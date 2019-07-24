Top Picks From The Nordic Large-Cap Banks

Nordic banks are in the favor of Nordic investors, because they have traditionally offered investors relatively high return on equity and very generous dividend payout ratios.

Due to the challenging interest rate environment, European banks have been struggling to keep their businesses profitable in the market where margins are decreasing rapidly. Also the recent money laundering scandals of Nordea, Danske Bank and Swedbank have raised concerns that other Nordic banks might have been infected with money laundering originated from the Baltic countries between 2005 and 2015. These two factors have caused the stocks of the Nordic banks to trade now in relatively lower levels.

The recent development of the the large cap Nordic bank stocks is illustrated in the graph below. It is clear that more or less the returns of these stocks have decreased since 2018, when the ECB started stating that the interest rates wouldn't go up anytime soon.

Only the stocks of DNB (OTCPK:OTCPK:DNBHF) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCPK:OTCPK:SKVKY) have managed to offer positive returns during the past 5-years. Investors of Nordea (OTCPK:OTCPK:NRBAY) haven't been so lucky, since the stock is down almost -40% since 2014.

Compliance issues

The Nordic banks have been in the news recently due to significant money laundering scandals. Nordea was the first one to take a hit during the release of the so called Paradise Papers in 2017, which claimed that Nordea had been helping its clients to establish businesses, finance and move funds into tax-havens around the world. Further investigations revealed that the bank might have accepted over $790m worth of dirty funds from tax havens.

Danske Bank followed in 2018, revealing the largest money-laundering scandal in Europe. The bank had been engaged into a severe scandal though its Estonian subsidiary, which allegedly had been laundering dirty Russian money during 2007-2015.

Swedbank continued the events of misfortune during 2019, when it was revealed that the Swedbank customers might have systematically laundered money through the bank between 2005 and 2015.

All of the cases have raised concerns over the compliance in other Nordic banks as well. No one wants to be the next one to be in the next scandal, and the banks are heavily investing into operations that would increase their level of compliance. This has maybe caused the investors also to flock away from the Nordic banks in the fear of new scandals and negative effects of this restructuring into their profitability.

Challenging market environment

Interest rates have been historically low since the sovereign debt crisis in the Eurozone and the ECB has stated to do "whatever it takes" to introduce economic growth and inflation back into the Eurozone. This has caused the ECB to engage itself into a marathon of quantitative easing, which has been keeping the interest rates extremely low. This has had spillover effects also on the monetary policy in Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

Since interest income is the main source of revenue for the banks, this main source of revenue is making banking business more challenging. Many of the banks have been struggling to keep their business profitable in the long run. This has caused also the valuations of the European and Nordic banks to reach lower levels. Banking is currently not the business you want to be in Europe.

Investment thesis

Nordic banks are still quality businesses, and some of them have proved to be profitable also in the challenging market environment. The recent money laundering scandals have also pushed the valuations down. Several investors are currently pondering if any of the stocks in the sector might be already undervalued, since all of the stocks offer extremely generous dividend yields in their current levels.

Assessing the opportunities

So are any of the Nordic banks worth your investment?

I'm analyzing and comparing the biggest Nordic banks in terms of market capitalization in three different categories, which are profitability, growth and the current valuation. The goal is to give a general idea on the opportunities that these firms could offer for investors. The companies I'm going through are:

Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY)

DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF)

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF)

Jyske Bank (OTC:JYSKF)

SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY)

Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF)

Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF)

Profitability

The profitability is assessed by the net interest income margin, the cost-to-income ratio and the return on equity ratio. The net interest income margin reveals bank's net profit on its loans and investment securities, which is are the primary source of revenue for any bank. Cost-to-income ratio measures the costs of running the bank in relation to its operating income and it is a highly comparable ratio inside the banking industry. Finally, I tend to use the return on equity as my primary ratio to evaluate the profitability of any company in any industry.

