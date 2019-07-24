Starwood Property Trust: Likely A Strong Second Quarter, But Risks Are Growing

The Fed has signaled that it is prepared to lower interest rates in order to support the economy.

Investors need to tread carefully with companies that have made large investments in floating-rate assets in the past.

The U.S. economy and commercial real estate markets likely remained in good shape in the second quarter. Hence, STWD is in a good position to beat earnings estimates.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) will report second-quarter earnings on August 7, 2019, and the commercial mortgage real estate investment trust will likely report strong second-quarter results in its origination business. That said, though, investors with a longer investment horizon should be concerned about growing downside risks related to companies with large floating-rate loan investments and positive interest rate sensitivity. Starwood Property Trust has considerable correction potential in a lower rate and slower growth environment. An investment in STWD at today's valuation point yields 8.4 percent.

Second-Quarter Earnings Preview

The U.S. economy likely remained in good shape throughout the second quarter, and that includes the commercial real estate market which has not shown any signs of slowing down lately. As a result, commercial mortgage REITs and real estate finance companies can be expected to deliver decent financial results for their second fiscal quarters.

One company that I think could beat estimates and produce a solid set of financials in August is Starwood Property Trust. The commercial mortgage REIT will likely have benefited from strong origination activity throughout the second quarter and report an origination volume north of $1.0 billion, with 100 percent of its new loan originations being floating rate.

In the first quarter of 2019, STWD saw robust origination activity which was supported by strong fundamentals in the commercial real estate market.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Investor Presentation

Resilient origination activity would also most likely drive Starwood Property Trust's core earnings, which I expect to fall into a range of $0.53-$0.56/share in Q2-2019.

While Starwood Property Trust will likely report strong Q2-2019 results in August based on a roaring origination business, the REIT's large exposure to floating-rate loans could become a problem in case the Fed really ends the current rate hiking cycle later this month.

Starwood Property Trust, like other commercial mortgage REITs in the sector, has pushed the origination of floating-rate loans at a time when rates were very low. First mortgage loans, which are typically floating-rate, accounted for the lion's share (83 percent) of Starwood Property Trust's commercial loan portfolio at the end of the March quarter.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

As a result, Starwood Property Trust has considerable positive interest rate sensitivity. If rates rise, Starwood Property Trust obviously benefits. If rates go down, however, Starwood Property Trust faces the very real prospect of falling net interest income and core earnings, exposing income investors to valuation and impairment risks.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Risks To The Distribution Are Growing

Starwood Property Trust has not had any problems covering its dividend payout with core earnings in the last three years, except in the last quarter. In Q1-2019, Starwood Property Trust recognized an impairment charge of $68.9 million related to a regional mall portfolio. Assuming that this impairment is not recurring, Starwood Property Trust should be able to report stronger core earnings that cover its second-quarter dividend payout of $0.48/share.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Starwood Property Trust's 8.4 percent dividend sells for ~11.1x Q1-2019 adjusted core earnings (adjusted for the non-recurring impairment charge in its property portfolio), which is a moderate earnings multiple.

Starwood Property Trust and other major commercial mortgage REITs and real estate finance companies sell for moderate premiums to their last reported book values.

Data by YCharts

Market Risks

Even if Starwood Property Trust's core earnings rebound in Q2-2019, though, pressure on the company's distribution is likely going to grow going forward.

The Fed has opened the door to rate cuts in June, which would hurt Starwood Property Trust and other commercial real estate finance companies that doubled down on the origination of floating-rate loans in the last couple of years. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the market overwhelmingly expects the Fed to cut rates this month in order to support the economy.

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

In the worst case scenario, the U.S. economy and the commercial real estate market both slow down, in which case origination activity would deflate and pressure on Starwood Property Trust's distribution would grow. Declining mortgage origination volumes would also be an indicator of growing impairment risks for commercial mortgage REITs with direct real estate investments, like Starwood Property Trust. The risks, in my opinion, are tilted to the downside from here.

Your Takeaway

As much as I like Starwood Property Trust and its management, the macro environment is about to become more unfriendly to commercial mortgage REITs with large floating-rate loans on their balance sheets. Though Starwood Property Trust will likely report strong second-quarter earnings in August (in the absence of another impairment charge), driven by robust originations in the investment business, the risk/reward is rather unattractive, in my opinion. Downside risks have grown considerably for cyclical commercial mortgage REITs in the last two-three months, and impairment risks are only going to rise during a market downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.