PayPal: Understanding Its Business Model And Growing Ecosystem (Part I)

Introduction

Digital payments is a booming industry, and PayPal (PYPL) has been and will continue to be at the center of it. PayPal's CEO Schulman said in Feb. 2019 that the digital payments industry could be a $100 trillion market. Currently, PayPal is an online payments company that processes ~20-30% of all e-commerce transaction volume globally (ex-China). Consumers and Merchants (particularly Small and Medium Businesses - SMBs) both love PayPal for its value-added services.

More importantly, PayPal is in the process of evolving from a pure-play "checkout button" to a broader commerce solutions platform, expanding into numerous verticals (e.g. in-store payments, B2B, loans to Businesses) organically and through M&A. According to management, their goal is to become the de facto operating system for mobile and digital commerce around the world, serving the entire payments ecosystem.

I will be dividing my write up on PayPal into 2 parts. The first is more factual dealing with the trends in the Payments Industry that affect PayPal followed by PayPal's business model and understanding how it generates revenue from its various services. Finally, I will be discussing what I believe are the value-add in using PayPal's services for both merchants and consumers despite the increasing competition in its online payments business and the crowded space of its new offerings. Part II will focus more on the growth drivers of PayPal, how it matches up to its various competitors and a valuation of PayPal.

Payments Industry Trends

Listed below are some general trends in the digital payments industry that will affect PayPal's business.

1. Increasing proliferation of digital payments (merchant and user). Payments that were location bound are now device enabled. In a world of PayPal, Venmo, Stripe, and Square (NYSE:SQ), there are countless ways that individuals and small businesses can accept payments. Not only can anyone accept cards now, but also they can do it from anywhere. All it takes is connectivity and a portable card reader to create the next-generation point of sale. This has resulted in a trend away from cash-based transactions; according to McKinsey, cash-based transactions have fallen from 89% to 77% of the world's transactions.

Another reason for the increased use of digital payments is the rise in e-commerce, with e-commerce expected to account for 13.7% of all retail sales in 2019. This has directly benefited digital payment processors and platforms such as PayPal which has consistently increased total payment volume, reaching $578 billion in 2018. But this pales in comparison to China where according to Caixin, mobile payment transactions reached $41.51 trillion in 2018 with Alipay and WeChat Pay controlling more than 90% of the market.

2. Increasing importance of Gen Z and their preferences (mobile payment/banking). GenZs gravitate to mobile banking apps. 69% use them daily or weekly vs. just 17% of Baby Boomers. This confirms a massive generation gap in accessing banking services that will continue to widen. Intrigued by digital tools that manage payments, bills, expenses, and personal finance, GenZs want their mobile wallets to think for them and are not satisfied with just traditional bank offerings. The increasing popularity of mobile payment/banking in the US is seen by the increased searches for Apple Pay, Venmo, and Square's Cash App over the years (as seen below).

3. Increasing importance of value-added services (as differentiating factor). Users now want services that can do everything and not be limited to just payments or banking. The app will be used more and be monetised more effectively if there are more services which will hence bring in users. This can be seen through Accenture's survey that indicates about 70 percent of Millennials and GenZs are interested in value-added services such as digital payments advisory and expense management services that can give them a better understanding and control of their personal spending. This is a clear signal that payments have moved beyond the transaction. Users are also differentiating financial service apps through rewards. Banks, card companies, and retailers are locked in a battle of wills - and significant investments - as they introduce one-up premium rewards cards that extend rewards value. This unsustainable friction between rewards and interchange fees means two things. First, the traditional rewards model is at or close to peak. Second, it is time for a new rewards playbook. The increasing importance of having more value-added services in one's network has meant that collaboration is bigger and bolder than ever before. This is reflected in PayPal's recent developments which saw the launch of additional value-added services as well as numerous partnerships and acquisitions announced.

4. Higher margins/efficiencies for digital wallets/payments. Digital wallets have the potential to usurp the concept of traditional banks and bank branches due to the high costs of acquisition for traditional banks. The lower costs of acquisition mean that digital wallet companies are then able to be profitable in offering services for the traditionally unbanked.

Digital wallets for the unbanked. Digital wallets such as PayPal's Venmo and Square's Cash App are becoming increasingly popular among the unbanked. They are able to offer checking-account like banking products to customers with low account balances and shorter life cycles whom traditional banks cannot accept without incurring losses. Ark Investment's research shows that traditional banks which have an average customer acquisition cost (CAC) of around $925 can only be profitable when the initial deposit is over $6,000, thus they are unable to profitably serve the 20 million unbanked Americans.

