairly consistent over the recent quarters about between 60% and 65% of our work in the second quarter was zipper frac versus traditional. Service intensity seems to be leveling out at this point. There's not a real change one way or the other regarding if we're talking about sand, proppant first stage and that's sort of things, it's leveling out at this point.

Waqar Syed

And then maybe just one last question. As you add these two fleets, they will have a fourth quarter impact. Is that correct? Not in third quarter?

Ben Palmer

Yes, minimal impact in the third quarter. It will be more fourth quarter which again expecting it to be difficult environment. So uncertain about what the contribution to be but we do, all things equal, we expect it will be working some in the fourth quarter and position very well when hopefully one picks up a bit in early 2020 compared to fourth quarter.

George O'Leary

So just trying to think about the cadence of activity in the second quarter given you guys have a close the book in July, just think about how they be July might have started off. Could maybe describe that just utilization, the stages, the hours pumped however you guys and think about it, days worked in April versus June for your fleets? Any color there or even just directionally have activity throughout the quarter would be the helpful, again just a frame the thought process of the market might start out?

James Landers

George, we get into trouble every time we talk about granular detail. No pun -- actually there was a pun intended. So we're not going to talk about weeks or that sort of thing. During the quarter, we can say that the end of the quarter was a bit stronger than the beginning. But let's not go down a rabbit hole about how much stronger or percentage has been things like that. We publish our second quarter financial results would just have to stand as they are. Sorry.

George O'Leary

That's okay. And then from the third quarter perspective, just the 2 fleet deliveries, could you frame the CapEx spend in the back of Q3 going to be the heaviest quarter from a CapEx perspective?

Ben Palmer

Slightly heavier.

James Landers

Yes.

Just a question actually about the coil business. I think you mentioned that it was actually tracking pretty well but the CapEx cut is coming primarily from canceling two coil quarter orders. Has there been any deterioration in pricing there? Or is this mostly just CapEx discipline driven?

Ben Palmer

I think more the latter. We're pleased with the progress so far with the new units that we bought in and getting into the fleet, enough speed and establishing good customer relationships. So we feel that can be a nice contributed going forward. It's the environment allows it. Pricing certainly is very competitive. It remains competitive in all segments of our industry, of course. But I would say that there's been near term discernible changes in pricing. Some of that is this new technology that we brought on board. It's very similar but different than what we had in the past. So we're still sort of in a discovery mode as well so we can't really compare it last year to this year. But we think there are some reasonable opportunities for us, and I'm happy that we have them in our fleet now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then my follow-up just a follow-up on Waqar's question. Based on scale, is important issue for profitability and frac at least in our view. As you focus on cost efficiency, are you making and the or evaluating where you might need to exit any of these bases going forward?

Ben Palmer

We're always looking at what our operational platform looks like. The question about operational efficiencies with scale. We're seeing with the mix of our business with materials, the more customers provide materials, that scale, from a logistics standpoint becomes all things equal less important. It really gets down to quality equipment and delivery quality service. Scale can have some benefits but I think we evaluate and certainly -- we evaluate our reserve service line location by location so we'll continue to monitor that performance and make what we believe are appropriate adjustments. So we're willing to do that. We're looking very hard and looking at the dynamics and the changes in the industry and how our customers are changing and so forth. And so as we opened up our comments, we're taking a hard look at businesses. Given the current environment and the fact we're just during that time of the year, we're starting up our planning process also get them to go so let's see.

Connor Lynagh

I think we've covered a fair bit here so I'll just create one here. The choppiness that you're seeing in the customer base that's driving the expectations of the downturn activity, is there any clear trend between privates, smaller company, larger companies? Is there anything points you on that front that's driving the outlook that?

James Landers

Connor, this is Jim. Not that really. You could argue it probably over a couple of different ways. Public companies maybe under more scrutiny on the budgets. Private companies may or may not have great financing. We certainly understand the question. We understand that it's an important one, but there's nothing discernible for us that's really clear enough to talk about.

Connor Lynagh

Okay. Fair enough. Actually one more. The margin certainly it sounds like you've got a fair bit of inefficiency right now. If we think about what things could look like next year, activity is flattish to this year. How much of an impact with the increase in some of the underperforming fleet staffing or some like that? How big of a lever is addressing the labor efficiency?

James Landers

Connor, that is the biggest lever we can pull at this point, and we just haven't done the work to come up with. I mean, we -- it would certainly improve our Technical Services margins by a number of basis points and the revenue would be lower. You try to get a number and share right now. It's a question --

Operator

I was thinking about the -- some on this thing but if just looking at the third quarter again. In coil, you're still getting 2 units -- the contribution from 2 new units as well as upgraded units in the third quarter. A reasonable chance demand is there that revenues are up nicely in coil, perhaps revenues could have it in coil tubing? It seems to have it dynamic sometime. I know it's obviously affected by the macro. But I guess what I'm getting at is, and wondering if there's a chance that pumping is down but others offset it and so revenues are more flat. In that case, may this -- it's a question ultimately on margin mix, but good margins, if revenues are flat, good margins up? And they naturally arise and naturally fall because of that mix?

