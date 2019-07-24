Norsk Hydro: Why One Should Own Aluminum

I own a large position of my portfolio in Norsk Hydro - and I believe you should consider one as well.

Norsk Hydro is a fully-integrated aluminum company, and one of the largest producers of aluminum in the entire world.

In this article, we'll take a look at Norwegian aluminum company Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY). The company is my largest allocation in the basic materials sector, and I intend to hold it forever unless something material/fundamental changes in the company's approach or future potential. The company has been under significant flak during both 2018 and 2019, which has resulted in some depressed valuations for the stock. My own position in the company is currently at a pretty deep red as a result of this (-13%). This doesn't bother me much, however, as I believe in the long-term feasibility of this company, not only generally but over its competitors as well.

Let me show you why that is.

Norsk Hydro - 4th largest producer in the world

The company known as Norsk Hydro actually has two segments, though it's mostly known for the Aluminum segment. It is, however, also a renewable energy company, currently headquartered in Oslo. With operations in 50 countries across the globe, it has activities in some form on every single continent and employs 35,000 people worldwide.

Before 2007, the company actually was heavily active in oil & gas - but these operations were at the time merged with Statoil.

The company was initially financed by a wealthy Swedish family known as the Wallenbergs (we've discussed them in my articles regarding Swedish investment stocks), and it was initially founded to produce artificial fertilizers. The company is also somewhat famous in Europe for producing the heavy water, which should have been but was never used in a German Atomic Bomb.

Its current industrial focus on metals began in 1940 when the company began building a Magnesium Carbonate plant, though WW2 ended up disrupting these construction plans. Norsk Hydro would, after the war, open up magnesium plants, ammonia production facilities, and in 1963, the company began cooperation with Harvey Aluminum to start its Norwegian aluminum production.

It became a significant player in Bauxite and Aluminum that it is today back in 2011 when it acquired the Vale (NYSE:VALE) aluminum assets in Brazil, bumping it to one of the largest in the world. Norsk Hydro's fertilizer business was spun off into Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY), another Norwegian company.

Current operations

The company's current activities can be categorized into the following sectors, which also make up the company's reportable segments.

Bauxite & Alumina

Energy

Primary Metal

Rolled Products

Extruded Solutions

Metal Markets

Other & Eliminations

Generally speaking, one would expect the overall picture for Norsk Hydro to be positive. Demand for Aluminum and the company's overall products is high - and expected to remain high. Why is that?

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

Because Aluminum is one of the foundational building blocks of our modern world - and its use/application is constantly growing. As such, the production of it - and moreover, the efficient and sustainable production of Aluminum - is one of the highest priorities on the planet, given the industry's rising demand for the stuff.

That is also how Norsk Hydro has tried to structure its segments and its production. The company is one of the largest producers worldwide and has plants (12) in Norway alone. It launched the largest aluminum plant in the world (in one step) in a joint venture with Qatar Petroleum back in 2011, with an annual capacity of 585,000 metric tonnes of aluminum. The company also has operations in the USA with over 20 manufacturing locations delivering solutions to the American market, as well as other, international manufacturing locations in Australia, Argentina, all across Europe, and Asia. The only continent where Norsk Hydro strictly doesn't manufacture in Africa.

The demand for Aluminum is likely to increase because the substitution of metals/alloys for aluminum is still rising. The metal is the fastest-growing automotive material due to the focus on fuel economy and the upcoming emission regulations. The company believes that the EV market could represent more than 30% of the global car market in 2030 and onward, compared from 4% in 2017, further increasing the demand for the metal.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

Alunorte

A big factor currently in the Norsk Hydro investment is the understanding of what happened in Brazil and the Alunorte site/refinery. What happened in the beginning of 2018 was a period of heavy rainfalls, which affected the region of Barcarena (flooded) in northern Brazil, and which also flooded portions of the area around the facility/refinery. A simple map over the site and facility can be viewed below.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

The fear during this event was that the above-market bauxite residue storage areas would be affected by the flood, which would essentially contaminate/pollute the surrounding area with poisonous bauxite-laced water. As it was, the rain caused blood/red-colored water to flood streets, homes, and rain forest areas near the plant.

As a result of this, the plant was ordered to immediately halve their output until concerns were addressed, which caused Norsk Hydro to declare force majeure with no timetable set to restart the plant to full capacity.

The fear in such a situation is understandable, and the process to restart the facility has taken almost a year - but at the time of writing of this article, Alunorte is back to full production. The company has addressed governmental concerns.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

One of the storage areas has been permanently shut down, and the company has nearly quadrupled the capacity for the water basin. In addition, there have been zero spills from the areas DRS1 and 2, results which were confirmed by both IBAMA and SEMAS. What little spill that was confirmed came in the form of rainwater, from the canal, disused pipes, and from the coal storage roof.