Understanding PayPal's business model

PayPal derives its revenue largely from processing customer's transaction in online transactions (C2B) but, in recent years, has expanded its ecosystem through offering more value-added services and has entered the C2C and B2B payments industry. A brief overview of PayPal's services offered and how it derives revenue from these services can be found in the below table.

PayPal's Offerings Name Type of Service Generating Revenue Characteristics PayPal Checkout C2B (online) 2.9% of the transaction amount plus $0.30 USD. Allows merchants to receive payment from customer's PayPal account. No startup, termination or monthly fees PayPal One Touch checkout C2B (online) Makes it possible for users to log in once on a device and check out with just one touch forever after w/o leaving the site Payment in Foreign Currency C2B (online) 4.4% of transaction amount plus fixed fee based on currency Also charges currency conversion fee, min of 3% for USD/CAD or min of 3.5% for other currencies Mobile Credit Card Reader (PayPal Here) C2B (in-store) No fees only 2.7% of transaction Funds move simultaneously into merchant's PayPal account Payment Gateway - accepts Credit Card C2B (online) $0.10 per transaction & $25/monthly for Pro with $99 setup. No monthly/setup for standard POS service that is similar to Square's POS reader PayPal Business Debit Mastercard for Business accounts $1.50 ATM Domestic & International Withdrawal, $3.00 Over the Counter Withdrawal and a 1% Foreign Transaction Fee Use the card to spend your PayPal balance with a cashback program PayPal Business Loan for Business accounts Interest Rate depends. Loans range from $5,000 to $500,000 Loans for businesses with PayPal business account. Funding can be received the next day & automatic weekly repayments from bank account PayPal Credit for Customers Financing for customers making purchases. No Interest if paid in full in 6 months on orders of $99 or more PayPal Working Capital for Business accounts Business loan with one affordable, fixed fee. Repay the loan and fee with a percentage of your PayPal sales. Funding received in minutes Addresses two specific merchant pain points: access to credit and the lengthy application processes typical of many traditional lenders. PayPal B2B solutions B2B payments Based on monthly sales volume and whether business is international or local. (2.7% to 4.4%) Allows you to bill clients via online invoices. Helps transform website into a sales channel by enabling online payments & orders Xoom C2C (remittance) Transaction fees depending on currency, payment method (credit/debit is more expensive), where you're sending money $10 min with $10,000 24 hour max Venmo C2C & C2B 1% fee in Instant Cash Out - immediate withdrawal to bank. Transaction fees for C2B payments and for use of Venmo debit card Bulk of revenue comes from Instant Cash Out followed by equal amounts from debit card and C2B payments

As can be seen, PayPal has an increasingly diversified suite of financial services to offer both merchants/businesses as well as consumers. When compared to other alternative payment services and apps, PayPal's breadth of services in its ecosystem is also impressive. As highlighted in yellow, PayPal which should be considered a payments company also has a numerous lending products.

It also appears that PayPal's revenue seems to be derived from transaction fees charged to merchants while consumers generally have to pay for significantly less.

Why PayPal? PayPal's Value-Add to Merchants and Consumers

PayPal is not the only digital payments processor nor is it the only alternative payment method. It is facing increasing competition in its original business (online C2B payments) and is entering crowded spaces with its recent entry into B2B payments, C2C payments, lending to businesses, remittance, and offline POS services.

Hence, it's important to discuss PayPal's value-add to merchants in both its original business as well as its new businesses.

PayPal's value-add to merchants:

Getting paid via PayPal improves sales conversion for businesses and allows businesses to have a more global reach as they can now receive payments from a variety of sources. PayPal offers Braintree integration which allows merchants to accept payments with PayPal, PayPal Credit, Google/Apple/Samsung Pay as well as credit/debit cards. This is especially relevant to online businesses that do cross-border transactions as consumers may prefer paying using PayPal to avoid unnecessary fees. A recent study from comScore, a recognized global leader in measurement of consumer behavior, has revealed that PayPal outperforms other online payment methods when it comes to checkout conversion rates. Conversion performed, on average, 60% higher than that of other digital wallets and 82% higher than all payment methods. Merchants particularly benefit from PayPal Express Checkout as it allows "consumers to bypass the tedious tasks of filling out their shipping, billing, and bank account information. The same comScore study found that merchants that offered PayPal Express Checkout saw a 61% site-wide conversion rate - 47% higher than sites that didn't."

