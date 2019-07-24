Biodelivery Sciences: The Ultimate GARP Stock

Growth of Biodelivery Science's (BDSI) Belbuca® continues to climb with prescription trends exhibiting triple-digit increases year over year. Supported by this impressive growth, second quarter results for the Company, expected to be reported in early August, are likely to be strong. With BDSI shares priced at approximately 2.4 times expected 2020 revenues with potential future revenue upside, the stock appears extremely cheap relative to its growth. Companies with this kind of growth can fetch revenue multiples significantly higher than mature biotech and pharma stocks, which typically trade at 4-5x revenues. To be conservative, just a 5x multiple on the Analyst Consensus revenue estimate of $144 million for 2020 equates to BDSI trading to $8.00 per share, and a realistic argument could be made for an even higher valuation.

These financial metrics are arguably compelling and make BDSI a top pick of Illumination Capital. However, one should question the durability of these impressive metrics, and therefore, we digress to more fully cover the opportunity for BDSI and its Belbuca product.

The dramatic rise in opioid overdoses has become a national crisis and an area of high medical need. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, each day in the U.S. 130 people die from an opioid overdose. President Trump has declared the crisis a national emergency, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") estimates that prescription opioid misuse alone costs the country $78.5 billion a year, which includes healthcare costs, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement. A key element to the problem is that there are an estimated 50 million adult Americans who suffer from chronic pain, with 8% of adults, or approximately 19.6 million Americans having "high impact" chronic pain, according to the CDC. The sheer size of the legitimate need for chronic pain therapy is driving the roughly 1.2 million monthly prescriptions for chronic opioid treatments, making it one of the largest drug categories in the U.S. At the same time, a major public health issue has emerged from this drug class. Clearly, solutions are needed, and Biodelivery Science's Belbuca (buccal deliver buprenorphine) is proving to be one of them.

In January 2017, BDSI acquired its Belbuca product back from its licensee, Endo International (ENDP), as Endo was in the process of exiting the prescription opioid business. The Belbuca partnership between BDSI and Endo was not a successful endeavor, as Endo was focusing its promotional resources on its highly potent and abusable chronic opioid treatment, Opana ER®, a sustained release formulation of oxymorphone which the FDA eventually pushed Endo to remove from the market. Nevertheless, the history of buprenorphine, the active ingredient in Belbuca, goes back much further, as the drug has been used since the 1980s as a pre- and post-surgical pain medication, primarily administered via intramuscular injection. The problem is that buprenorphine does not get absorbed orally due to first-pass liver metabolism that deactivates the drug, which is why Belbuca is designed to be absorbed from the buccal mucosa (placed between the cheek and gum) in the mouth. As a result, buprenorphine has always been thought of as a niche drug, despite very interesting properties, most notably possessing both opioid receptor agonist and antagonist properties. This feature prevents (or significantly limits) the potential for overdosing, as the opioid receptor antagonist properties kick in at high doses. The active compound, buprenorphine, was ahead of its time, and so was Belbuca.

After acquiring Belbuca back from Endo, legacy management at BDSI began to grow the product slightly above its $30 million annual run rate, however about a year later, the Company was not in good financial health with net cash near zero, and a high cash burn rate relative to its growth trajectory. Broadfin Capital, a top healthcare hedge fund and at times activist investor was the largest shareholder in BDSI and helped move the Company to refinance its debt in February 2017, which brought in additional cash to invest in Belbuca. A subsequent $50 million equity offering led by Broadfin in May 2017 followed the debt restructuring, accompanied by replacement of select Board members, likely driven with the help of Broadfin, which simultaneously designated its founder to join BDSI's Board.

With the Company recapitalized, a restructured and shareholder-focused board, and the opioid crisis peaking in severity as well as publicity, the Company was able to attract top-tier leadership and better position BDSI to take advantage of the Belbuca opportunity. Since then, execution by BDSI under its new leadership team has been stellar, with Belbuca growing at triple digit rates year over year. Belbuca's high growth trend should continue primarily because of two factors: 1. The medical need and large opportunity that Belbuca is addressing, and 2. The effectiveness of the leadership team and strategy that BDSI is pursuing.

