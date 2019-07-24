On The Shopping List Today: German Dividend Companies

Although this is not my first article about German stocks, the focus is always on companies from the United States. But Germany shouldn't be neglected as there are several high-quality companies that can be very rewarding as long-term investments, and compared to the United States, German stocks seem to be valued more reasonable. In the following article, we first take a look at the German economy and the German stock market and then examine six companies, that could be interesting for dividend investors, a little closer.

Germany: Economy and Stock Market

Germany is the fourth largest economy in the world and the largest manufacturing economy in Europe. In 2017, Germany accounted for 28% of the euro area economy, according to the IMF. Most German companies belong to the German "Mittelstand" - these are small- and medium-sized companies. It is also typical for Germany that these companies are often family-owned and even listed large-cap companies like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) or Schaeffler (OTC:SCFLF) are often controlled by large founding families. Germany is dominated by major car manufacturers as well as suppliers for these car manufacturers. Not only are about 900,000 jobs dependent on the car industry, the three main car manufacturers - BMW, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Volkswagen - as well as the supplying company Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF) are among the biggest listed German companies.

And, Germany is very export-dependent, and not only the big car manufacturers are exporting the produced goods to countries like China or the United States. Germany is also the third largest exporter in the world - behind China and the United States, and Germany has also a high trade surplus. This is the reason why Trump (and many others) is often criticizing Germany. As Germany is especially dependent on China and on the well-being of the Chinese economy, Germany will probably be affected more than other countries by tariffs and an intensified trade war.

When looking at the CAPE ratio of the different countries in the world, the German stock market seems to be among the cheaper ones with a current CAPE ratio of 18. Especially compared to the United States with a CAPE ratio of 29.9 or Denmark at 32.2 and Ireland even at 52.7, Germany's stock market is valued rather attractively. The chart below shows the valuation in some countries all over the world - red means overvalued; blue means undervalued.

(Source: Starcapital)

But of course, it doesn't make much sense just to compare the CAPE ratio of several countries as countries are different in many ways: Unemployment levels, growth expectations, debt levels, and many other fundamentals are different in countries all over the world, but have a huge effect on the question what a reasonable valuation should be for a stock market. And although different CAPE ratios are often justified by different growth expectations, the CAPE ratio is telling us a lot about the growth expectations for Europe (and Germany) as there is a huge fear that the European countries might be left behind as the United States and the Asian countries (especially China) take over in the next decades.

When comparing the GDP growth of Germany with the GDP growth of the United States, we can see that the United States outperformed Germany in most years - during the expansion of the cycle as well as during the contraction of the cycle. On average, German GDP growth was 1.46%, while the GDP in the United States grew 2.16% annually on average during the last two decades.

(Source: Own work)

The German labor market is in a similar condition as the US labor market. The unemployment rate in Germany has been declining for years and is at a multi-decade low right now. In 2018, the unemployment rate dropped below 5% and both countries - the United States and Germany - are reporting unemployment rates we haven't seen for many decades.

(Source: Bundesagentur für Arbeit)

When looking at the country's debt levels, Germany seems to be pretty stable - especially compared to many other countries where the debt levels seem to get out of control. The bonds often have negative yields and especially compared to the United States or other European countries (like France or Italy), the debt levels of Germany are rather low and no reason to worry. At the end of 2017, the government debt was 72% of GDP in Germany, and the overall debt (government, households and non-financial corporations) could be reduced from 199% in 2010 to 179% at the end of 2017. The United States - in comparison - has 98% government debt (always compared to GDP) and 249% overall debt (excluding financial corporations). Especially when looking at other European countries - like France with 112% government debt and 304% overall debt or Italy with 151% government debt and 265% overall debt - Germany seems to be pretty stable.

Compared to other countries, the Germans are no big fans of stocks, meaning that the majority of shareholders for most German companies comes from abroad. In 2000, the number of shareholders was 6.21 million and reached its peak (at least of the recent decades). In the following years, the number of shareholders declined to 3.55 million in 2008 and has since then increased again to about 4.55 million in 2018. When considering not only stocks but different forms of funds as well, about 15.7% of the German population is invested in stocks in some way. When comparing these numbers to other countries like Sweden (20.4%) or the United States (56%), we get a feeling how low the number is.

