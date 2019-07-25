New Residential: Both The 13% Dividend Common Stock And The 7.5% Preferred Are Buys

As the spread between long-term rates and short-term rates expands, mREITs benefit from the larger spread and are able to borrow at lower rates.

mREITs are hampered by a flattening yield curve, but with the Fed inclined to lower its Fed Funds rate, we could see a reversal - a steepening of the yield curve.

Last month I wrote a strategy piece on ideas for an inverted yield curve. The idea was that when the yield curve inverts - that is, short rates are higher than long rates - eventually, that relationship reverses. So while yield curve flattening is a headwind for certain types of securities - yield curve steepening is a tailwind. It's still too early to see if some of those ideas will play out, but one of them was mREITs. In the article, we highlighted the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM). In this article, however, we offer one specific mREIT which we find appealing.

Mortgage REITs (also known as mREITS) are a unique investment class that provides financing for income-producing real estate by purchasing or originating mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and earning income from the interest on these investments. They typically use common and preferred equity, repurchase agreements, structured financing, convertible and long-term debt and other credit facilities to finance the purchase of these assets.

Their goal is to earn revenues from the net interest margin (NIM), or the spreads between interest income on their mortgage assets and their funding costs. mREITs offer relatively high dividends to investors while providing liquidity and credit to the home mortgage markets. As per Ibisworld, over the last five years mREITS have grown by leaps and bounds on the back of inflows from institutional investors, a low interest rate environment driving a search for yield, and rising demand for housing.

Source: Nareit

Mortgage REITs benefit from lower short-term interest rates and higher long-term interest rates. In other words, a steep yield curve. They acquire mortgages with long maturities such as 15-20 years and finance these purchase with short-term debt instruments (which have a lower interest rate) and make money from the spread (difference) between long-term and short-term rates. Because these spreads vary and are usually narrow, mREITs enhance their returns by using a high level of leverage to maximize returns. To illustrate this in an example, mREITs would typically acquire a 30-year mortgage that pays a 4% interest rate, financed at a short-term interest rate of 2%. The difference between short-term interest rates (cost of fund) and long-term interest rates, i.e. 4% minus 2%, is the spread or profit. If we stop there, and I assume that there are additional operational costs, it doesn’t leave much flowing to the bottom line – hence the use of leverage so that 2% spread can be multiplied, oftentimes up to 10X or more.

Mortgage REITs and Yield Curve

The yield curve describes the interest rates of a similar debt contract over time based on their maturity and is usually referring to the yields on US Treasuries of varying maturities. In a healthy economy, short-term bonds of say 1 -3 months have a lower interest rate compared to bonds with 20 - 30 year maturity due to the risks associated with long term contracts – and which is often called the Term Premium. But of late, long-term yields have been tapering down (due to lower inflation expectation, etc.), resulting in the yield curve flattening/inversion (raising concerns regarding overall economic strength). The flattening/inversion of the yield curve is likely to negatively impact spreads, from which mREITs generate revenues, thus resulting in lower profits and dividend cuts. As can be seen from the image below, the U.S. three-month bond yield sits below the U.S. 10-year bond yield and the spread between the U.S. two-year bond yield and U.S. 10-year bond yield has reduced.

Source: Investing.com

Lately, the US Federal Reserve has indicated a rate cut but it remains concerned about the slowdown in global growth, low inflation (falling short of Fed’s 2% target) and the tariff/trade war implications. The latest commentary coming from the Fed indicates a dovish stance with respect to interest rate trajectory, which would lead to a steepening of the yield curve, as short-term rates decline more than long-term rates – which is beneficial to the future profitability of mREITs.

Trade war impact on yields

President Donald Trump has been vocal regarding the trade war against countries such as China and Mexico. Trade/tariff wars can have a major impact on the economic growth of the United States. President Trump already has increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports from 10% to 25% and further threatened to impose tariffs on the remaining $325 billion of imports, at 10%-25%. Estimates suggest that the trade war with China is likely to impact U.S. GDP growth by -0.4% over two years and increase U.S. inflation by about 0.2-0.4% over that period. Further, President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican imports as well although that seems to have been resolved – at least for now.

This type of uncertainty leads to panic in the equity markets although the latest performance of the stock market, which recently hit new all-time highs, belies some of these underlying concerns and risks. However, US consumer financial health is robust and the economy is still witnessing growth in jobs and wages. Unemployment rates have touched a 49-year low and an improving economy typically improves the value of housing and reduces delinquency rates on residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and RMBS which directly benefits mortgage REITs. Additionally, strong and stable housing fundamentals provide an opportunity for more originations and acquisition of assets. With the recent decline in rates and the likelihood of Fed rate cuts later this month, we might see renewed traction in housing – at least in the short term – and we see opportunities for us as investors within the mortgage REIT space.

Source: Investor Presentation 1Q 2019

NRZ has a portfolio diversified enough to withstand interest rate volatility

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) has a diversified portfolio invested Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR), servicer advances, residential securities and call rights, residential and consumer loans. As of Q1 2019, the company had 53% exposure towards mortgage servicing rights and servicer advances, followed by a 33% exposure toward residential securities and call rights, 12% toward residential loans and the remaining ~2% with consumer loans. As of March 31, 2019, total assets and net equity stood at $33.4 billion and $6.6 billion, respectively.

Source: Investor Presentation 1Q 2019

NRZ’s diversified portfolio delivers high returns - Mortgage servicing rights 12-18%, servicer advances 15-25%, Residential securities and call rights 12-20%, and residential and consumer loans ~15%. NRZ maintains a proactive approach to volatility management in different interest rate environments, so that the aforementioned returns are maintained. The company’s overall interest rate exposure is Neutral, with investment portfolio designed to perform well in either rising or falling interest rate environments.