NII (%) ROE (%) Cost-to-income (%) Nordea 1.5% 8% 57% DNB 2.3% 11% 42% Danske Bank 1.2% 9% 57% Jyske Bank 1.2% 7% 66% SEB 1.3% 14% 47% Handelsbanken 1.4% 12% 49% Swedbank 1.6% 17% 42%

In terms of profitability, the Norwegian DNB looks like the top pick. The bank has the highest net interest margin and the lowest cost-to-income ratio. DNB's return on equity might not be as high as SEB's or Swedbank's for example, but a ROE of 10% supports the view that the bank is one of the most profitable Nordic large cap banks at the moment. Second choice would be Swedbank with the highest return on equity and with the same cost-to-income ratio as DNB.

Jyske Bank seems to be the least profitable bank with the highest cost-to-income ratio and the lowest return-on-equity and net interest income margin. Analysts have been criticizing the willingness of the management of Jyske Bank to optimize the liquidity portfolio of the bank to improve its profitability.

Growth

For the growth the 5-year CAGR is used to describe the recent trend in earnings growth of the banks.

5-year CAGR (%) Nordea -1.96% DNB -5.53% Danske Bank -4.26% Jyske Bank 1.44% SEB -1.82% Handelsbanken 3.74% Swedbank 3.50%

The figures tell a sad story of the recent development of the Nordic bank revenue. Only Jyske Bank, Handelsbanken and Swedbank have managed to increase their revenue during the past 5 years. The situation is especially worrying with DNB and Danske Bank, which both have experienced from significant revenue decrease.

In terms of growth, Sweden's Handelsbanken has proven to be able to grow its revenue the most from the banks, followed by Swedbank. It is an interesting fact, considering that Handelsbanken has relied heavily on the business of traditional brick and mortar branch offices, where as competitors such as Danske Bank and Nordea have invested heavily into digitalized remote services and closed hundreds of branches around the Nordics.

Current valuation

The current valuation of the companies is measured by the current P/B ratio and the forward P/E ratio. The current dividend yield is also evaluated.

P/B P/E Div. yield (%) Nordea 0.9x 10x 11.3% DNB 1.2x 11x 5.2% Danske Bank 0.6x 7x 8.4% Jyske Bank 0.6x 9x 0% SEB 1.3x 11x 7% Handelsbanken 1.2x 11x 6% Swedbank 1.1x 8x 10.5%

The valuation of Danske Bank would seem the most attractive from the group. The bank is currently trading with a P/B ratio of 0.6x and with a forward P/E of approximately 7x. With the current level of the stock the expected dividend yield is 8.4%, which is not the highest from the group but quite decent.

We can clearly observe also the fact, that the most profitable banks are trading currently with P/B-values of over 1x and P/E-values of over 10x. From the banks with the highest profitability and with positive 5-year CAGR, Swedbank trades currently with the lowest valuation. With the current level the dividend yield of Swedbank is a honorable 10.5%, losing only to the yield of Nordea. Dividend investors should be extremely interested in Swedbank and Nordea.

Key risks

The interest rate environment remains challenging and this can change the profitability of European banks radically in the long-term if the banks aren't able to adapt into the new environment. Investments in cost-reduction through digitalization and efforts to increase commission & other income offer a way but not a solution to the basic challenges that the banking business is currently facing. The banks are currently pretty much under the terms of the ECB.

It also remains hard to say if any new money laundering scandals could be revealed. The 3 big scandals that have rattled the industry during the past 5 years have been so large that other banks might have been infected from the money laundering. New criminal probes and fines could have significant effects on the businesses and profitability of the Nordic banks.

Conclusion

When comparing profitability, growth and current valuation, the stock of Swedbank would seem the most attractive from Nordic large cap banks. Despite the recent money-laundering crisis, the bank has the lowest cost-to-income ratio and it offers investors the highest return-on-equity. Similarly, Swedbank has managed to increase its revenue in an extremely challenging market environment. The money laundering allegations have clearly pushed the valuation of the bank relatively lower and this might offer investors a buying opportunity.

However, the banking sector in Europe is under an extreme pressure due to the challenging interest rate environment, and this reflect also into the profitability of Swedbank and other relatively more profitable Nordic banks in the long term. In the case of Swedbank, the recent money-laundering scandal might harm the image of the bank severely and further financial sanctions could shock the profitability of the bank in the long run.

Despite the risks, I would still consider that the valuation and the fundamentals of Swedbank would make the stock a buy and the money-laundering scandal wouldn't harm the business in a way that would offer investors negative returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.