Companies

But Germany should be invested more in stocks - and we don't have to buy stocks abroad as Germany has several high-quality companies, that perform with a high consistency. According to an article from 2014, the average DAX company was 128 years old, and I think it is safe to say that Germany has many stable companies that survived two world wars and several other crises. Many of the big names like Deutsche Bank (DB), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), or BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) were founded in the 19th century.

In contrast to the United States, Germany doesn't have many real dividend aristocrats. Actually, Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUF) is the only company listed in the DAX which raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. However, dividends pay an important role for many companies, and there are several stable dividend payers, but during the Dotcom bubble (or "Neuer Markt" as it was called in Germany) or during the financial crisis, many companies either had to cut the dividend or could keep it only stable. When looking at the dividend yield, there are many companies with very high dividend yields that are interesting for any dividend investor. In Germany, dividends are usually paid annually and, in most cases, in the spring (often in May) after the companies announced the annual results.

Name Price Dividend Yield Daimler AG €45.51 €3.25 7.14% BMW AG €66.47 €3.50 5.27% Volkswagen AG €151.98 €4.83 3.18% BASF €60.89 €3.20 5.26% Bayer €59.51 €2.80 4.71% Fresenius SE €45.13 €0.80 1.77%

The carmakers: Daimler, BMW, VW

Among the major dividend payers are the three big German car makers - Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW. All three companies could be interesting for dividend investors. Volkswagen has the lowest dividend yield among the three companies but is still paying €4.83 as annual dividend, which results in a dividend yield of 3.21%. BMW paid €3.50 annual dividend for 2018, which results in a dividend yield of 5.28%, and Daimler paid an annual dividend of €3.25 last year, resulting in an impressive dividend yield of 7.17%.

(Source: Own work)

Despite the high dividend yield, I wouldn't invest in either of the three. First of all, the dividend is not really stable as we see in the chart above. Among the three, BMW still shows the most stability, but even BMW had to cut its dividend during the financial crisis, and in 2018, the dividend was lowered again from €4.00 in 2017 to €3.50 in 2018. The dividend of Daimler and Volkswagen fluctuated much more - Volkswagen had to cut its dividend to almost zero in 2015, and both companies had to lower the dividend during the Dotcom bubble and the financial crisis. Aside from the dividend, the fluctuating and often negative free cash flow is also a red flag for me, and it doesn't help that BMW is on the 13th spot of the most valuable brands in the world and Mercedes-Benz (the luxury automotive division of the Daimler group) is on the 8th spot. And finally, the automotive sector is facing several challenges - especially in Germany. After the Volkswagen emissions scandal in September 2015, which had a huge impact not just on Volkswagen but the entire industry, the German carmakers are under constant pressure, and with the ongoing shifts toward e-mobility, all three companies seem to miss a clear path forward.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Another company that has not only a high dividend yield but is also under extreme pressure is the life science company Bayer. We are all aware of the massive uncertainties and problems Bayer is facing right now due to the acquisition of Monsanto and the more than 13,000 litigation cases about glyphosate. And Bayer is not only facing the lawsuits and the threat of extremely high fines but also extremely high debt levels (€42 billion) and high amounts of goodwill (€38.8 billon) on its balance sheet due to the acquisition of Monsanto.

While Bayer is faced with extreme levels of uncertainty and could even go bankrupt (rather unlikely scenario, but possible), a lot of negativity and uncertainty has already been priced in, and the current stock price is already reflecting potential fines to the extent of €20 billion. The stock could, therefore, be a good long-term investment at current prices (as long as investors are aware of the extreme risks) as the underlying business is still solid and shows no signs of trouble. In the first quarter of 2019, Bayer could report solid numbers with 5% YoY growth for the pharma segment and 6% YoY portfolio adjusted growth for the crop sciences segment. Despite the negative sentiment and negative press around glyphosate and Roundup in particular, the company could still increase its revenue.

Bayer is also a very diversified company - a fact that also adds stability. The company reports in four different segments, and while the crop sciences segment is responsible for 43% of total revenue, these are not only sales from glyphosate but many other products as well. The second most important segment is the pharmaceuticals business, which is responsible for 38% of total revenue, and consumer health is responsible for 12% of total revenue. The fourth and final segment (not shown in the chart below) is animal health, which is only responsible for 4% of total revenue.

