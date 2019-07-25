Sale/Leaseback Financing: The Perfect Storm In This Low Interest Rate Environment

We believe that Iron Mountain should utilize sale/leaseback financing to buy back its shares.

In a sale/leaseback transaction, the owner-occupant of a commercial property sells the asset it owns and occupies by executing a long-term lease with a real estate investor.

Some of you may recall reading my recent articles on Cedar Fair (FUN), Six Flags (SIX), and Iron Mountain (IRM) in which I referenced the concept of a “sale/leaseback” as a means to unlock value for these companies (FUN is an MLP, SIX is a C-Corp, and IRM is a REIT).

The reason I decided to reference the sale/leaseback concept in all of these articles is because I consider all three of these companies prime candidates for the often-misunderstood accounting concept in which a real estate landlord becomes a tenant because, in the simplest form, they’re paying for optionality.

Generally defined, sale/leaseback transactions involve the sale of property and a lease of all or part of the property, for all or part of the property's remaining economic life, back to the seller (source: ASC 840-40). Over the decades, corporations have been increasingly executing sale/leaseback transactions - usually to better allocate capital, but also in many cases to manage residual real estate risk.

In a sale/leaseback transaction, the owner-occupant of a commercial property sells the asset it owns and occupies by executing a long-term lease with a real estate investor. This structured financing alternative has evolved into an attractive strategy for many corporations to unlock the value of their real estate assets.

Many corporations earn a higher return on their core business as compared to investing their capital in owned real estate. This off-balance sheet alternative provides the occupier 100% of the value of the property compared to traditional mortgage financing, which is usually around 65% loan to value. Simply put, a sale/leaseback transaction is more of a debt and equity substitute.

Other benefits for sale/leaseback occupiers include premium pricing and tax considerations. Empirical evidence shows that a sale/leaseback property sells for a premium of 13% relative to comparable non-sale/leaseback properties. In addition, under a sale/leaseback structure, rental payments are 100% deductible against the company's taxable income, vs. only the interest portion of a mortgage payment.

For the three companies I referenced above (FUN, SIX, and IRM) a sale/leaseback makes perfect sense because they are sub-investment grade and they’re overall cost of capital is higher than the transactional cap rate (yield on cost) that they would get in the debt and equity marketplace.

Another advantage of the sale/leaseback structure is that it affords much more optionality. FedEx (FDX) could easily borrow at attractive debt levels with its investment grade balance sheet, but instead they opt to lease their real estate back to companies like Monmouth Real Estate (MNR), because the leases are around 10 years (with options). See recent MNR article here.

This provides FedEx with flexibility as the company walk away from the lease at any time (debt is longer term). Also, FedEx doesn’t have to utilize in-house development services since it relies on third-party developers, and that saves the company money.

Advantages to Investing in Sale/Leaseback Transactions

One of the primary advantages for investing in sale/leaseback transactions is to reduce portfolio volatility. Given the broader unpredictability in the equity markets and rich pricing across fixed-income instruments, sale/leaseback investors have gravitated to the "flight to quality" that make the asset sector attractive.

In addition, sale/leasebacks provide investors with an immediate return on equity since leases are in place. The essence of the sale/leaseback investment strategy is that the leases behave much like a corporate bond, but they also include a hedge against inflation.

Given the benefits of sale/leaseback transactions, there should be a continued trend of a larger number of firms to sell their facilities to investors, unlocking the value of the underlying properties. Accordingly, the sale/leaseback industry will continue to provide a meaningful balance of value for originators and investors alike.

W. P. Carey (WPC) pioneered the sale/leaseback as a mainstream form of financing in the U.S. and has been a leader in introducing sale-leasebacks to corporations and governmental entities throughout Europe and now in Asia. Recently completed a $70 million sale-leaseback of a mission-critical food production and distribution site in the Northeastern U.S. consisting of six buildings totaling more than 400,000 square feet, which are triple-net leased under a master lease for a period of 25 years to an industry-leading supplier of ice cream and beverages.

Also, Realty Income (O) recently announced that is expanding to international markets starting with a strategic sale/leaseback with Sainsbury’s, a leading grocer (founded in 1869) that operates over 1,400 grocery and convenience stores across the UK and Ireland.

The Sainsbury’s transaction is consistent with Realty Income’s approach of relationship-based transactions in partnership with industry leaders with strong management teams - geography is the only “difference” in this transaction. The deal size is $550 million (U.S. dollars) with an initial cap rate of 5.8% (U.S. equivalent) that translates into a 200 bps spread to leverage-neutral WACC (weighted average cost of capital). The deal is $.04 per share accretive to Realty Income’s AFFO (adjusted funds from operations).

Another sale/leaseback transaction was recently announced by Medical Properties Trust (MPW), in which the company said it has acquired eight private hospitals in England for ~$434M from Secure Income REIT (SIR). The hospitals are leased under in-place net leases with an 18-year remaining lease term and include annual fixed and periodic market-based escalations.

The tenant, Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF), is the fifth largest private hospital operator in the world and one of the leading operators in Western Europe that operates the hospitals and is the guarantor of the leases.

Similar to Realty Income, Medical Properties Trust utilizes attractive debt internationally to generate healthy investment spreads, and just this week the company raised another $900 million at a record low coupon of 4-5/8%.

Today, thanks in large part to strong equity multiples, the Net Lease and Healthcare REITs are generating record low cost of capital that's driving the opportunity in the sale/leaseback arena. This has created a perfect storm for real estate owners to take advantage of this very attractive capital environment.

In closing, we believe that Iron Mountain should utilize sale/leaseback financing to buy back its shares. In our view, this would unlock substantial value as the company is generating solid cash flow and the dividend yield is now over 8%. (See latest article HERE).

Iron Mountain's real estate is not essential to the business model, and the sale/leaseback would give the company necessary optionality and financial flexibility. Given the company’s BB rating (S&P) and property classification (industrial) we believe that a ~7.0% cap rate is realistic and such a transaction would be viewed as favorable by the rating agencies and the author!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR, IRM, O, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.