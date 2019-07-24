Illumina: The Sequencing King Is Now On Sale

Investment Thesis

Illumina (ILMN) is a stellar operation in a very favorable industry. We believe that DNA sequencing has a long runway for growth, and that Illumina will continue leading the pack. We view the significant sell-off post preliminary announcement as overdone. We recommend investors of all time horizons to buy Illumina.

What Exactly was Pre-Announced?

On July 11th, Illumina announced preliminary revenue for Q2 2019 and updated 2019 revenue guidance. The company now expects to report Q2 revenue of $835 million vs. $830 million a year ago and $885 million consensus. Illumina outlined three reasons for the cut:

~$30 million lower revenue due to a large batch sale that slipped out of Q2. The company still expects the sale to close in H2.

~$10 million lower revenue due to ongoing weakness in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) market.

~$10 million lower revenue due to lower than expected non-high-throughput sequencing systems and consumables.

The treble of issues were partially offset by impressive NovaSeq consumable growth. Product volume grew 40% sequentially, and more than 100% YoY.

The company also cut its 2019 guidance in relation to the aforementioned issues. New guidance calls for 6% FY revenue growth vs. 13-14% prior guidance and 13% consensus. Illumina cited three reasons for the cut:

Lower near-term expectations in DTC.

A more conservative assumption about the speed with which certain population genomics initiatives ramp.

Lower non-high-throughput sequencing systems and consumables.

The company will share further details on its earnings call on 7/29 after the close.

The Issues are Transitory

Francis deSouza, President and CEO of the company, commented that they were disappointed with the results but that the challenges were transitory and that they do not reflect a change to the fundamentals of the business. We agree. Sequencing will continue to grow despite near-term weakness (see next section), and like the management, we remain as enthusiastic about the long-term growth prospects as we have ever been. Let’s not forget that $30 million of the $55 million miss was due to a single order which the company still expects to close.

Illumina Remains an Excellent Secular Growth Name and Should Reach New Highs in Time

DNA sequencing is considered to be the future of medicine. Sequencing has many uses from uncovering secrets of human history to conserving wildlife, but the most important use is tackling genetic disease. Researchers are looking to identify genetic causes of rare diseases via DNA sequencing and using it to screen newborns for disease and disease risk. Sequencing may be the key that unlocks cancer. With sequencing getting better, cheaper, and faster since its inception, one should expect the sector to see continued growth.

Illumina is the leader in DNA screening. Its products and services are used in prenatal testing, rare diseases, oncology, population genomics, and consumer genomics. The company has equipment in more than 11,000 hospitals, research labs, and medical facilities globally. Its large install base has multiple benefits. First and foremost, it protects the company from competition. As switching devices are expensive in new product purchases and in doctor/researcher training, companies won't want to switch. The large install base also provides a source of recurring revenues. Facilities pay usage costs to Illumina for the machines. Illumina is differentiated from other healthcare stocks by both its exposure to secular growth industries and a favorable model.

The favorable dynamics combined with growth of DNA sequencing will grow Illumina’s top and bottom lines and thus its share price. Long-term investors should buy into the name with no hesitation at current levels.

The Company’s Financials Speak For Themselves

The continuous demand for DNA sequencing and its attractive business model has created pristine financials for Illumina. The operation is defined by profitability. It has steady +70% gross margin, ~32% EBITDA margin, and ~25% net margin. The company hasn’t had a year in which it was free cash flow negative, and it generated ~$550 million TTM free cash flow. Cash generation is even more impressive when looking at cash conversion (defined as operating cash flow / EBITDA). Cash conversion for the last 3 years was 108%, 115%, and 108% and highlights the company’s favorable model. Illumina has a stellar return profile with ~22% ROE and ~36% ROIC. The balance sheet is a fort, as one would expect, with ~$1.1 billion net cash sitting on it, protecting investors from dilutive behavior.

The Price May be Under Pressure for a While but Downside is Limited

We do not expect a V-shaped recovery of the price unless the management does wonders on the earnings call. We think that the market will expect clarity on a 2020 pick-up in demand. We believe that the robust demand for sequencing will bring stronger top line growth back over time, but only over time. Immediate upside price action may not get to new highs.

The silver lining is the reset expectations. Illumina management is not one known to misexecute. They would not want to miss consensus again and it is reasonable to believe that the new guidance is a relatively easy one to achieve. We view the new 6% growth target as a very conservative one which should protect the price from further sell-offs.

Analyzing Previous Bouts of Growth Slowdowns Presents a Tactical Opportunity

Looking at a chart of Illumina’s price divided by that of S&P 500's (SPX index was used) and comparing it to revenue growth of Illumina is very insightful. Almost every significant sell-off was matched with a relative slowdown of revenue growth. As the growth picked up, so did the share price.

We find the current episode to be very similar. We feel that secular demand for sequencing will bring back growth and the current worries will be over. Thus, in addition to our longer term expectation for new highs, short-term alpha seems very likely as well.