The opportunity for Belbuca is very large, with ~97% of the market left to capture

Approximately 1.2 million prescriptions are written each month in the United States for long-acting opioids (LAOs), according to data from IQVIA. With approximately 25,000-30,000 prescriptions per month for Belbuca, which is up from 10,500 prescriptions per month in April 2018, the product still has only a ~2.5% share of the LAO market. Based on these figures, there appears to be substantial room for Belbuca to continue to grow at triple or high-double digit rates.

BDSI Continues to beat and raise, with potential for more upside in 2Q

On the Company's second quarter earnings call in 2018, new management established for the first-time, guidance for peak potential Belbuca revenues in the "more than $200 million" range. This was higher than analyst expectations, which were modeling approximately $125 million to $150 million peak at the time. On that call, Belbuca sales guidance for 2018 was noted by the Company to be in the $41-$43 million range.

On BDSI's third quarter 2018 earnings call, the Company beat earnings estimates and commented that it expected Belbuca sales in 2018 to come in at the "high end" of its previously stated guidance range ($41-$43 million for the year).

In March 2019 on the Company's fourth quarter 2018 earnings call, BDSI reported $46 million in Belbuca sales for the full year, beating both guidance and expectations. Management set Belbuca net sales expectations at $80-$85 million for 2019, and increased guidance for long-term potential net sales for Belbuca in the $250-$300 million range. The Company also gave guidance that it expects to become cash flow positive in 2019.

In May 2019, on its first quarter earnings call, management guided for total expected sales in 2019 to be in the range of $92-$100 million, which included raising Belbuca 2019 sales expectations to the $83-$88 million range, plus sales of the Company's newly acquired product for opioid induced constipation ("OIC"), Symproic®. Symproic was acquired in April 2019, and with sales for this product expected to be in the $7-$9 million range for the remainder of the year, management raised peak potential revenue guidance for the Company to the $325 - $400 million range. BDSI also noted that it expected to become operating cash-flow positive in the fourth quarter of 2019, and in position generate cash flow growth throughout 2020. With year over year Belbuca total weekly prescription growth averaging nearly +130% from April through mid-June, according to IQVIA prescription data, we believe that the second quarter should continue to the impressive trend, and the Company may again move to increase guidance.

Adding new prescribers and health plan coverage at a rapid clip; objective metrics

The best evidence supporting Belbuca's attractiveness in the market is the ramp in new physician prescribers as well as the increase in managed care covered lives. After all, the market cannot be significantly developed for any drug product unless these two independent groups facilitate patient demand and access. The charts below depict that both prescribers and payors are engaged, hence the continued strong prescription trends for Belbuca. These metrics suggest that the product could be on its way to blockbuster status.

Greater than 50% of covered lives with commercial health insurance having access to Belbuca as a "preferred" medication is impressive, meaning there are no barriers, such as prior authorizations, needed to receive the product when prescribed. In late June, BDSI announced that the Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force, a U.S. federal advisory panel consisting of representatives from Health and Human Services ("HHS"), the Veterans Administration ("VA"), Department of Defense ("DOD"), and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) issued a report recommending the inclusion of buprenorphine in third-party payer and hospital formularies and encouraging primary use of the drug, rather than use after failure of traditional opioids. The report also cited the reduced potential of death from opioid-associated respiratory depression with buprenorphine. Following that news, in July, the Company announced that 90% of commercial covered lives in the United States now have health plan access to Belbuca. While the Company still has some work to do, with only about 20% of Medicare beneficiaries covered for Belbuca, it appears that the report from the Inter-Agency Task Force could lead to expanding health plan adoption of Belbuca, particularly Medicare, in the near future.