Both internal and external environmental assessments have found no evidence of significant or lasting damage. With that, the facility is up and running again and can be crossed off as a concern - at least for me.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

Company goals & Market situation

The company short-term and mid-term goals are nonetheless hampered by this event, and the company will not meet their 2019/2020 targets due to the Alunorte situation.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

While this should not deter long-term investors in the company, it does explain some of the depression of the company's share price.

Other than that, the company remains in a very strong position across the chain, and the company is growing its market share specifically in rolled products.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

The company has an ongoing program of continuous improvement in each key market segment.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

In terms of how green/sustainable Norsk Hydro is, the company already has the lowest CO/2 emissions for any aluminum producer in the world. This, of course, is also affected by their secondary segments of hydroelectric power generation. The company targets complete CO2-neutral production by 2020, and thus far, even considering Alunorte, this goal is on track.

The company is developing new solution innovations across different areas that have previously seen less Aluminum - examples can be seen below.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

In addition, the company has started a technology pilot in the plant of Karmoy, which currently has the most climate and energy-efficient production of aluminum in the entire world. The plant has a 75,000 ton/annum capacity and uses 15% less energy on average. The aluminum from Hydro Karmoy goes to automotive and wire for high voltage lines (among other things).

As with many Nordic companies, Norsk Hydro has a large portion (~40%) of state-related ownership. In this company, 34.3% ownership is through the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries, with another 6.5% by the managers of the Government Pension fund.

Finances

Company finances and the expectations for finances going forward reflect the current volatility of the market, and the current uncertainty seen in the company's shares price.

The company is targeting an investment-grade credit rating and strong liquidity.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

The company's use of cash flow is balanced between dividend, M&A's and CapEx, and contributions from other parts/subsidiaries of the company, such as Sapa, are small/limited. Company earnings during normal operations are usually good (in terms of expenses), but the Alunorte situation is offsetting earnings across the board.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

In terms of individual segments, we have the following company trends:

Extruded solutions are posting positive results year after year, with a CAGR of 22% since 2014.

The Rolled Products segment has profitability/operational issues which have not been fully resolved as of 2018, in specific related to the Alunorf facilities and mills. These issues have brought Underlying EBIT/metric tonne down from $1204 to $404 in 2017 and is on the rise again to $650 in 2018.

Curtailment effects from Alunorte are especially felt in Bauxite & Alumina and Primary Metal segments, with costs both operational and non-operational related to the curtailment of 2018.

The inventory increases seen in other industries (such as automotive, chemicals, other basic materials) can be seen in Norsk Hydro as well, showing significant inventory buildup. This reflects forward market uncertainty and macro, which needs to be considered prior to any investment in a company such as this at this specific time.

Company debt is manageable, even if said debt level has risen to the highest levels since 2009 when looking at the Adj. Net debt/Equity ratio, in no small part due to the Alunorte curtailment effects.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2018)

The company targets a 40%/net income dividend over the cycle, with additional dividends/special dividends where appropriate. The company has set a "floor" for the dividend of 1.25 NOK as of 2016, meaning the company targets at least that dividend every year. At today's share price, this means a minimum annual dividend of yield ~4.2%.

Recent Financials

We can also look at more recent financials, specifically 1Q19, to get a more actualized idea of where the company is going. The answer?

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The wrong direction.

Macro and curtailment effects have created a poisonous environment that's currently claiming the profit margin of companies like Norsk Hydro. News during this quarter includes:

Return operations to full performance targeted now that most curtailment is lifted, and previous operational excellence.

Rolled products segment continues to undergo restructuring.

Improvement efforts across all business areas.

More cost control across the board.

Overall results down due to volumes, price effects further offset by raw material costs.

A one-time financial impact of 300-350 MNOK due to a cyber attack.

In terms of financial results, the drop from 1Q18 EBIT results was terrible. 1Q19 results are down to 0.6B NOK, compared to 3.1B NOK during 1Q18, offset by the aforementioned prices, raw material/fixed cost increases and seasonality as well as macro.

Looking segment by segment, only Extruded solutions, and the Energy segment posted good (with Metal markets doing acceptably) performance during the quarter, with the former segment EBIT offset by the cyber attack costs. Remaining reportable segments were all affected, some dropping more than 100% (going from a positive to an actual negative result for the quarter)

All is not bad, however, as the company is slowly seeing improvements in the inventories, which is slowly going downward, as well as increasing exports of Chinese semis.

