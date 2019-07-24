There Is So Much Uncertainty Surrounding Harley Davidson

The outlook is murky but we expect contraction, as such, we are avoiding the name for now.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has once again caught our attention today after its stock is motoring higher following its Q2 earnings report. This was an anticipated report to learn about progress towards its plan to build more riders through its "More Roads to Harley-Davidson" accelerated plan for growth. We also were very interested in how the company was able, if at all, to mitigate incremental EU and China tariffs on its products, as well as steel costs. The bottom line is that less people are riding these days, and tariffs are causing pain. The stock is one that we are avoiding right now and believe is a hold for its dividend while we wait for the company to turn things around. To be clear, there is so much uncertainty surrounding the company's future, but we would argue this uncertainty was an issue long before tariffs. Tariffs have only exacerbated the issues being faced. In recent years, the company has been bringing in revenues that declined compared to prior-year periods. Sales pressure is a weakness and a primary reason we have been moderately bearish. Even with a strong buyback, earnings have declined on a per share basis. In this column, we discuss sales trends, where we see positives, and provide our outlook.

Top-line declines

As we mentioned above, revenues have faced pressure, and the sales pressure continues. Take a look at the last few Q2 revenue results:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Pretty ugly. As investors it is key to realize management did telegraph sales would be down. So we were also expecting a sales decline and we are not surprised by the result. Still, it is tough to invest in any company with declining revenues (unless earnings/profitability are growing big time). While we will discuss earnings power in a moment, the declining sales are painful for shareholders. Sales pressure continues quarter-after-quarter and continues the weakness that began way back in 2016. The sales figure came in down another 6.5% year-over-year from $1.53 billion to $1.43 billion. This was actually below our expectations for $1.50 billion; we believed volumes would be higher than they were.

More on sales

Look, the company makes its money from selling motorcycles, associated parts, as well as accessories. It also dabbles in financial services. Let us first address motorcycle sales, the bread and butter of the company. Trends in the U.S. have been weak for years despite the economy being the strongest it has been in a decade. While the company has divested some lines, it has struggled with sales of the flagship products and is working hard to bring youth into riding. We love the company as both a consumer and motorcycle enthusiasts on our team, but it is almost uninvestable right now. If the company cannot grow sales with the economy as strong as it has been, just think about how bad it will be during the next recession. That is a real concern investors should have. So why did revenues fall? Well, volumes were down, again. We were disappointed to see another 8.4% decline in motorcycle sales volume. This led to a 6.1% hit in revenues from motorcycle sales.

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While there was some pricing power helping offset declines, the bottom line is that far less units were hitting the roads during this critical quarter. This is the quarter that leads into summer, peak riding season, at least in North America. Revenue from motorcycles fell $1.13 billion compared to revenue of $1.20 billion last year, and $1.25 billion the year before. This is down 10% in just two years.

To make matters worse, shipments also were down. The company shipped 68,757 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide during the quarter compared to shipments of 72,593 last year, and 81,807 motorcycles in Q2 2017:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a disgusting trend. This was another 5.3% decline in shipments this year. This is truly concerning. With all the declines, we still have prevalent concerns over retailer's ability to sell these delivered bikes to the consumer. The pain is even greater in the U.S. and Canada, where retail motorcycle sales were down 8.0% and 13.9%, respectively.

The bottom line here is that the company must find a way to shore up sales when we have the most confident consumers of the last 20 years. Sadly some none of the North American weakness was offset by international growth. Sales in EMEA were down 12.5%, and Latin American sales dipped 2.1%. However, Asia Pacific saw a tiny decline of 0.6%. Not much to like here. Perhaps we can be saved by accessories sales?

Sales of parts and accessories came in at $221.3 million during the quarter, down from $231.0 million. With lower retail sales of motorcycles, this trend makes sense. General merchandise fell 8.9% to $64.6 million, down from $68.7 million. Finally, we will add that financial services were the one lone bright spot with revenues. Here they rise 5.6% to $198.6 million, which is better than expected considering the sharp decline in motorcycle sales. This leads us to believe the company could rely more on such financial service moving forward while focusing on cutting expenses to help margins.

Expenses killing the company

The company is in the middle of a manufacturing optimization initiative to help control expenses and improve margins going forward. However, coupled with lower shipments, both gross margins and operating margins took a hit. Gross margin was pressured down to 31.7%, down from 34.9% last year, and down markedly from 36.3% in 2017. Selling and administrative expenses continue to be high, coming in at $263.5 million, still higher than the $255.6 million two years ago, which we surmise was from greater advertising to move product. Coupled with restructuring costs, operating margin declined 340 basis points to 12.6%. There is just not much to love.

One positive? They are shareholder friendly

With lowered revenues and high expenses, operating income narrowed. We also expected to see net income be pressured. However, earnings per share edged lower to $1.46 from $1.52 last year (excluding plant optimization restructuring charges, and tariffs). Net income fell massively to $195.6 million, down from $242.3 million. So why did it fall so little a per share basis? Well the company has been boosted by share repurchases. The company bought back $42.8 million worth of stock this quarter. Expect continued share repurchases and future authorizations. Finally, the company is paying $0.375 quarterly, which is a 4.2% yield on today's share price.

Looking beyond 2019

With the first two quarters of 2019 complete and new plans in place for improving its cost structure, we still have conservative expectations that do not entice a buy here. Based on the current trajectory of the company and performance to-date, we expect that for 2019, motorcycle shipments will be down again for the year. We are targeting shipments of 215,000 motorcycles for the year. We feel confident about this number but it is another ~5% decline from the year prior. As such, we are looking for a similar decline in revenues. With expenses creeping up temporarily, the motorcycle divisions' operating margin as a percent of revenue to be approximately 7% given the expected impact. Factoring in the trajectory in expenses and margins, and the present share count, we are targeting earnings per share to approximate $3.45 to $3.70.

Looking beyond 2019, long-time customers cannot keep the company going. It has had to be innovative to attract new riders. One way it is doing this is expanding globally. The company is hotly pursuing electric motorcycles for 2019 and beyond and is really working to market these to the under 30 crowd. The electric vehicle market is popular now and sales could be high given the demand for efficiency overseas. The company is also looking to expand access to its products into new markets to boost sales.

Our Take

We see value, but not enough to justify committing new capital. Trends are still ugly and there is no sign things are turning around dramatically. A recession would be catastrophic, so keep that in mind. With the uncertain future regarding tariffs and the economy, we are staying on the sidelines here. While there is excitement about potential products in the electric space, there remain challenging market conditions globally.