Source: 10-Q from March 31, 2019

MSRs - which constitute the majority portfolio - typically do well in rising interest rate environments as refinancing goes down and prepayments drop. Until recently, interest rates in the U.S. have been on the rise, resulting in low refinancing rates. With the Fed now indicating a possible rate cut in July, we estimate a cap on the value appreciation of MSRs. To offset the decline in MSR business (if any), however, the company will rely on a strong securities, bond, loan and consumer portfolio.

Additionally, NRZ is well hedged to bear interest rate declines should the Fed decide to reduce interest rates to offset slowing economic growth. Low interest rates tend to increase mortgage prepayments as people refinance their mortgages, but NRZ is well positioned to overcome this with recapture provisions on 100% of its MSR portfolio in the event of voluntary refinancing.

Source: Investor Presentation 1Q 2019

Substantial growth in book value

Since inception in 2013, NRZ has grown its book value per share by 65% or a CAGR of 10% over the period on the back of strong financial performance and attractive opportunistic acquisitions. Over the same period, the company paid out $2.7 billion in dividends and delivered total shareholder return of ~147%, outperforming its peer group.

Source: Investor Presentation 1Q 2019

Source: Investor Presentation 1Q 2019

Dividends to remain unaltered due to attractive dividend coverage

In Q1 2019, NRZ’s management announced an unchanged dividend of $0.50 per share, alleviating concerns about dividend cuts across the mREITs industry. Since Q1 2016, NRZ has maintained an average core earning payout ratio of ~83%, implying that the company has successfully covered its dividend obligations with its core earnings. Peers such as Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) have cut their dividends on the back of low yields and earnings. High coverage coupled with low volatility in earnings should help NRZ to sustain its dividend payout over the coming years.

Source: Company fillings

First Quarter 2019 Results

NRZ’s interest income increased by 14.4% YoY to $438.8 million supported by an increase in the size of the Real Estate Securities portfolio and accelerated accretion on Real Estate Securities owned in Non-Agency RMBS trusts that were terminated upon the execution of calls and a rise in the Residential Mortgage Loans portfolio due to the acquisition of loans through purchases and the execution of calls.

Interest expense increased substantially by 71% YoY to $212.8 million from $124.4 million in Q1 2018 on the back of interest expense on repurchase agreements financings on Real Estate Securities, increase in the underlying principal balance on Residential Mortgage Loans, and rise in interest expense on MSRs and related servicer advances financing. Owning to the above mentioned factors net interest income fell by 12.8% to $226.0 million in Q1 2019.

Servicing revenue decreased by -23.7% YoY due to a decrease in positive mark-to-market adjustments, increase in amortization as a result of MSR acquisitions and the Shellpoint acquisition.

On the operating expenses front, general and administrative expenses increased by 394.5% YoY to $98.9 million on the back of compensation and benefits expenses, loan origination expense, rent, office, and other miscellaneous G&A expenses resulting from the Shellpoint acquisition. Management Fee to Affiliate increased by 18.9% offset by a fall in incentive compensation to affiliate (-11.2% YoY), loan servicing expense (-16.6% YoY) and subservicing expense (-12.2% YoY). In whole, total operating expenses increased 67.3% to $180.4 million.

Owning to the above mentioned factors, net income plunged by 75.9% to $145.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share from $604.3 million or $1.81 per diluted share in Q1 2018. Further, the company announced a dividend of $0.50 per share and core earnings of $204.3 million or $0.53 core earnings per diluted share. As at March 31, 2019, the company held ~$340.9 million in cash and equivalents.

On the operational front, the company acquired MSRs totaling ~$22 billion unpaid principal balance (UPB). In Non-Agency Securities and Call Rights portfolio, NRZ acquired $411 million face value of Non Agency securities at an average price of 78% and successfully executed a call rights strategy worth ~$910 million in UPB. Further, in residential loans portfolio, the company acquired $1.4 billion UPB of loans and completed two Non-QM securitization for ~$600 million. In the consumer loans portfolio, SpringCastle and Prosper investments achieved life-to-date IRRs of 86% and >20% respectively.

Outlook

With a diversified portfolio hedged against different interest rate scenarios coupled with strong coverage ratios, NRZ is well positioned to deliver sustained growth in earnings and dividend payouts. Further, with the Fed inclined to lower rates at least 25bps, we might see an uptick in refinancing, but believe that the majority of refinancing occurred when mortgage rates were previously at historic lows. So while there might be a slight decline in the core MSR segment, we see it as moderate and well compensated for by the residential loan business, which benefits from a steeper yield curve. With a dividend yield of 12.8%, we see NRZ as a high income portfolio play.

That said, we do want to stress that mREITs generally are more volatile than both equity REITs and traditional equities. Investors interested in NRZ but with less risk tolerance might also want to consider the Preferred share, which was recently issued.

Preferred Shares

With dividend yields of 12.85%, above the sector average of ~11%, NRZ could be a good bet for income-seeking investors.

The 7.5% Series A Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred was recently issued to raise $155 million in proceeds. It will pay a $1.875 dividend per annum (paid quarterly), until Aug. 15, 2024, at which time the company has the right to redeem the shares for $25.

In the event the shares are not redeemed, the dividend payment will adjust to three-month LIBOR plus 5.802% per annum (paid quarterly).

This is the only preferred shares outstanding for the company and they are senior to the common stock but subordinated to the company’s senior secured and unsecured debt. The ticker symbol for the shares is (NRZ.PA) and is currently trading above par, at $26.14. That results in a current yield of 7.17% and a yield to call of 6.3%. While paying above par is oftentimes not recommended, we believe the long time to call and the recency of the issuance to be enough to present a level of safety for the shares and believe the shares to be a buy even at today’s price of $26.14.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.