Overall, the quarter was heavily affected by things investors already knew previously, as well as general macro concerns, and one-time items (such as the cyber attack), which contributed to making an already poor situation in the company due to curtailment, worse still - simply not a good time for the company, when looking at the short term.

Risks

Risks for a company such as Norsk Hydro are easy to spot at this time - as they're pretty much right in the middle of a company crisis at this time.

Firstly, we have environmental and production-related risks such as Alunorte, where we can clearly see what happens when a local government views the company as a risk or not following local/national law. In curtailing production, the company's financials will be affected for perhaps another year to come before they once again look "good" - and that's hoping we don't see any macro downturns which would likely weigh heavily on a company of this kind. This is the big one, in my view.

Secondly, we have risks related to international production (and to the previous risk), with facilities all over the world, offering exposure to geopolitical uncertainties, different varieties of employment laws/regulations - all of these visible when the crisis in Brazil unfolded.

Thirdly, we have your run-of-the-mill FX risks related to a company with international operations and a significant portion of production and refining outside of Euro/Dollar zones.

Beyond these, company-specific risks for Norsk Hydro aren't all that obvious, in my view. As much flak as this company currently is receiving, bears are sometimes quick to forget the company's strengths - more on those later.

Valuation

Finding fault with this company at this time isn't hard. So, what exactly are we getting for taking that risk?

(Source: Börsdata)

The company is trading at stock prices not seen for 3-4 years (beyond small dips), so provided you believe these problems are short term and won't affect the company over the course of the next 50 years, this situation could be an excellent opportunity for investment.

While the current EBIT and overall results are currently experiencing great pressure from the aforementioned factors, the overall company margins with regards to sales prices are stable and current earnings metrics such as revenue/share, P/B and P/S are showing a company in the extremes of undervaluation when looking at the relation to share price.

The market is valuing the company at a 0.4X in terms of Price/sales, something the company hasn't seen for at least 10 years. More standard valuations here approach 0.7-0.9, which is among the norm for Scandinavian metal producers. Similar undervaluation can be seen in the company book value. By buying now, you're buying Norsk Hydro at a Price/Book of below 0.75X which, once again, has never been the case for at least 10 years.

Current earnings metrics, such as P/E and EPS/Share are down - but the company has posted explanations for these trends - and the macro contributions to the poor results aren't exactly a secret either - as they're affecting the overall market.

Significant competition in this sector isn't exactly commonplace - the world isn't full of massive aluminum companies of this size - especially not those as active in developing new and more efficient ways of refining/producing aluminum. In terms of the key metrics I mentioned, competitor Rio Tinto (RIO) is trading currently at a strong premium in terms of P/B and P/S when looking at the comparison. However, the company also isn't facing the headwinds that Norsk Hydro is facing and still sports a higher yield.

There is no doubt in my mind that Norsk Hydro deserves the poor valuation it has today - but I do believe the market severely underestimates the company's forward potential as the 4th largest aluminum producer in the world, once these issues are solved.

And, this forms the base of my thesis.

Thesis

Chronic undervaluation is nothing new in basic materials/commodity companies. Norsk Hydro's undervaluation in terms of its sales and book value is unheard of when looking at historical trends over the past decade.

Scandinavian Norsk Hydro bears point to the company's current poor earnings and trends - to which I say that they are explainable following the company's troubles over the past 18 months and that once they reverse, you'll see a return to company valuations upward of 40-60 NOK/share, representing a potential return of 70-100%, excluding dividend payouts - a risk/reward ratio hardly true for investing in many commodity companies on the market today.

There's no doubt risk to this investment. Given the structural problems in key segments such as rolled products (currently undergoing restructuring) and with Alunorte just now back in full production, even the patient investor may have to wait years for Norsk Hydro to recover fully and get back into shape.

I believe in the end, however, that the company will recover and as will the valuation - much like it did between 2015 and 2017.

I realize that this may not be enough to understand my justification for investment - so let me add my final piece of the puzzle, being the high degree of state ownership and the strong company tradition, not just as a producer of aluminum, but as a power company and a Norwegian, state-owned administrator of hydroelectric power plants. I believe that this provides the investor safety, not only in terms of continual dividends but long-term safety as a company.

I believe Norsk Hydro's long-term strengths to guarantee it a place in the future as one of the main aluminum producers in the world - and that is what I'm buying/one is buying here.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At current levels of ~30 NOK/share, I consider Norsk Hydro to be a "BUY". I recommend sizing allocation as I believe that the stock may drop even further in a situation of general economic downturn. At such a time, I would increase my exposure to the company even further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHYDY, NHYKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.