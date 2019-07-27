Voestalpine: The Net Debt And Pension Deficit Are Getting Worrisome

The net debt was fine last year but now EBITDA is decreasing and the employee obligations are increasing. Voestalpine might have to step up its game.

The excess cash (after paying the dividend) should be used to reduce the net debt and pension/severance payments deficit.

Introduction

Most investors know ArcelorMittal (MT) as one of Europe’s largest steel makers, but we also shouldn’t forget about Voestalpine (OTC:VLPNF) (OTCPK:VLPNY), a large European steel producer based in Austria, generating 65% of its revenue in the European Union. Voestalpine isn’t just focused on "steel" but has divided its operations in four divisions, including "metal forming," "high performance metals" and "metal engineering." So rather than being a "pure" steel producer, Voestalpine has several horses in its stable.

The company’s Austrian listing is much more liquid, and I think it’s recommended to use the Vienna Stock Exchange to trade in Voestalpine’s shares. The ticker symbol in Austria is VOE, and the average daily volume is around 600,000 shares. The current market capitalization is approximately 4.45B EUR.

Blaming non-recurring items for a weak 2019, but no promises on a better 2020

I like Voestalpine’s transparency as the company isn’t even trying to hide its relatively weak performance in FY 2019. On the very first page of its press release, it correctly assesses the situation as "record revenue – yet pressure on earnings." Most companies would probably try to emphasize the record revenue and wouldn’t put too much emphasis on the lower margins.

And indeed. Voestalpine’s revenue increased to almost 13.6B EUR, but the EBITD actually decreased by in excess of 30% to just 779M EUR on the back of higher cost of sales and higher "other" operating expenses. And although the net finance expenses also decreased slightly, the impact on the bottom line results was obviously immediately visible: The net income attributable to the shareholders of Voestalpine (excluding non-controlling interests and the allowance for hybrid capital owners) fell from 775M EUR to just below 409M EUR. The immediate consequence of this was a sharp fall in the company’s EPS, which fell from 4.40 EUR to 2.31 EUR.

A substantial part of the worse performance appears to be caused by non-recurring items: The company had to put aside a provision for the cartel procedure in the heavy plates division while on the operating side there were some difficulties during the start-up process of a new plant in the US while the Linz blast furnace was completely overhauled, resulting in the loss of production and a lower production efficiency. But although Voestalpine was pointing its finger to non-recurring items, it doesn’t appear to be expecting a substantial improvement in the current financial year. The company is guiding "to put the EBITDA result on a stable footing despite growing economic uncertainties." This seems to indicate we shouldn’t expect an immediate rebound from the relatively weak reported financial results over FY 2019. It’s obviously possible Voestalpine’s management is cautious, and that external factors like the economic climate may replace the non-recurring items as the main issue.

On the cash flow front, the damage also is clearly visible. Not only did the adjusted operating cash flow decrease from in excess of 1.6B EUR to just 1.3B EUR, the total capital expenditures also increased from 850M EUR to almost 1.05B EUR while the dividend payments to non-controlling interests also increased to just over 18M EUR. After taking all these elements into consideration, Voestalpine generated an adjusted free cash flow result of just 239M EUR. A very weak result due to the lower operating cash flow and higher capex level. The capex should decrease again this year to around 900-950M EUR, and this already will provide a major boost to Voestalpine’s free cash flow profile. But we shouldn’t expect any miracles considering the company’s soft guidance for the current financial year.

It’s also interesting to see the Austrian company has cut its dividend from 1.40 EUR per share to 1.10 EUR per share. That’s an interesting difference in the mentality between North American companies where the dividends usually don’t get reduced for a one-time bump in the road and their European counterparts where there seems to be more attention towards the sustainability of a business and trying to avoid a dividend that wouldn’t be justified based on the financial results, whether the below-par result was caused by non-recurring events or not.

But even the reduced dividend of 1.10 EUR per share will still cost Voestalpine 196M EUR, leaving just 45M EUR on the table to strengthen the balance sheet.

Voestalpine’s balance sheet: fine, but the debt ratio is increasing

Paying out 80% of the incoming free cash flow as a dividend doesn’t have to be an issue, it all depends on how strong a company’s balance sheet is.

Voestalpine had 486M EUR in cash and 182M EUR in financial assets as of the end of its financial year in March. For the purpose of calculating the net debt, I will assume those current financial assets are "as good as cash."

On the liabilities side, we find a 2.66B EUR long-term debt and 1.14B EUR short-term debt for a total gross debt of 3.8B EUR. After deducting the relevant cash and financial assets, Voestalpine’s net debt position is approximately 3.13B EUR. That’s quite a bit but this would have been fine based on the FY 2018 EBITDA result which was 1.95B EUR. The debt ratio was just 1.6 and that’s acceptable. However, now the EBITDA result has dropped to approximately 1.55B EUR, the debt ratio has increased to in excess of 2, and that’s pushing it a little bit considering the Voestalpine management appears to be very cautious.

Not only do I sincerely hope the free cash flow result will increase in the current financial year so Voestalpine can spend at least hundred million on reducing its net debt.

And then there’s an additional issue. The balance sheet also contains a 1.27B EUR pension deficit (I call it the pension deficit but it also includes the bonus pool and future severance payments). If we would include this in the net debt, the debt ratio would strongly exceed the 2.8 level, so some action will very likely be needed as it doesn’t look like Voestalpine’s pension fund will be able to use higher discount rates for its calculations.

Investment thesis

The market hasn’t been nice to Voestalpine as its share price fell from north of 50 EUR in January 2018 to less than 25 EUR last week. But it’s hard to say this drop wasn’t justified: there's a clear setback and the mute guidance for FY 2020 seems to indicate it’s still too early to expect a substantial improvement.

And while the net debt remains relatively stable, Voestalpine’s pension (and severance + bonus) deficit is getting a bit worrisome as due to the lower interest rates on the general markets the total deficit increased by in excess of 100M EUR compared to the end of the previous financial year.

The current dividend of 1.1 EUR per share for a 4.4% dividend yield is sustainable and appealing, but Voestalpine should spend every additional incoming euro on reducing the net debt and employee obligations deficit.