James Landers

Brad, then mixed shift that you're outlining for third quarter would probably have -- would probably give upward biased to margins. Other things equal, that's our caveat. The idea that you're bringing up are valid. During more coil tubing unit coming Thru Tubing Solutions doing well. So we could very easily see a muted sequential decline in revenues. We're not saying that third quarter is necessarily doing but it's just tough to come back to the lack of activity that we can have right now.

Bradley Handler

Sure, that's fair. Okay. I appreciate you sort of validate and thinking of it. And then I guess just one more for me. It's probably again just to understand the mindset. So if we think about your choice for your consideration in terms of investing in new fracking equipment, a lot of it is a dependent on the market because it's all the efficiency that you described and answer to an earlier question. But I suppose the problem is the top line still if you just can't get comfortable with the utilization being adequate to realize those savings than the spreadsheet, if you will, returns fall apart. Is that kind of where you're sitting right now with the choice to continue to refresh your fleet?

James Landers

There might be two parts for this, Brad. One is just the natural refreshing of our pressure pumping fleet. The work continues to be very hard on the equipment. It doesn't care how much money it earns for you. The work is still hard on it, and we are dedicated to be in the pressure pumping business. We also have the capital strength to replace equipment on that when that comes up. So we certainly want to be mindful of capital allocation and our own balance sheet and various other things. But in general, if the market is decent, we will certainly replace our pressure pumping equipment. There's another to which relates to electric frac fleets. We've been looking at them for a long time and talking to customers about it, but they cost a lot more. And in the current environment, if we can't keep the economics that we bring by investing 40% more in the frac fleet and can't have some reasonable assurance of that, then we're going to let somebody else make that investment and figure out how that works. So I hope I'm responding to your question but I think about those two ways.

Ben Palmer

I think, and again and this is Ben, I think you're right. New equipment was higher capability and so forth. It's a net positive, but the decisions are driven to expectations several -- a few years of performance in terms of payback. So a little more clarity about the competitive environment in the market and our competitors. We know many of our competitors are really, really struggling and what's going to happen to them and how many have -- how many more going to have a lot of business and restructure and how are they going to come back into market. Just like our customers are being much more focused on free cash flow. We always have been. We generated -- we've always been focused on returns to shareholders and buybacks and dividends and trying to be prudent with our capital investments and in our balance sheet and minimizing our debt and all those sorts of things. So we're not we are focused on those things. We are focused on trying to grow the fleet. Much of our fleet is capable of doing the type of work that we're looking to perform.

Some of it is less than ideal so we're looking at assessing that fleet and perhaps making some adjustments to it. Whatever adjustments we do at this point won't affect what our capacity or activity levels that recent quarters because we've had essentially been stacked, not manned, not working. So that's going to be some natural we think about fleet needs to look like. And then we can move forward from there make decisions about what you think what environment is today, what environments going to be and assess our investments in light of whatever stacks are. And right now, the facts are, for us is that there's not an opportunity in the near term. It's too uncertain to be putting out additional capital for expansion of our fleet. That's our assessment at this point in time and what we would expect for 2020 but we'll see us coming quarters unfold.

Unidentified Analyst

On the last call, you guys mentioned in the pool to augment free cash generation. Could you speak to those and if there's other sort of remained an option?

Ben Palmer

I think the levers that we heard last quarter probably were personnel. We have improved performance in first quarter and second quarter, all things being equal, we're pleased with that but those are still we're talking about those early those the primary letters is going to be on a number of manned fleets and our costs in general. So those are the letters. It will be our -- primarily our labor cost.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And last 1 for me, if you guys increase your stock repurchases in their past quarter, can you speak to your strategy is that in the quarter? Are you guys likely to increase your share buybacks before getting the dividend?

Ben Palmer

That's a decision that the Board makes based on our recommendation and the current environment given that spent dividend and that sort of thing, there's a lot of dynamics that go into that. Reasonable question but obviously the buybacks, there's more flexibility in terms of the timing with which you can make those decisions as opposed to the good dividend. And obviously gets the board meeting and that has some specific time frame on it. So that's just to say that maybe it's more likely that we will do more share repurchases before the dividend was put back in the place without making timing of our visibility and decisions relative to when the board meetings occur and those decisions can be done.

