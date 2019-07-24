Kura Sushi Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO

The firm operates a chain of sushi restaurants in the U.S.

Kura Sushi aims to raise $43.5 million in a U.S. IPO of its Class A stock.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $43.5 million from a U.S. IPO, according to a S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a chain of sushi fast-food restaurants across the US.

KRUS has produced uneven financial metrics in recent periods. The IPO appears richly priced, so I'll be watching this one from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Irvine, California-based Kura Sushi USA was founded in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Japan, a Japan-based sushi restaurant chain, and as of July 22, 2019, operates 22 revolving sushi restaurants across California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, and Nevada.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Hajime Uba, who has been with the firm since inception and with Kura Japan since 2000.

Kura Sushi provides its customers with Japanese cuisine that uses high-quality ingredients with no artificial seasonings, sweeteners, colorings, and preservatives and is built on its parent company, whose first restaurant opened in 1984 and has since grown to over 400 locations.

In Kura’s restaurants, seats are located next to two conveyor belts - one that cycles sushi rolls, nigiri, and desserts continuously from which customers can pick at any time as well as one that delivers food on-demand.

Customers order food through a tableside tablet which allows them to access the company’s full menu, including products such as gyoza, tempura, soups, ramen, ojyu boxes, and more desserts, while plates are returned through a special slot located in the inner middle of the table, as seen in the graphic below:

Source: Japan Web Magazine

After five plates are returned, a short 15-second anime video plays on the tablet, while when 15 are reached - the company’s proprietary tableside Bikkura-Pon rewards machine dispenses a toy to reward its guests’ dining achievement.

All products are priced the same - below $3 - to simplify the experience.

To keep the food clean, the company has developed the proprietary Mr. Fresh dome, which lifts up as soon as the customer lifts the plate.

The conveyors help the company reduce the need for restaurant servers while in the kitchen it reduces labor and food costs through the use of automated equipment and systems, including sushi robots, RFID readers, robotic arms, and food replenishment algorithms.

Management believes the unique dining experience to be one of its strongest competitive strengths and refers to it as the “Kura Experience.”

Kura relies heavily on social media, including blogs, mini-blogs, chat platforms, social media websites, as well as other digital methods of communication that provide access to a broad audience of consumers, and print to acquire customers.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by ResearchandMarkets, the US fast-casual restaurant market is projected to grow quickly between 2017 and 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are growing urban population, increasing employment, more customization in food menu, and increasing disposable income.

Examples of competitors that operate fast casual restaurants in the US include:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Firehouse Restaurant

Five Guys

Panda Express

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

KRUS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate

Fluctuating but recently reduced operating profit and margin

Lowered net income

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To May 31, 2019 $45,492,000 22.6% FYE Aug. 31, 2018 $51,744,000 38.9% FYE Aug. 31, 2017 $37,251,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To May 31, 2019 $696,000 1.5% FYE Aug. 31, 2018 $1,863,000 3.6% FYE Aug. 31, 2017 $1,027,000 2.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To May 31, 2019 $540,000 FYE Aug. 31, 2018 $1,742,000 FYE Aug. 31, 2017 $707,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To May 31, 2019 $3,438,000 FYE Aug. 31, 2018 $5,243,000 FYE Aug. 31, 2017 $2,936,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of May 31, 2019, the company had $1.3 million in cash and $15.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended May 31, 2019, was a negative ($2.8 million).

IPO Details

KRUS intends to raise $43.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 2.9 million shares of its Class A stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the firm’s parent company Kura Sushi will hold all Class B shares and will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The Kura Sushi parent will have 82.8% of voting power post-IPO. The S&P 500 no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $105.3 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use approximately $3.1 million of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to repay the entire amount outstanding under our term loans. The term loans have scheduled maturities in May 2022 for approximately $2.1 million of indebtedness and June 2022 for approximately $1.0 million of indebtedness. Borrowings under our term loans are pursuant to promissory notes entered into for the foregoing referenced amounts, and bear interest at a variable interest rate based on one-month LIBOR, plus one and one-half percent (1.5%).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BMO Capital Markets, Stephens, Roth Capital Partners, Maxim Group, and BTIG.

Commentary

KRUS is seeking public investment to pay down debt and fund its expansion initiatives.

The firm’s financials show that it is growing revenue but at a decelerating rate.

Additionally, other major financial metrics have been uneven in recent years, rather than showing a clear trajectory.

The market opportunity for fast-casual restaurants in the U.S. is large and the firm’s automated approach is an interesting feature.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay virtually the same valuation as Darden’s (NYSE:DRI), but with much lower earnings, albeit with a faster growth rate.

If management had shown a consistent financial results trajectory in recent periods, it would have been easier to get on board with the IPO.

As it looks to me, IPO investors would be paying a high price for a comparatively tiny firm with highly variable profits.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 31, 2019.