(Source: Bayer Investor Presentation)

Bayer is not only the established leader in crop sciences (€19 billion in sales, while the closest competitor has only €14.4 billion in sales), but also has leading positions (first or second place) in many therapeutic areas like radiology, cardiovascular, hematology or retinal disease.

(Source: Bayer Investor Relations)

In 2018, Bayer paid an annual dividend of €2.80 - the same amount as in 2017 - which results in a dividend yield of 4.71% right now. Bayer is paying a dividend at least since 1952, and since 2003, the dividend was kept at least stable, and the stock is definitely an interesting pick for dividend investors.

BASF

BASF is the world's largest chemical company with more than 120,000 employees all over the world and €63 billion in annual sales and was founded 1865 in Baden in Germany (which didn't exist back then). BASF stands for Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik, and similar to Bayer, it is a very diversified company. Since a few quarters, BASF has a new segment structure and is now reporting in six (or seven) segments. The most important segments are Surface Technologies (22% of revenue) and Materials (21% of revenue), followed by Chemicals (19% of revenue) and Industrial Solutions (15% of revenue). The segment Agricultural Solutions is responsible for 10% of revenue and Nutrition & Care is responsible for 9% of revenue.

(Source: BASF Investor Presentation)

In the last few weeks, BASF was rather present in the media with negative news like cutting 6,000 jobs and lowering the guidance which sent the stock to multi-year lows again. Since about five years, BASF seems trapped in a huge side-way range between €100 and €60, and right now, the stock is testing these lows once again.

(Source: BASF Investor Presentation)

BASF is paying a dividend at least since 1990, and it had to lower the dividend in 2009 after the financial crisis, but since then, BASF increased the dividend every single year. The current payout ratio is 62.6%, and BASF has a dividend yield of 5.25% right now. As we see in the chart above, BASF always had a high dividend yield between 3.4% and 4.6% in the previous years. It might be possible that BASF has to cut its dividend again - as it happened in past recessions - but over the long run, BASF is definitely a great pick for dividend investors.

Fresenius

Compared to the other companies mentioned above, Fresenius SE has the lowest dividend yield with "only" 1.77% right now. Fresenius, however, is interesting as dividend growth stock as it is not just the only dividend aristocrat in Germany but also a great dividend growth stock. Since 1993, Fresenius has increased its dividend every single year and about 16% annually on average. In 2018, the company had a payout ratio of only 22%, which means the dividend is not only well covered, but there is also the chance to increase the dividend by increasing the payout ratio. The dividend strategy of Fresenius is aiming towards a payout ratio between 20% and 25%.

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

Fresenius is a global healthcare group that operates in more than 100 countries around the globe, but most of the company's revenue is generated in Europe (43%) and North America (42%). Fresenius is operating in four different business segments, and most of the company's revenue is generated by Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), which is trading on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1996, and Fresenius SE owns 31% of the company. Fresenius Medical Care is the world leader in treating people with chronic kidney failure. Fresenius Kabi is specialized in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. Fresenius Helios is Europe's largest private hospital operator, and Fresenius Vamed manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

We also have to mention some risks and uncertainties that could be a problem in the future. First of all, Fresenius constantly increased the number of outstanding shares in the last few years, which isn't something investors like to see. The slightly declining margins (especially gross margin and operating margin) are also something investors should pay close attention to as margin pressure can hint troubles. And finally, the high levels of debt and goodwill can also be problematic - especially in case of a recession and economic downturn as the pressure on the company might intensify. But Fresenius seems to be fairly valued right now and could be a great pick for any dividend growth investor as the company has demonstrated in the past, that it can increase the dividend with a high pace but also invest the major part of earnings in its own business to achieve growth.

Conclusion

All three companies - Bayer, BASF, and Fresenius - are facing higher risks right now, and that's probably the reason for the depressed valuation levels of the three stocks. For all three companies, a lot of negativity is already priced into the stock, but the chances are high that these companies might surprise in a positive way and beat expectations. All three companies are interesting because of the dividend - Bayer and BASF due to the high dividend yield and Fresenius due to the growth potential. Germany is offering several high-quality companies with the potential for high and consistent growth, and for reasons of diversification, every investor should consider companies from Germany as elements in the portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.