Operator

I know much is covered. I just want to get a little bit more color on what you're thinking on pricing in pressure pumping for the remainder of the year. Just kind to thinking about the fact the second half of last year when activity started to kind of rollover, the pricing attack that happened. And I guess this year, you're looking for some weaker activity as well but obviously coming off of a different pricing point that you would have been last year but also offsetting that you have a bunch of equipment in the industry stack. So just kind of trying to get your mindset, what you guys are thinking as far as do you think pricing will take a leg down with that activity slowdown? Or do you think it's more of a -- there's not much left to give?

James Landers

Chuck, this is Jim. More of the latter. We certainly can see activity decline in the second half of the year, but I don't think we're going to give up -- give up any more pricing. As you kind of pointed out, I think we certainly all know, we and our peers have been stacking fleets this year rather than working at suboptimal pricing which burns out the equipment, et cetera. So I think there will always be the marginal competitor who's willing to price 10% or 20% lower than everyone else, but that group is probably getting smaller and fleets that have been sidelined at this point certainly speak to a little more discipline than we'd seen in the past cycle.

Ben Palmer

And I'll add, this is Ben, I'll add that the pricing dynamic to those in that is activity that are going to be able to get sustained. So pricing in and of itself is a piece of it's good to talk about it in that single dimension but it's really have several dimensions. And so when you price the work, it's not always clear what exactly much volume you're going to get so it's hard to compare 1 pricing sometimes to another. So we are still striving to try to improve our utilization. We're not striving at this point to get more business by lowering pricing. We're trying to be successful at meeting work appropriate levels of pricing and get the volumes up to where can improve our results. And hopefully, as Jim alluded to, hopefully the industry is getting just like everybody, just like our customers are becoming more disciplined and we need to all reach that point and supply and demand and so forth that we all can get back to a period of reasonable returns.

Charles Minervino

And just 1 other question separately. We have seen a transaction space in frac, in pressure pumping. I just want to get your thoughts on -- it sounds like there are some companies out there that are looking to exit the pressure pumping businesses. Maybe there's other companies that are looking to expand and find the scale benefits. Just wanted to know your thoughts on kind of how the industry is going to kind of progress over the next 6 months. Do you anticipate seeing more transactions in the consolidation of the industry? Or do you think it's going to be hard for companies that want someone to write them a check to get paid for some of those assets?

Ben Palmer

This is Ben. I feel that in the current environment, it will be difficult to value that companies that maybe not want to exit, like I said we want to check with, that sort of thing. We've always viewed that scale can be measured, just talk about the scale can be beneficial but we have various geographic, disbursed geographic exposure to the market. So we have pretty good to that. We don't need -- we ourselves will not need to require somebody to get exposure to another basin. So that would benefit us and the whole thing will equipment configuration and age and capability and all that, those situations are quite complex. And normally somebody who is again wanting to exit the business, having their equipment properly maintained is challenged. So there's a lot of discussion about combination taking place and it could be beneficial. And if it is beneficial, I would love for it to continue. It's not something that we're going to be likely -- it's unlikely that we would actively pursue and try a better to add additional pressure pumping capacity or resources to our company.

Marc Bianchi

I guess I just want to speak somewhat philosophically around your business and kind of the outlook over the next number of quarters. If we think the third quarter activity declines, your revenue declines along with that and maybe the second half of this year is perhaps a bottom in U.S. activity. It sounds like whatever the margin leverage is on that, if we put 40% decrementals or something on the top line decline of maybe mid-single digits, we can get you to mid-40s EBITDA per quarter. It sounds like maybe there's more crosscutting opportunity that could occur, maybe pricing for competition or competitive pricing as waning as you mentioned earlier. Could we perhaps hear your EBITDA bottoming in that $45 million to $55 million range the back half of this year? And that's kind of where things settle out assuming the market doesn't change a whole lot? Or are there are the puts and takes if you think you would add to that?

James Landers

Mark, that's a reasonable view but we are definitely not trying to get give guidance on what third quarter is going to be like. And if you look at our fourth quarter and our peers' fourth quarter over the past several years, they we're pronounced slowdowns. So I would not enter in sort of guess as to what fourth quarter EBITDA might look like under real any kind of scenario, so.

Marc Bianchi

Yes. Yes. I guess what I was trying to grow and that is if we think something in that range in the 40s is a perhaps a low on a run rate basis as go into 2020. Ben mentioned earlier kind of $150 million or less of CapEx. Yes, you don't have any interest expense. Your taxes will be minimal. So it seems like you could be perhaps cash generative in that scenario on a sustainable basis. Do you think that's the right way to think about it? Or am I missing anything?

James Landers

No, that's a fair view and something that we would really want to manage to careful [indiscernible]

Operator

James Landers

Thank you, Lisa. Thank you, and thanks to everybody for spending the last hour and 10 minutes with us. We'll be seeing a lot of you soon. We hope everyone has a good day. Thanks.