Increasing suite of value-add services to merchants. This is particularly relevant to small and medium businesses (SMBs) who are underserved by traditional providers of loans. Besides providing payment processing and alternative payment solutions to online businesses, PayPal also provides other value-adds such as fraud prevention, risk management solutions, and data analytics to help businesses grow. PayPal also provides access to credit products for certain SMEs through PayPal Working Capital and PayPal Business Loan products which allow businesses to borrow a certain percentage of their annual payment volume processed by PayPal for a fixed fee. For example, PayPal Working Capital addresses two specific merchant pain points: access to credit and the lengthy application processes typical of many traditional lenders. Hence PayPal's loans are a great value-add to SMBs and SMBs have an incredibly positive response to these loans. In May 2019, PayPal announced that it has provided more than $10 billion in loans to more than 225,000 small businesses around the world. This was achieved 5 years after PayPal announced its first loans.

PayPal has picked up the slack of traditional banks who since the 2008 Financial Crisis have hesitated to loan to small businesses. According to the Funding Circle (P2P lending), "SMB lending accounts for just 0.7% of the overall balance sheets of U.S. banks." These loans have been incredibly beneficial to SMBs in growing their businesses. Small businesses tapping PayPal for a working capital loan saw an average 24% increase in growth with 82% of the businesses that experience growth seeing it in the first three months after accessing the loan... on the business loan front, PayPal said borrowers saw an average growth rate of 21% after borrowing the money with 88% of recipients seeing the growth in the first three months after accepting the loans. Furthermore, now that you can receive a PayPal Business debit card from Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to use your PayPal balance, it seems that for SMBs, PayPal's various offerings are comparable to that of traditional banks.

PayPal's value-add to consumers:

Privacy. There are generally 2 types of payment system, pull-based and push-based. A push-based (PayPal) is when consumers "push" their funds to an online account at a payments provider and the provider will transmit these funds to the merchants during transactions. Hence, merchants never receive customer's bank account details and the customer never has to provide it.

Seamless and easy method to purchase products online through PayPal as well as P2P transfers. PayPal can now be increasingly used for in-store purchases after its recent agreement with First Data (world's largest credit card processor), Visa (NYSE:V), and Mastercard. You are now able to use your PayPal Wallet contactless payment with the PayPal app to make in-store purchases. Furthermore, for customers shopping at sites that offer PayPal Express Checkout, they are able to bypass the tedious tasks of filling out their shipping, billing, and bank account information. Just take a look at the below chart of PayPal's active registered user accounts which is an agreement that people like PayPal and see the benefits of paying with PayPal.

Less fees. Able to participate in cross-border e-commerce as buyers without many of the additional fees if one uses a credit/debit card issued by traditional banks. This is important due to the increasingly cross-border nature of e-commerce.

Venmo allows consumers to easily move money between customers (P2P) as well as to make purchases at approved merchants. Consumers (particularly Gen Z) enjoy the hassle-free/frictionless use as well as product extensions such as being able to split bills with friends and personal finance management, etc. These are services that GenZs have wanted but traditional banks have not provided until very recently (if at all). Furthermore, Venmo has moved on from just P2P transfers as Venmo customers can now shop at millions of merchants that accept Venmo (including Lululemon, Forever21, Uber, etc.). Potential for future services such as serving as a gateway for crypto-assets (as seen in Square's Cash App) as well as acting as a stock brokerage account (recently participated in funding for Raisin - wealth management marketplace). A common argument against Venmo is that as many traditional banks start to develop mobile banking apps, that would make PayPal and Square's Cash App redundant. However, CB Insights argues that these incumbents have failed in one aspect - UX/UI, an important aspect to Generation Z. This is reflected in the abysmal ratings of similar apps developed by traditional banks. Furthermore, its value-add lies also in its popularity with GenZ which makes the social aspect of it a bigger draw.

allows consumers to easily move money between customers (P2P) as well as to make purchases at approved merchants. Consumers (particularly Gen Z) enjoy the hassle-free/frictionless use as well as product extensions such as being able to split bills with friends and personal finance management, etc. These are services that GenZs have wanted but traditional banks have not provided until very recently (if at all). Furthermore, Venmo has moved on from just P2P transfers as Venmo customers can now shop at millions of merchants that accept Venmo (including Lululemon, Forever21, Uber, etc.).