While seemingly counter-intuitive, a higher 'Gross-to-Net' is bullish, not bearish

There is some conjecture out there about BDSI's Gross-to-Net ("GTN") pricing metric, or the size of the average discount that BDSI offers health plans, off of Belbuca's list price under contract. The GTN discount in the last couple of quarters for Belbuca has registered in the approximate range of 47-49% range, which initially surprised some investors and analysts. The GTN on Belbuca is likely to get additional air time on the Company's upcoming quarterly earnings call, and as BDSI obtains more health plan coverage for Belbuca, the average discount should naturally rise on the Company's base of Belbuca sales. It is important to note that a higher GTN discount is actually a BULLISH sign, as it indicates that more health plans are contracting with the Company for the product. Exchanging a lower net price for higher expected prescription volumes is common practice in the drug industry, and it is more visible with BDSI because the Company has only one major product, not a basket of products. A higher GTN means that health plans see demand for Belbuca growing, therefore they will facilitate this demand by reducing insurance barriers and offering patients in their network access to the drug, and in a preferred position. Importantly, these discounts materialize when more Belbuca is sold, supporting continued high growth and increasing profits, albeit at slightly lower gross margins. Eventually, the GTN should stabilize as the Company has contracted with most health plans. For now, investors should recognize that while seemingly counterintuitive, a higher GTN with a fast-growing pharmaceutical product like Belbuca is a bullish, not a bearish sign. The antithesis of this is when health plans begin dropping preferred coverage of a product, and while the GTN discount declines (a counterintuitive bearish sign), so do sales and profits.

High patient satisfaction is another driver of continued uptake

At the Company's Analyst/Investor Day last October, a surprising fact that we learned was that Belbuca did not just fit some theoretical "best-in-class" product profile, but importantly, pain specialists and clinicians reported that patients prefer the product, with very favorable long-term pain relief (analgesia), and significantly less euphoria and fogginess than experienced with traditional opioid treatments. One pain specialist, located in Front Royal Virginia, noted that her pain clinic has switched all patients taking chronic pain therapy to Belbuca, with many patients thanking her for switching them to the drug. The strong patient satisfaction is likely to be a key reason that physician prescribing is expected to continue to build, in addition to the lower propensity for overdose and favorable health plan coverage. An added benefit is that Belbuca is scheduled as a Class III substance, versus other LAOs, which are scheduled as Class II products. As a result, prescribing restrictions are much lower for physicians and pharmacies when writing for Belbuca vs. other LAO products.

Confidence in Leadership

BDSI continues to execute with the transparency of prescription data exhibiting triple-digit year over year growth for Belbuca. The Company's current market growth strategy centers on several key initiatives: Expanding the salesforce to 110-120 sales reps targeting the top 80% of LAO prescribers; Accelerating conversion of chronic pain treatments to Belbuca through physician engagement and data generation; Increasing preferred health plan access for both Belbuca and Symproic; and Raising awareness of the benefits of Belbuca through consumer channels, such as community outreach, paid internet search, and advertising.

Belbuca is positioned to change the paradigm for chronic severe pain management, with the product's high quality pain relief, less euphoria/fogginess, lower potential for abuse and overdose, Class III scheduling vs. traditional Class II LAO scheduling, and the momentum of rising health plan access and government recommendations backing buprenorphine use.

Management appears to be capable of maximizing the Belbuca franchise with a long term strategy to build a diversified pharmaceutical company as it begins to generate free cash flow in 2020. Among the many key factors for investing in small-cap pharma and biotech, leadership is at the top of the list. New management at BDSI are demonstrating their ability to create value as proven industry professionals. For example, the Company's CFO Terry Coehlo was recruited earlier this year and has already restructured BDSI's debt with friendlier terms such as reducing the Company's interest rate and burden on the P&L for the next few years. In addition, an engaged Board of Directors that is focused on creating shareholder value raises confidence that BDSI will deliver both near- and long-term upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.